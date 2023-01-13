Read full article on original website
Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight
New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
New study categorizes long COVID symptoms, allowing for earlier detection
A recent study published in the science journal “Nature Medicine” found that symptoms of long COVID-19 can be categorized into four subtypes, a new finding that can allow for earlier detection of the condition. The study analyzed nearly 35,000 patients from New York and Florida and distilled over...
