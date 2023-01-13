Read full article on original website
Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors preparing for the Sesquicentennial
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Resignation of the city attorney, police vehicles and other routine business came before the Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors meeting Tuesday. Mayor Alan Brown announced that city attorney George Matteson will resign at the end of this month. Brown expressed appreciation for his 10 years of service to the city and wished him well in his law practice.
Bossier Parish Schools is hiring in the Transportation Department
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish is the second fastest growing parish in Louisiana and Bossier Parish Schools are in need of substitute bus operators and substitute bus aides. The school district is offering free trainings this month for potential employees and no experience is required. Those interested in the...
LSUS upgrading campus with improved facilities
SHREVEPORT, La. - LSU Shreveport is in the middle of construction inside its health and physical education building. The 40-year-old pool is being removed, costing the university about $500,000. The pool area is being turned into a recreation center. "We want to have spaces for academic construction for courses to...
Bossier City Water System earns ‘A’ grade from Louisiana Department of Health
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The City of Bossier City water system has earned the top grade following a community drinking water system accountability evaluation from the Louisiana Department of Health. The system earned a perfect 80 out of 80 points based on seven standards, including both federal and state water...
Shreve Memorial Library presents 'Witness to Change'
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreve Memorial Library will present Witness to Change: Community Conversations on Coastal Impacts at the Broadmoor Branch beginning Monday. Witness to Change is an adult reading and discussion program of the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities and is part of the BHP-funded project, Coastal Impacts: An Integrated Approach for Community Adaptation, Understanding, and Planning.
Scholarships, breakfast served up at annual MLK event in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A tasty breakfast, and some scholarships were handed out Monday morning in downtown Shreveport. The Krewe of Harambee held it's annual Hopes and Dreams Scholarship Breakfast to celebrate MLK Day. Louisiana State Senator Cleo Fields was the keynote speaker for the event. The krewe also recognized area...
Shreveport Homeless Camp Causing Concerns on Youree Drive
Posts have been making their way across social media about a homeless camp that has been set up on Youree Drive near Walmart. Driving by the structure(s) many motorists have noticed the pile of tarps and wooden pallets, usually surrounded by trash and shopping carts. People are questioning why nothing has been done about what some consider to be an eyesore.
Mardi Gras rolls on in downtown Shreveport with Krewe of Harambee MLK Day Parade
SHREVEPORT, La. - The ArkLaTex honored the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday while continuing Mardi Gras celebrations. The Krewe of Harambee rolled through the downtown Shreveport, dazzling thousands who lined the streets under cloudy skies. The rain held off until the very end of the parade just after 2 p.m.
BPSO responds to fight at Benton High School
BENTON, La. - A fight broke out at Benton High School over the weekend. According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office says, it happened Sunday. Deputies say a mid-term graduation was taking place at the school. Family members may have been involved in the fight. No arrests were made and...
D.A. Stewart releases statement on Dangerfield's criminal history
SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man accused in a hit-and-run crash that last week killed a mother and her young daughter has a history of arrests and convictions, raising questions as to why he was free to allegedly commit another crime. Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart addressed the...
Recovery home aims to help men in need
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Hyssop Care Sober Recovery Home is looking to help those in need. CEO and founder Alex T. Ray wants to help adult males looking for affordable housing. The home is intended to help veterans and other males who are struggling to find or keep housing while in recovery. Those in need are allowed to stay in the home as long as they need.
What's next for Perkins?
SHREVEPORT, La. - What's next for former Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins?. He announced on his Instagram page that he will be among the 2023 Pritzker Fellows at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. Perkins added that he can't wait to share his experience in Shreveport with our next generation...
'The system failed': Settlement paid in wrongful arrest case in Bossier
BENTON, La. -- An out-of-court, multi-million-dollar settlement has been reached in a wrongful-arrest-and-prosecution lawsuit brought by a former business executive who spent years falsely accused of committing a string of deer-camp vandalisms and arsons in Bossier Parish. Todd Phillips and his family reached the settlement with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office...
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s connection to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Fifty years ago, a single gunshot at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn. changed the course of the Civil Rights Movement. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated outside his room on April 4, 1968, surrounded by other civil rights leaders. As the nation reflects on this...
Search underway for man in the Stanley area
STANLEY, La. -- DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies are actively searching for a man in the area of U.S. Highway 84 in Stanley related to what's described as a "domestic situation." There's an increased presence of law enforcement in the area, and deputies are also staged at the school as a...
Record high in Shreveport on Tuesday afternoon
SHREVEPORT, La. - Spring-like conditions across the area on Tuesday allowed Shreveport to set a record high temperature of 81 degrees according to the National Weather Service. The old record was 79 set back in 1907. Average this time of year is 58 degrees. The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also...
Injured hunter airlifted to Shreveport Hospital
NATCHITOCHES, Parish - A Rapides Parish man was injured in a hunting accident in south Natchitoches parish on Saturday. According to authorities the 67-year-old fell out of a tree stand. He was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital with what are described as moderate injuries. Louisiana department of wildlife and fisheries...
Wanted DeSoto Parish man is in custody
STANLEY, La. -- DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a man who led them on a manhunt that started Tuesday night and ended Wednesday afternoon with his capture. Deputies searched an area on U.S. Highway 84 in Stanley looking for Jeffrey Cassels, 43. He was wanted in connection with what was described as a domestic situation, according to the sheriff's office.
