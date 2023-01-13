ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, TX

easttexasradio.com

Brawl At Tyler-Texas High Hoops Game Under Investigation

Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest, Texarkana ISD officials, and the University Interscholastic League are meeting to answer questions about the basketball game between Tyler High and Texas High. A large brawl broke out in the first quarter of the game, and they canceled and will not replay it. It may be a double forfeit, and they expect player suspensions.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Suspensions expected after brawl at Tyler High-Texas High basketball game

TYLER, TX
KSLA

Train collides with 18-wheeler north of Marshall

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A train has collided with a tractor trailer in the town of Woodlawn. According to Union Pacific Railroad representatives, the train collided with the tractor trailer towing a backhoe around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday on US Highway 59, about 8 miles north of Marshall. DPS says...
MARSHALL, TX
KSLA

Severe threat dwindling in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! We continue to track a line of strong thunderstorms as it makes its way through the ArkLaTex this afternoon. In areas to the west and northwest of this line, your severe threat has come to an end. The line still brings a severe threat to the eastern and southeastern portions of the viewing area and because of that, a tornado watch remains in place until 4 PM. Lows tonight will drop to the 40s thanks to the cooler air in behind the cold front that is moving through.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Severe storms expected today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Starting off very warm and breezy across the ArkLaTex with temperatures already in the mid to upper 60s. A strong cold front is approaching from Texas and Oklahoma and this will bring widespread storms to the region today. Scattered storms will quickly start to develop around sunrise...
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
101.5 KNUE

‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas

Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
TYLER, TX
KSLA

Caddo Parish schools improving for the better

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo schools are improving in quality, infrastructure, and in education. During a school board meeting on Jan. 17, Dr. Lamar Goree, Caddo Parish Public Schools’ superintendent, said the schools are getting better. Goree says over the past 3 years, Caddo schools have updated one-third...
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Longview man dies in crash near Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Longview man died Saturday after crashing into a concrete barrier on I-20. Officials say Stephen C. Stec drove west in a 2015 GMC Terrain when he left the lane around 10:30 a.m. They say he entered the median before sliding sideways and crashing into a concrete barrier on the passenger side.
LONGVIEW, TX
KSLA

HCSO: missing teen found by Carthage Police Department

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sherrif’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home. According to HCSO, the runaway teen has been located by the Carthage Police Department. They thank the community for helping locate her. The girl was last...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Morning Star Baptist Church hosts job and career fair

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Morning Star Baptist Church of Shreveport (MSBCS) has invited employers, organizations, and local businesses ready to hire to its job and career fair. On Jan. 23, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., attendees will have a chance to discover job opportunities or potential careers at...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Crews respond to report of explosion north of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion Saturday night on Canyon Circle. The report was for a home north of the City of Tyler, just off Lavender Road. What appeared to be a school bus had been burned, and several fire and EMS units were...
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Woman Shot In Diana

A Longview man is in the Upshur County Jail after a shooting in Diana. Deputies responded to the disturbance on Hwy 154 and found a 28-year-old woman from Center, TX, who someone had shot during the incident. They also fired gunshots at four other people at the residence, but they were not injured. Authorities charged 43-year-old Reginald Perry with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
DIANA, TX
KSLA

Fatal crash in Harrison County leaves 1 dead

HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Severe weather threat ramping up midweek

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a warm and muggy start across the ArkLaTex with many places already in the 60s. Watch out for some areas of dense fog as you head into work and allow for extra time on the roads. Any fog should burn off by late morning...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Krewe of Harambee hosts 2023 Hopes & Dreams Scholarship Breakfast

Louisiana Senator Cleo Fields will deliver the keynote address, and five students will be awarded the scholarships. The parade has been rolling since 2000 and will begin on the corner of Common and Milam Street. Mayor Arceneaux speaks on city's MLK Day project. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. “We ought...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

2 men arrested, 1 at large after 31 gallons of prescription medicine seized in East Texas

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were identified after allegedly leading East Texas law enforcement on a chase and having 31 gallons of prescription medicine. The pursuit spanned across Nacogdoches, Rusk and Panola Counties on Jan. 12, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22, […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX

