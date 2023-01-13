CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale café has been ordered to pay 31 workers $98,400 in back wages and damages for operating an illegal tip pool, almost six months after a jury awarded the workers $4,900, 10 percent of their back wages, in what the department alleged was an error based on the jury’s instructions and how they interpreted the evidence at trial.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO