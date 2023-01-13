Stray of the Day: Meet Rain

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Rain, a 9-to-12-month-old, female, brown tabby kitten. She was found on the 1900 block of Grandview Boulevard.

The shelter says she’s a sweet petite who’s very friendly to people and other cats.

Rain is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com .

