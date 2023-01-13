Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Kalamazoo homes struck by gunfire, 18-year-old arrested
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is under arrest after several homes are struck by gunfire between the Edison and Southside neighborhoods, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Developing This Morning: Kalamazoo resident arrested after gunshots fired in Northside neighborhood. Officers were called to Wall Street between South...
WWMT
Fire alarm pulled due to HVAC issue at Loy Norrix High School
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple police cruisers and firetrucks were on scene at Loy Norrix High School on Wednesday. The huge police presence was due to someone pulling a fire alarm because of an HVAC issue, according to Jay Shatara, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety spokesperson. Sports: Family members allowed...
WWMT
Lansing man to stand trial after fatal shooting near WMU campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Damien Lang, 29, has been ordered to stand trial by a judge in Kalamazoo County District Court Wednesday, in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old, Bryce Salter. The incident happened in a parking lot near Western Michigan University on Nov. 11, according to police. December: Lansing man...
WWMT
'Suspicious device' downtown determined to be man in weighted workout vest
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety determined what was originally an investigation into a "suspicious device" downtown was a man wearing a weighted workout vest, the department said. Public Safety asked people to avoid the area of the downtown Kalamazoo mall around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning after reports of...
WWMT
Suspect arrested after high-speed chase, fentanyl found, Van Buren County deputies say
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A 27-year-old Sterling Heights man in possession of fentanyl was arrested after a high-speed chase, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Department. Around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Van Buren County Central Dispatch received a phone call from a semi-truck driver who was following...
WWMT
Dash camera video shows erratic driver chased down by Van Buren deputies, fentanyl found
PAW PAW, Mich. — Dash camera video shows a 21-mile high speed chase through Van Buren and Berrien Counties. Around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Van Buren County Central Dispatch received a phone call from a semi-truck driver who was following a white pick-up, driven by Gino Miller, 27, who was driving erratically on the roadway, according to deputies.
WWMT
City to discuss attorney vacancy, Kalamazoo Avenue redesign at Tuesday meeting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo will decide how to handle its city attorney vacancy at a scheduled city commission meeting Tuesday. James Porter, the current Oshtemo township attorney, withdrew his name from consideration during contract negotiations due to personal family matters. Porter was supposed to be taking...
WWMT
No injuries reported after car flips over in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No one was injured after a car crashed in Kalamazoo Sunday night. Car crashes into tree: Calhoun County woman dies after crashing car into tree. The crash happened at 8 p.m. on Howard Street near South Westnedge, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers. Davison...
WWMT
Car crashes into Ottawa County building, sheriff's deputies investigating
CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a woman crashed her car into a building in Crockery Township Sunday. Ottawa County Sheriff's Office: warns of fake phone calls. The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near the intersection of Cleveland and Main Street, Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies said.
WWMTCw
Theo & Stacys closing, a dive team searches, two juveniles arrested, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Theo & Stacy's to close after 50 years serving Kalamazoo. A Kalamazoo restaurant has announced that they are closing their doors. For 50 years, Theo & Stacy's has been a downtown staple. In a Facebook...
WWMT
No injuries reported after Holland kitchen fire
HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland firefighters are working to confirm the cause of a Tuesday night fire. Firefighters were called to a two-family home on West 17th Street for a fire which began in the kitchen of the first-floor apartment, according to Holland Fire Department. Holland Hospital: increases care for...
WWMT
Sgt. Proxmire's K9 adapting well to new family
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — K9 Ryker is continuing to honor his late father Sgt. Ryan Proxmire while adapting to a new family, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Tuesday. Proxmire was shot and killed during a high-speed chase south of Galesburg Aug. 14, 2021. Report: Sgt....
WWMT
Grand Rapids middle school student found with loaded handgun
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Security officers with Grand Rapids Public Schools confiscated a loaded handgun from a middle school student Wednesday morning, according to the district. A concerned parent contacted the district early in the morning about a student's concerning behavior after school and off school grounds Tuesday afternoon,...
WWMT
Benton Harbor woman allegedly kills neighbor, faces charge of open murder, officers say
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A Benton Harbor woman was arrested for open murder after allegedly killing her next-door neighbor Jan. 10, according to Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. Public safety officers were called to River Terrace high rise apartments for a complaint of assault on the third floor,...
WWMT
Medical examiner rules Saturday fatal shooting as a homicide
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Medical Examiner has ruled the Saturday fatal shooting as a homicide, according to the autopsy report Tuesday. Saturday morning: One man dead in early morning Grand Rapids shooting. Police officers found Jontell White, 30, dead in the area of Division and Burton...
WWMT
Busses to travel from Kalamazoo to 13 Midwest cities starting Jan. 25
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A transportation partnership is expected to connect Kalamazoo with 13 Midwest cities, including Detroit, according to Megabus. Local development: New event center and wedding venue coming to downtown Kalamazoo. Megabus partnered with Miller Transportation to expand services in Kalamazoo, according to the spokesperson. Travelers can begin...
WWMT
Two face murder charges in fatal stabbing of Kalamazoo Township man
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Prosecutors filed open murder charges against two suspects accused of fatally stabbing a Kalamazoo Township man before setting his home on fire in June, according to court records. Prosecutors issued charges for Andrew McCormack, 47, and Shawna Kroeger, 32, on open murder, second degree arson and...
Kalamazoo Man Breaks Into Downtown Courthouse
During the past weekend, one Kalamazoo man decided that he had some unfinished business at the courthouse and decided to take measures into his own hands which eventually led to his arrest. Considering he was arrested on Friday morning he had to sit in the County jail all weekend thinking about his actions.
WWMT
Kalamazoo student arrested for setting fires in school and assaulting a staff member
KALAMAZOO TWP, Mich. — A 12-year-old Kalamazoo student was taken into custody Monday, after he allegedly set a couple of fires in an occupied school building and assaulted a staff member, according to the Township of Kalamazoo police. Officers responded Monday to the school in the 3100 block of...
WWMT
Dowagiac man recovering after crashing into Mill Pond
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WSBT) — A Dowagiac man is recovering after crashing his truck into a Cass County pond. The crash happened Sunday morning, just after 8 a.m. Police say the 81-year-old driver ran off Dutch Settlement Road, hitting a guardrail and a tree before crashing into Mill Pond. The...
Comments / 0