Chad Johnson wants to reimburse Bengals’ Joe Mixon for coin toss celebration

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson is in the Queen City ahead of the Bengals’ Wild Card playoff matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

In a tweet Friday morning Johnson announced he was on his way and wanted to reimburse Bengals running back Joe Mixon for a potential fine from the NFL for his coin toss celebration against the Ravens in Week 18.

The tweet reads, “On my flight headed to Cincinnati & that makes me happy, I have my checkbook so I can reimburse Joe Mixon on whatever fine amount was handed down from the league office.”

Following Mixon’s first touchdown of the game, Mixon took off his glove, took out a coin and tossed it in the air. Once the coin hit the turf, Mixon and surrounding members of the offense kicked it.

Mixon’s celebration is reportedly aimed at the NFL’s decision to make the home-field advantage for a potential Ravens-Bengals matchup in the playoffs decided by a coin toss.

Mixon’s coin toss touchdown celebration allegedly violates the NFL’s celebration rules regarding use of props.

According to a report by NBC Sports , Mixon was notified by his agent of the fine while in the locker room on Thursday. Although the amount is unkown, Mixon reportedly plans to appeal it.

Johnson announced his arrival in Cincinnati on Twitter , “The weather is absolutely beautiful in Cincinnati, the snow flurries are sticking to my hair.”

The Bengals are set to play the Ravens at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 at Paycor Stadium.

