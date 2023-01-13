Read full article on original website
Brookport man out on bond for possession of meth, arrested again for meth
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Brookport, Illinois man who was out on bond for a possession of methamphetamine case was arrested after authorities say they found meth again. McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Dylan Hobbs, of Brookport, Ill....
2 Paducah men face drug charges after detectives find drugs in home
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two Paducah men face drug charges after detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on January 12. Detectives executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of Northview Drive in Paducah following an investigation into illegal drugs. During the...
Herrin man accused of motor vehicle theft, found hiding from authorities
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Herrin man faces several charges after authorities say he stole a vehicle and hid from sheriff”s deputies. Christopher D. Gravett faces charges of motor vehicle theft, resisting a peace officer, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to land. Williamson County sheriff’s...
Metropolis Police chief investigating thefts from vehicles
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KBSI) – The Metropolis Police Department is investigating after a person accused of stealing items out of vehicles was arrested. Some items have been recovered. Police Chief Masse asks anyone who was the victim of an auto burglary and had item take to make a report with...
Carbondale man arrested after shots fired
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man faces charges after police say he fired shots and drove away from the scene. James E. Johnson, 29, of Carbondale faces charges of unlawful use of weapon by a felon and operation of a motor vehicle with suspended registration. An officer conducting...
2 Paducah residents face drug charges after traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two Paducah residents face drug and other charges after a traffic stop Monday. A deputy with McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Brown Street near Broad Street about 3:05 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16. Ronald L. Hoyle, 37, of Paducah...
Mayfield woman faces charges after traffic stop turns into drug arrest
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Mayfield woman faces drug charges after a McCracken County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop late Sunday night. Richardann L. Davis, 34 of Mayfield faces charges of drug paraphernalia –buy/possess, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, 2nd degree (Suboxone) and possession of controlled substance, 1st degree (methamphetamine).
Dawson Springs man accused of assault, domestic violence after 2 women injured
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Dawson Springs man faces assault and and domestic violence charges after two females were injured with a knife in Caldwell County on Monday, January 9. Trevor Tucker, 33, faces two counts of assault 1st degree and domestic violence. Kentucky State Police Post 2...
Carbondale police ask for help finding missing man
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Carbondale Police ask for the public’s help finding a missing man. Jared R. Knight, 31, of Carbondale was last seen on Dec. 6, 2022 at about 1:35 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Grand Avenue in Carbondale. Knight is described as 5 feet...
1 injured in crash involving school bus in Massac County
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Massac County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a school bus crash that happened Wednesday morning. A school bus was struck by another vehicle at the intersection of North Avenue and Country Club Road, according to Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor. The Massac County...
Groundbreaking for City Block Project in Paducah set for Jan. 27
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A date has been set for the groundbreaking of the City Block Project in Paducah, Kentucky. The city of Paducah and Weyland Ventures will hold the event Friday, January 27 at 2 p.m. The ceremony will be held on the block bounded by Second Street,...
Carbondale cafe ordered to pay more than $98K to workers for back wages, damages
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale café has been ordered to pay 31 workers $98,400 in back wages and damages for operating an illegal tip pool, almost six months after a jury awarded the workers $4,900, 10 percent of their back wages, in what the department alleged was an error based on the jury’s instructions and how they interpreted the evidence at trial.
Paducah City Commission votes to remove a commissioner
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Tuesday night, the Paducah City Commission voted unanimously in favor of removing Commissioner David Guess from the city commission. It comes after allegations Guess sent text messages with racist undertones to a city employee on election day about a city commission candidate. In a statement...
Shawnee Community College to receive $450K to expand truck driving program
ULLIN, Ill. (KBSI) – Shawnee Community College will receive $450,000 to expand its Truck Driving Program. The college will conduct a feasibility study to expand the program to the Cairo Extension Center and hire additional instructors. This is due to the increased demand for truck drivers. U.S. Senate Majority...
1 injured after vehicle crashes into Cape Girardeau home
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A home was heavily damaged Monday night and one person was injured after a vehicle drove into it. Police were called to the 1400 block of Big Bend around 8:30 p.m. on January 16. Cape Girardeau police believe the crash was caused by driver...
New Mississippi River monument in downtown Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Mississippi River memorial can now be seen in downtown Cape Girardeau. It’s an idea that came from the Old Town Cape Organization and various downtown merchants. It’s purpose is to visually identify the location of the Mississippi River and welcome people to the downtown area.
Severe storms possible, heavy rain come Wednesday (1/17/23)
Heading into Tuesday night and early Wednesday, conditions remain mild and quiet. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 40s, if not the upper 40s for another warmer start to Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the 60s once more, providing just one more ingredient to our storm potential through the afterno0on and evening timeframe.
Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration holds donation drive
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- On April 4, 1968, the reverend Martin Luther King Jr was assassinated at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis. One of the most prominent leaders of the civils rights movement, he was known for his beliefs in nonviolence and civil disobedience. In Cape Girardeau, a yearly celebration...
