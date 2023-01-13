CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New details reveal the trucking company involved in a fiery wreck that left five people dead on Interstate 10 in Chandler had a history of crashes in the state. The semi-truck had a logo with MBI on the side of the trailer, which belongs to Mr. Bult’s. According to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, semi-trucks from Mr. Bult’s Inc., based in Illinois, have been involved in 26 crashes in the last two years in Arizona. In addition, the company had dozens of violations in the state in the same time period, where drivers were cited for speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, using a phone while driving and more.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO