Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Kalamazoo homes struck by gunfire, 18-year-old arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is under arrest after several homes are struck by gunfire between the Edison and Southside neighborhoods, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Developing This Morning: Kalamazoo resident arrested after gunshots fired in Northside neighborhood. Officers were called to Wall Street between South...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Fire alarm pulled due to HVAC issue at Loy Norrix High School

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple police cruisers and firetrucks were on scene at Loy Norrix High School on Wednesday. The huge police presence was due to someone pulling a fire alarm because of an HVAC issue, according to Jay Shatara, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety spokesperson. Sports: Family members allowed...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Lansing man to stand trial after fatal shooting near WMU campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Damien Lang, 29, has been ordered to stand trial by a judge in Kalamazoo County District Court Wednesday, in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old, Bryce Salter. The incident happened in a parking lot near Western Michigan University on Nov. 11, according to police. December: Lansing man...
LANSING, MI
WWMT

'Suspicious device' downtown determined to be man in weighted workout vest

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety determined what was originally an investigation into a "suspicious device" downtown was a man wearing a weighted workout vest, the department said. Public Safety asked people to avoid the area of the downtown Kalamazoo mall around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning after reports of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

No injuries reported after car flips over in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No one was injured after a car crashed in Kalamazoo Sunday night. Car crashes into tree: Calhoun County woman dies after crashing car into tree. The crash happened at 8 p.m. on Howard Street near South Westnedge, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers. Davison...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

No injuries reported after Holland kitchen fire

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland firefighters are working to confirm the cause of a Tuesday night fire. Firefighters were called to a two-family home on West 17th Street for a fire which began in the kitchen of the first-floor apartment, according to Holland Fire Department. Holland Hospital: increases care for...
HOLLAND, MI
WWMT

Sgt. Proxmire's K9 adapting well to new family

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — K9 Ryker is continuing to honor his late father Sgt. Ryan Proxmire while adapting to a new family, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Tuesday. Proxmire was shot and killed during a high-speed chase south of Galesburg Aug. 14, 2021. Report: Sgt....
GALESBURG, MI
WWMT

Grand Rapids middle school student found with loaded handgun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Security officers with Grand Rapids Public Schools confiscated a loaded handgun from a middle school student Wednesday morning, according to the district. A concerned parent contacted the district early in the morning about a student's concerning behavior after school and off school grounds Tuesday afternoon,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Medical examiner rules Saturday fatal shooting as a homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Medical Examiner has ruled the Saturday fatal shooting as a homicide, according to the autopsy report Tuesday. Saturday morning: One man dead in early morning Grand Rapids shooting. Police officers found Jontell White, 30, dead in the area of Division and Burton...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Busses to travel from Kalamazoo to 13 Midwest cities starting Jan. 25

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A transportation partnership is expected to connect Kalamazoo with 13 Midwest cities, including Detroit, according to Megabus. Local development: New event center and wedding venue coming to downtown Kalamazoo. Megabus partnered with Miller Transportation to expand services in Kalamazoo, according to the spokesperson. Travelers can begin...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Two face murder charges in fatal stabbing of Kalamazoo Township man

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Prosecutors filed open murder charges against two suspects accused of fatally stabbing a Kalamazoo Township man before setting his home on fire in June, according to court records. Prosecutors issued charges for Andrew McCormack, 47, and Shawna Kroeger, 32, on open murder, second degree arson and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Man Breaks Into Downtown Courthouse

During the past weekend, one Kalamazoo man decided that he had some unfinished business at the courthouse and decided to take measures into his own hands which eventually led to his arrest. Considering he was arrested on Friday morning he had to sit in the County jail all weekend thinking about his actions.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Dowagiac man recovering after crashing into Mill Pond

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WSBT) — A Dowagiac man is recovering after crashing his truck into a Cass County pond. The crash happened Sunday morning, just after 8 a.m. Police say the 81-year-old driver ran off Dutch Settlement Road, hitting a guardrail and a tree before crashing into Mill Pond. The...
DOWAGIAC, MI

