sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 2 “Cool Grey”
Due in large part to the influence of the late Virgil Abloh, the Air Jordan 2 has enjoyed quite the resurgence across the past year. This is to continue in 2023, as MJ’s second signature has prepared a drove of brand new styles the likes of the women’s exclusive “Cool Grey” colorway.
A Ma Maniére Paints The Air Jordan 12 In A Darkened “Burgundy”
First teased in July alongside this past November’s Air Jordan 4 effort, A Ma Maniére has proffered some of the most well-regarded Air Jordan constructions over the last few years and is set to continue its dominance well into 2023 with a duo of Air Jordan 12’s.
Multiple Swooshes Now Adorn The Nike Air Max Plus
Stretched across the near entirety of The Swooshes lifestyle offerings, a collection of disparately colored Swooshes have assembled the latest inline collection for the Beaverton-based brand, now rendering its amalgamation of logos along a clad-black Nike Air Max Plus. Similar to the pitch-dark aesthetic employed across its Air Max 90...
Autumn Hues Land On The Nike Air Penny 2 “Wheat Gold”
With collaborative endeavors by Social Status and Stussy already in the books, Nike is now looking internally to give the Air Penny 2 Retro some proper due for the current era. Yes, we need the OG colorways, but there’s plenty of room for modern colorways, like this upcoming “Wheat Gold” proposition.
“Royal” Swooshes Animate This Greyscale GS Nike Dunk Low
Over the past few seasons, Nike Inc. has made a concerted effort towards outfitting the youth in the same iconic styles that remain in constant rotation throughout the industry. From the Air Jordan 1 Mid to the Nike Dunk Low, the latter is now taking on the color blocking associated with its “Grey Fog” counterpart with a lucid blue accent.
Gum Soles Accent This Spring-Appropriate Nike Air Force 1
With all of these colorways appearing in droves, it’s almost as if the Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary never came to an end. And we’re not complaining, as the Bruce Kilgore-designed icon is exploring a wide range of interesting color stories, ushering back the “Four Horsemen” and paying homage to past classics the likes of the Air Command Force. Simpler inline styles, too, have surfaced, including but not limited to this Spring-ready offering.
Striped Patterns Make For One Of The Busiest Nike Air Kukini Colorways Yet
For years, fans of the Air Kukini pleaded with Nike to bring the model back. In 2022, the brand finally relented, reissuing both new and familiar styles alike. The silhouette is thankfully sticking around for 2023, preparing to drop in one of its loudest, busiest colorways yet. Similar to many...
Air Jordan 2 Low “Responsibility” Releases On January 28th
The Air Jordan 2 was given a very warm homecoming across 2022, awarded several new colorways as well as collaborations with some of the Jumpman’s biggest partners. Much of this momentum is to continue into the new year, too, as the brand has prepared an even greater selection of both mid-top and low-top offerings alike.
An Abstract Array Of Hues Coat The Nike Air Kukini
Returning to the brand’s regular rotation of offerings, the Nike Air Kukini’s cult-like following has proffered a new age of design language for the experimental design from 2000. Continuing the neoprene construction’s diverse array of opportunities, an experimental wave of black and orange markings lay claim to the latest effort.
“Sesame” And Orange Illuminate The Nike Air Presto For Spring
Dark, tonal aesthetics have continued to serve the Nike Air Presto throughout the gloomy winter months. With its latest proposition, however, the Beaverton brand is making an early entry into the springtime catalog with a brightly tooled “Sesame” effort. In a much more concentrated effort when compared to...
The Next New Balance 990 Made In USA Features Tan And Green Hues
As the world awaits for the 990v6 to appear in more in-line styles, the New Balance 990 expands the Made In USA program helmed by Teddy Santis with a new tan and green color combination. Constructed with the premium quality for which the New England-based institution has been known, a...
The Nike ISPA Universal Is Akin To Freshly-Discovered Fossils
Nike ISPA is known to borrow inspiration from the most atypical of places, every release more unexpected than the last. And while their newest silhouette, the Universal, may feel familiar in its design — which is somewhat reminiscent of clogs, slides, and other casual footwear — it, too, is certainly no exception.
The New Balance 550 Dresses Up In “Off-White” And “Chili Red”
The New Balance 550 has already released in countless colorways, and yet droves more are set to land later this year. This pair, which combines “Off-White” with “Chile Red,” is but another new addition to the basketball oxford’s 2023 catalog. Though simple, leaning on tones...
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Reappears With Air Command Force Detailing And “Gorge Green” Accents
As the Nike Air Force 1 Low continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s history and product lineup, the silhouette keeps appearing in new, compelling styles. Case in point?: Another Air Command Force-inspired style clad in “Gorge Green,” “Obsidian” and “Gold Suede” colors.
The Nike Dunk High Glams Up Its Swoosh With Silver Glitter
Nike is no stranger to glitz and glam, previously teaming up with Swarovski on a few crystal-encrusted sneakers. And while this upcoming Dunk High may not bear the Austrian jeweler’s mark, it certainly seems at least somewhat inspired by their past collaborative works. The Swoosh has taken a subtler...
An Eye-Popping “Hot Punch” Cures The Nike SB Nyjah 3
With his selection as a part of the 2023 USA Skateboarding National Team for Men’s Street, Nyjah Hutson will have a slew of choices for which colorway to break out from his lengthy slate of Nike SB Nyjah 3’s. And while tonal compositions have dominated the silhouette as of late, a boisterous “Hot Punch” ensemble is sure to expand the silhouette’s chosen palette.
Detailed Look At The Alternate Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” Looksee Sample
The Air Jordan 11 is beloved not only by MJ but also sneaker culture as a whole. And with the onset of a new year, speculation is at an all-time high, with sneakerheads making their best guesses for what colorway will land during the Holiday Season. Unfortunately — despite much outcry — rumors of the “Gamma Blue” returning later this year have been completely squashed. We can, however, find some bittersweet solace in the appearance of this unreleased alternate.
Nike Is Bringing Back The Air Zoom Generation “First Game”
Suiting up for his hometown team for the first time in Cleveland, Ohio, LeBron James’ first-ever home game against Carmelo Anthony’s Denver Nuggets didn’t go nearly as expected, being handed the loss while scoring under double digits. While an 0-2 start to his career would be quickly forgotten, the shoes he wore that night were a victim to anything but, with the white/blue/red pair of the Nike Air Zoom Generation’s being dubbed “First Game”. Two decades later, the iconic silhouette that rode with LeBron throughout his Rookie of the Year is now returning for its 20th anniversary.
A Vintage Green Aesthetic Coats The New Balance 550
Reintroduced three years ago at the hand of Teddy Santis and co. at Aimé Leon Dore, the New Balance 550 has enjoyed a reinvigorated slate of offerings harkening to the silhouettes roots sewn from the hardwood, such as this compelling “Pine Green” accented proposition. Mimicking its “Vintage...
Nike Goes Overboard On ACG Branding With The Mountain Fly Low 2
It’s fun to get nostalgic about Nike ACG, and somewhere down the line, the Mountain Fly will be fondly remembered as one of the sub-divisions best designs. One of Nathan Van Hook’s final hurrah’s before moving on to design for Moncler, the ACG Mountain Fly is finally poised for a sequel – the ACG Mountain Fly Low 2.
