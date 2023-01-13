Windsor sets town meeting on sale of parcels in town center

Austin Mirmina / Journal Inquirer

WINDSOR — The Town Council voted 7-2 at its Jan. 3 meeting to approve the sale and transfer of four parcels of land along Broad Street to Mastriani Realty LLC for $141,278, to further its downtown development plans.

The sale now has to go to a special town meeting Tuesday where the public can vote to accept or reject the sale.

The combined half-acre of land at 144-152 Broad Street is owned by the town with two of the parcels former state right-of-way properties that the state Department of Transportation recently conveyed to Windsor.