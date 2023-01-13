Read full article on original website
3 smugglers arrested after Arizona border agents find 7 migrants in boat
PHOENIX — Three Arizona men were arrested last week after Border Patrol agents found seven migrants concealed inside a boat during an immigration inspection, authorities said. The migrants were found near Sonoita around 3 a.m. Thursday when agents conducted the inspection on a Ford F-150 pickup truck towing a...
FBI: Millions given to illegitimate rehab homes in the Valley targeting Indigenous people
PHOENIX — Some group homes in the Valley promised to help vulnerable Native Americans become sober but are instead taking advantage of them for money, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The agency said it is now investigating illegitimate group homes in the Phoenix area that it believes...
Accused Arizona meth smuggler, 19, faces possibility of life in prison
PHOENIX — A young Arizona man faces the possibility of life in prison for allegedly trying to smuggle about 175 pounds of methamphetamine across the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said Friday. On Jan. 3, a federal grand jury indicted 19-year-old Isrrael Millan of San Luis on charges of possession with...
Arizona boy died under state care while father was jailed
A 9-year-old boy reportedly died while under the custody of the Arizona child welfare agency just days after his father was jailed on a drug charge. Richard Blodgett was arrested in late December, 2022. He was being held in Maricopa County when he received word his son, Jakob, had died from complications of Type 1 diabetes.
Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases
As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Phoenix woman’s Arizona driver’s license placed on “hold” by state of Texas; state pursuing a 23-year-old ticket
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Reba Petters says she gets goose bumps when she thinks about her October wedding and the man she married. “He looked so handsome in his tux,” Reba told On Your Side as she looked at her wedding photos. Now that she’s tied the knot,...
Woman’s body recovered from Arizona side of Colorado River
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — The body of an unidentified woman was recovered Tuesday from the Arizona side of the Colorado River, according to Bullhead City police. Police said someone called 911 about 7:30 a.m. and the body was found floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates.
AZFAMILY | Silent Witness footage of driver who allegedly stole artificial grass roll near Laveen
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler.
Hundreds Show up to Show Their Respect to Arizona’s Legendary Legislator Russell Pearce at His Funeral
One of the most well-known and revered Arizona legislators in recent years, Russell Pearce of Mesa, passed away on January 5, and his funeral was held on Monday. Hundreds packed the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints central stake center in Mesa to listen to eulogies from family and friends, most of whom were brought to tears speaking of his love for Arizona, his family, church, God, and the Constitution.
Arizona led nation for rise in homeless youth last year, HUD report says
WASHINGTON – Arizona saw the largest increase in the number of homeless youth in the nation last year, at a time when other large states were seeing those numbers decline, according to a recent federal report. The December report from the Department of Housing and Urban Development said 284...
Arizona appeals court rejects GOP, rules early voting is constitutional
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Court of Appeals has ruled that the state’s early voting system is constitutional. In an 11-page ruling Tuesday, the three-judge panel rejected the Arizona Republican Party’s argument that mail-in voting violates the secrecy clause in the state Constitution. The clause requires that...
Caretaker arrested in Maricopa County after 4-year-old girl reported missing in Oklahoma
PHOENIX — One of the two caretakers wanted in connection with the disappearance of a 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was arrested in Maricopa County on Thursday night, a spokesman with the Phoenix Police Department confirmed. Authorities began searching for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield after a postal worker found her 5-year-old sister...
Arizona business builds tiny home using mud and hay
It may be hard, at least for Americans, to envision a house that is made of straw and mud, but the owners of the Worm Farm in Phoenix did. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
Dog found with 3 pounds of matted hair in Chandler undergoes transformation
Dog found with 3 pounds of matted hair in Chandler undergoes transformation
Decades of Arizona movie history destroyed in Three Points home, couple escapes within minutes of explosion
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Longtime western movie actor, Ivan Wolverton, also known as “Red or Red Cloud” and his wife Margery are picking up the pieces of their lives, after a devastating house fire left them with nothing. Decades of Arizona movie history is gone. Ivan...
Heartbreaking Story Out of Arizona Is Cautionary Tale
A father of three was killed this past summer in the mountains of Arizona in an accident that never should have happened. I guess I can call it a cautionary tale as it was preventable, but the weirdness and unlikeliness of the tragedy means we will likely never have it happen to us. But knowing about it and perhaps saving at least one life makes it worth repeating.
Semi-truck company involved in wreck that killed 5 has history of crashes in Arizona
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New details reveal the trucking company involved in a fiery wreck that left five people dead on Interstate 10 in Chandler had a history of crashes in the state. The semi-truck had a logo with MBI on the side of the trailer, which belongs to Mr. Bult’s. According to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, semi-trucks from Mr. Bult’s Inc., based in Illinois, have been involved in 26 crashes in the last two years in Arizona. In addition, the company had dozens of violations in the state in the same time period, where drivers were cited for speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, using a phone while driving and more.
Arizona says developers don't have enough groundwater to build in desert west of Phoenix
Developers planning to build homes in the desert west of Phoenix don't have enough groundwater supplies to move forward with their plans, a state modeling report found. Plans to construct homes for people located west of the White Tank Mountains will require alternative sources of water to proceed as the state grapples with a historic megadrought.
Dutch Bros. stands are swarming with bees — and it's making the bees sick
This is a story about bees and coffee — or at least the syrup that sweetens the coffee at one of Arizona’s most popular coffee chains. Robrt Pela found that many Dutch Bros. coffee stands have a bee problem — and it’s not just a problem for the customers. It’s also making the bees sick.
Parents to protest Governor Hobbs' proposal to scale back universal ESA program
A group of Arizona parents will rally outside the state capitol at noon Tuesday to protest part of Governor Hobbs' budget proposal.
