Dallas, TX

KSAT 12

Virtual food bank launches to help pet rescue organizations across Texas

SAN ANTONIO – A virtual food bank that will help pet shelters in San Antonio and across Texas launched this week. Puppy Food Bank, which was formed in December, is now accepting monetary donations. The nonprofit organization will provide food supplies to “no-kill” pet rescue organizations, shelters and approved...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

