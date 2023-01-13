ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

KTAR.com

3 smugglers arrested after Arizona border agents find 7 migrants in boat

PHOENIX — Three Arizona men were arrested last week after Border Patrol agents found seven migrants concealed inside a boat during an immigration inspection, authorities said. The migrants were found near Sonoita around 3 a.m. Thursday when agents conducted the inspection on a Ford F-150 pickup truck towing a...
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Arizona boy died under state care while father was jailed

A 9-year-old boy reportedly died while under the custody of the Arizona child welfare agency just days after his father was jailed on a drug charge. Richard Blodgett was arrested in late December, 2022. He was being held in Maricopa County when he received word his son, Jakob, had died from complications of Type 1 diabetes.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases

As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
kion546.com

Woman’s body recovered from Arizona side of Colorado River

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — The body of an unidentified woman was recovered Tuesday from the Arizona side of the Colorado River, according to Bullhead City police. Police said someone called 911 about 7:30 a.m. and the body was found floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Hundreds Show up to Show Their Respect to Arizona’s Legendary Legislator Russell Pearce at His Funeral

One of the most well-known and revered Arizona legislators in recent years, Russell Pearce of Mesa, passed away on January 5, and his funeral was held on Monday. Hundreds packed the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints central stake center in Mesa to listen to eulogies from family and friends, most of whom were brought to tears speaking of his love for Arizona, his family, church, God, and the Constitution.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona appeals court rejects GOP, rules early voting is constitutional

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Court of Appeals has ruled that the state’s early voting system is constitutional. In an 11-page ruling Tuesday, the three-judge panel rejected the Arizona Republican Party’s argument that mail-in voting violates the secrecy clause in the state Constitution. The clause requires that...
ARIZONA STATE
890kdxu.com

Heartbreaking Story Out of Arizona Is Cautionary Tale

A father of three was killed this past summer in the mountains of Arizona in an accident that never should have happened. I guess I can call it a cautionary tale as it was preventable, but the weirdness and unlikeliness of the tragedy means we will likely never have it happen to us. But knowing about it and perhaps saving at least one life makes it worth repeating.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Semi-truck company involved in wreck that killed 5 has history of crashes in Arizona

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New details reveal the trucking company involved in a fiery wreck that left five people dead on Interstate 10 in Chandler had a history of crashes in the state. The semi-truck had a logo with MBI on the side of the trailer, which belongs to Mr. Bult’s. According to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, semi-trucks from Mr. Bult’s Inc., based in Illinois, have been involved in 26 crashes in the last two years in Arizona. In addition, the company had dozens of violations in the state in the same time period, where drivers were cited for speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, using a phone while driving and more.
CHANDLER, AZ

