Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
easttexasradio.com
Brawl At Tyler-Texas High Hoops Game Under Investigation
Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest, Texarkana ISD officials, and the University Interscholastic League are meeting to answer questions about the basketball game between Tyler High and Texas High. A large brawl broke out in the first quarter of the game, and they canceled and will not replay it. It may be a double forfeit, and they expect player suspensions.
Suspensions expected after brawl at Tyler High-Texas High basketball game
TEXARKANA, Texas — Questions remain after the Tyler High vs. Texas High basketball game was halted by a first quarter brawl on Friday at the Tiger Center in Texarkana. Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said he is working with Texarkana ISD and University Interscholastic League officials to answer questions about the game. He also said the contest will likely not be replayed and it is possible it will be a double forfeit. Also, he is expecting player suspensions.
KSLA
Train collides with 18-wheeler north of Marshall
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A train has collided with a tractor trailer in the town of Woodlawn. According to Union Pacific Railroad representatives, the train collided with the tractor trailer towing a backhoe around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday on US Highway 59, about 8 miles north of Marshall. DPS says...
KSLA
Severe threat dwindling in the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! We continue to track a line of strong thunderstorms as it makes its way through the ArkLaTex this afternoon. In areas to the west and northwest of this line, your severe threat has come to an end. The line still brings a severe threat to the eastern and southeastern portions of the viewing area and because of that, a tornado watch remains in place until 4 PM. Lows tonight will drop to the 40s thanks to the cooler air in behind the cold front that is moving through.
KSLA
Severe storms expected today
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Starting off very warm and breezy across the ArkLaTex with temperatures already in the mid to upper 60s. A strong cold front is approaching from Texas and Oklahoma and this will bring widespread storms to the region today. Scattered storms will quickly start to develop around sunrise...
‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas
Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
KSLA
Caddo Parish schools improving for the better
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo schools are improving in quality, infrastructure, and in education. During a school board meeting on Jan. 17, Dr. Lamar Goree, Caddo Parish Public Schools’ superintendent, said the schools are getting better. Goree says over the past 3 years, Caddo schools have updated one-third...
KSLA
Severe weather causes tree to fall on Texarkana home; trees also reported down in Haughton
(KSLA) - Emergency crews say severe weather is to blame for a tree falling on a home in Texarkana on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Crews were called to the 1800 block of Dudley Street at around 10:30 a.m. No one was home at the time firefighters arrived. Officials say the call...
ktalnews.com
Longview man dies in crash near Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Longview man died Saturday after crashing into a concrete barrier on I-20. Officials say Stephen C. Stec drove west in a 2015 GMC Terrain when he left the lane around 10:30 a.m. They say he entered the median before sliding sideways and crashing into a concrete barrier on the passenger side.
KSLA
HCSO: missing teen found by Carthage Police Department
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sherrif’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home. According to HCSO, the runaway teen has been located by the Carthage Police Department. They thank the community for helping locate her. The girl was last...
KSLA
Morning Star Baptist Church hosts job and career fair
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Morning Star Baptist Church of Shreveport (MSBCS) has invited employers, organizations, and local businesses ready to hire to its job and career fair. On Jan. 23, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., attendees will have a chance to discover job opportunities or potential careers at...
Train, 18-wheeler crash in Harrison County impacting traffic
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Off of US 59 North and FM 1997 near Marshall, there has been a “major accident” involving a train and an 18-wheeler. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office asked drivers in a release to use an alternate route. Further details were not yet available. KETK will update this article as we learn more.
KSLA
Bossier City hears presentation about school zone speed enforcement cameras
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Speed enforcement cameras might be coming to school zones in Bossier City. Bossier City Council members heard a presentation Tuesday, Jan. 17 by Blue Line Solutions. The Chattanooga, Tenn., company is the same firm that operates such cameras in Shreveport, where in a few...
KLTV
Crews respond to report of explosion north of Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion Saturday night on Canyon Circle. The report was for a home north of the City of Tyler, just off Lavender Road. What appeared to be a school bus had been burned, and several fire and EMS units were...
easttexasradio.com
Woman Shot In Diana
A Longview man is in the Upshur County Jail after a shooting in Diana. Deputies responded to the disturbance on Hwy 154 and found a 28-year-old woman from Center, TX, who someone had shot during the incident. They also fired gunshots at four other people at the residence, but they were not injured. Authorities charged 43-year-old Reginald Perry with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
KSLA
Fatal crash in Harrison County leaves 1 dead
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a man is dead after a single-vehicle wreck that occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 14. The incident occurred on I-20 West, four miles east of Marshall. Officials say Stephen C. Stec, 21, was driving on the...
KSLA
Severe weather threat ramping up midweek
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a warm and muggy start across the ArkLaTex with many places already in the 60s. Watch out for some areas of dense fog as you head into work and allow for extra time on the roads. Any fog should burn off by late morning...
KSLA
Krewe of Harambee hosts 2023 Hopes & Dreams Scholarship Breakfast
Louisiana Senator Cleo Fields will deliver the keynote address, and five students will be awarded the scholarships. The parade has been rolling since 2000 and will begin on the corner of Common and Milam Street. Mayor Arceneaux speaks on city's MLK Day project. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. “We ought...
2 men arrested, 1 at large after 31 gallons of prescription medicine seized in East Texas
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were identified after allegedly leading East Texas law enforcement on a chase and having 31 gallons of prescription medicine. The pursuit spanned across Nacogdoches, Rusk and Panola Counties on Jan. 12, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22, […]
This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Texas
If you want to soak in some stunning views of Texas, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and even pretty rivers from this train that runs throughout the eastern Texas countryside.
Comments / 0