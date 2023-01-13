Read full article on original website
22-23 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – 19
This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Forest City. Kellen Moore is 29-0 on the season and ranked #4 in Class 2A at 170. This week he won all eight of his matches. Against South Hamilton. Fall in 1:09. At Saint Ansgar. Tech...
New documentary on Iowa’s Music Man to premiere next month
Statewide Iowa — Iowa-born composer and playwright Meredith Willson is the focus of a new documentary that will premiere next month. Caryline Clark, engagement manager for Iowa PBS, says “Meredith Willson: America’s Music Man” follows his long and accomplished career as well as his devotion to his home state.
Heavy snow forecast for northwest Iowa
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through tomorrow morning for Iowa’s northwestern half. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
It’s a Boy!
CRESCO - Newborn Ryer Allyn Rose became the First Baby of 2023 when he made his appearance on Jan. 2 at 8:31 a.m. The little prince joins his parents, Courtney Meyer and Nic Rose of Schley, and big brother, Greyson, age seven. He was seven pounds, nine ounces and 19 inches long.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Results from Saturday
Forest City – 10th place. 170 – #4 in Class 2A Kellen Moore 1st. He beat Reece Klostermann of Alburnett in the finals #10 in Class 1A.
Kanawha Increases Fines on Violations
The Kanawha City Council reviewed the fines for city violations and found that they may not be punitive enough. Mayor Gloria Sobek explained that increases were necessary. Snow events in the city can sometimes be problematic and Sobek along with the city council want to try and alleviate these issues by increasing the penalties associated with the violations.
North Iowa Teen Missing Since Sunday Night
Authorities in north Iowa are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl missing since Sunday night. A family Facebook post says Olivia “Liv” Fingalsen has been missing since about 7:30 pm Sunday night. They add that the teen was spotted on Sunday evening, but as soon as she was, she ran. It’s feared she is no longer in the Osage area.
Teen Crashed Into School Vehicle
The following is from the Bremer Co Sheriff’s Office:. On 01-13-2023 at 08:10 the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal injury motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Viking Ave (V-56) and 132nd St. Deputies investigation determined that a 2016 Ram truck driven by a 17 year old juvenile failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a 2009 Chevy suburban driven by Stanley Koester of Sumner and owned by the Sumner/Fredericksburg School District. The occupants of the suburban were trapped and had to be extricated by the Sumner Fire Department. Eugene Knoploh and Virgil Erhardt both of Sumner were transported to Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
New Details In Deadly Wrong-Way I-80 Crash In Eastern Iowa
(Cedar County, IA) -- There are new details about a deadly crash this weekend on I-80. The Iowa State Patrol says 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine of Bettendorf was driving a Honda PC eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 3 o'clock Saturday morning and collided head-on with a Fed-Ex truck near Durant in Cedar County. The I-S-P says McClaine was killed. Both vehicles ended up in the median. The driver of the Fed-Ex truck, 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa was not injured.
Iowa woman killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 80
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman was killed in a weekend wrong-way crash in Cedar County. It happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 80 near Durant. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, a vehicle driven by Rebecca McClaine, 46, of Bettendorf, was heading east in the westbound lanes of I-80, near mile marker 88.
COOL MOMENT: Watch as Belmond-Klemme ends basketball streak
Video courtesy of Belmond-Klemme Actives on YouTube. A pretty incredible moment in Belmond last night. After losing their first 12 games this year, and all 22 games last year, plus the final four games two years ago, the Belmond-Klemme Broncos were on a 38-game losing streak, that was, until last night.
New Hampton Man Dies in Prison
A former New Hampton man who was serving a life sentence in prison for Sexual Assault has died, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Rick Brandes died of natural causes on Sunday at the age of 60. Brandes and Travis Alve met a woman at a New Hampton bar in May of 2005. Together they held the woman in Brandes’ apartment against her will. They threatened the woman with a knife and sexually assaulted her. Brandes argued diminished capacity at trial but was sentenced to life in prison. Alve pleaded guilty to four counts of Sexual Abuse as part of a plea deal and was given 55 years in prison.
Police need help in finding missing girl from Mitchell County
(ABC 6 News) – The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage, Iowa Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl. A Facebook social media post said that Olivia “Liv” Fingalsen, 13, has been missing since 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening. She’s approximately 5’4″ and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.
Iowa man charged with homicide after OWI crash leaves 18-year-old passenger dead
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 26th, 2022, a Chickasaw County Deputy Sheriff initiated a traffic stop in the 2800 block of US Highway 63. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit reached speeds in excess of 105 miles per hour. At approximately the...
Driver Charged After Causing Over a Quarter-of-a-Million Dollars in Road Damages
A Howard County man is facing a felony charge after causing more than a quarter of a million dollars in damages to a northeast Iowa road last fall. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Logan Harden of Lime Springs on a charge of first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony. He’s accused of driving down a closed road that was recently paved, but the concrete wasn’t dry yet.
