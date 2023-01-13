Read full article on original website
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Seedot be shiny?
For Jan. 17, 2023, Seedot will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double XP for catching Pokémon. And yes, Seedot can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. Seedot’s shiny debuted in a Community Day in May 2020. If you’re going to be out nabbing Seedot to try and find a shiny you may have missed from the Community Day, pop a Lucky Egg to help you rake in the XP.
Polygon
Persona 4 Golden has a totally different spirit than Persona 5
A soothing vibe permeates the beginning of Persona 4 Golden. The protagonist isn’t navigating a sprawling Shibuya or the Sangenjaya-inspired streets that lead to Persona 5’s Café Leblanc. Instead, he’s on a train heading in the opposite direction, leaving the crowded city behind to spend a year in the countryside.
Polygon
Stadia exclusive saved by sneaking it into the Steam version of its sequel
Google Stadia will be shut down at 11:59 p.m. PST on Wednesday, which means that, since it’s a cloud gaming service, its handful of exclusive games are about to become impossible play. Developers are marking the moment in their own way, such as Q-Games sharing concept art for its Stadia game PixelJunk Raiders (and pitching it to other publishers in the process).
Polygon
Disney’s Magic-style card game has a release date — and there’ll be early access
Disney Lorcana, the new trading card game already fetching wild auction prices despite the rules not even being released yet, will launch late this summer, with Gen Con attendees and local game stores getting first crack at its products. IGN reported Tuesday morning that the launch for friendly local game...
Polygon
The original Remnant: From the Ashes is headed to Switch
A sequel to 2019’s Remnant: From the Ashes, simply titled Remnant 2, was a surprise announcement at last month’s The Game Awards. But developer Gunfire Games has another Remnant project in the works: a port of the original game for Nintendo Switch, which is “coming soon” but does not have an announced release date.
Polygon
Diablo Immortal’s ‘misleading’ Blessing of the Worthy gem under legal scrutiny
Lawyers from class action specialty firm Migliaccio & Rathod are looking for players who are upset about a particular Diablo Immortal item: the Blessing of the Worthy gem. The gem was available to purchase in the game, including in bundles that cost up to $100. Players found that the rare Legendary gem had some discrepancies in the wording of its description, rendering it less powerful than players originally thought.
Polygon
No Zelda game is closer to Breath of the Wild than the 1986 original
In the mid-1980s, in Kyoto, Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto, Takashi Tezuka, and their team were working on two game designs in parallel that were intended to be two sides of the same coin. One would be linear, an obstacle course, a headlong rush toward a goal. The other would be nonlinear, a mysterious maze, an unpredictable world of exploration. As opposed to the arcade games that defined the medium at that point, both would deemphasize the player’s skill in favor of an immersive experience with a beginning and an end. Miyamoto would carefully consider each new gameplay idea from the team and assign it to one game or the other, probably unaware that he was defining not just two legendary series, but some of the foundational precepts of video game design. The first game was Super Mario Bros. The second game was The Legend of Zelda.
Polygon
Genshin Impact ‘City of the Deceased’ domain guide
Genshin Impact’s patch 3.4 added an expanded part of Sumeru’s desert, including two new domains. The “City of the Deceased” domain is a one-time dungeon to clear for the usual rewards, including Primogems and Dendro Sigils. The domain is underground, but it doesn’t require you to...
Polygon
Netflix’s Power Rangers reunion tease is nostalgia at its most bittersweet
It’s hard to talk about Power Rangers history without getting a little sad. Power Rangers: Once & Always is a stark reminder of that, a Netflix special that will reunite some of the original cast members from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers for a 30th anniversary celebration. The video promoting...
Polygon
Valheim’s next big update takes Vikings to the land of the dead
Valheim had a strong start, and the open-world Viking game has since expanded into a new biome called the Mistlands and added tons of base-building and customization elements with the Hearth & Home update. Now, developer Iron Gate Studio has announced the next big biome in development — and it looks like players will be setting off to explore the Ashlands, the land of the dead.
Polygon
Should you look up the ending of The Last of Us?
Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us may be one of gaming’s biggest blockbusters, but it’s safe to say that HBO’s The Last of Us TV series introduced the zombie epic’s acclaimed, contentious story to a whole new audience. And at least some of that audience is wondering: “How does this all end?”
Polygon
Persona 3 Portable classroom answers — all questions and solutions
Persona games are masters at making us appreciate the mundane, mostly because every simple activity is an opportunity to improve yourself. Not just metaphorically, either. Much like other Persona games, Persona 3 Portable will test your knowledge to answer questions in the classroom, and on midterm and final exam questions throughout the school year. While some of these questions are easy if you’ve been following along in the lecture, some require a bit more outside knowledge. Our Persona 3 classroom answer guide will help you pick the correct responses from April to January.
Polygon
Every The Last of Us Easter egg in the HBO show
HBO’s The Last of Us is a way to revisit the iconic and beloved video game of the same name — to revel in the ways it’s both unchanged and entirely different. For dedicated fans of the game, the appeal of The Last of Us is not necessarily in being surprised by twists and turns of the story; rather, it’s to see the franchise in a new light, picking out the little details that point back to the original media.
Polygon
HBO’s Last of Us opening twist improves on the game, but only a little bit
For many, the opening of The Last of Us was a landmark moment for games: a deeply human and emotional moment of grief and tragedy, all expressed in the short 15 minutes of the game’s tutorial. For others, myself included, it missed the mark entirely. It felt more like a hacky faux-prestige TV show than it was a landmark emotional achievement. While it was certainly different from other video games at the time, the opening was still stifled by a tired idea, a violent twist, and so much blatantly manipulative sentimentality that it left the whole thing feeling false.
Polygon
There’s already a perfect sequel to Prey right under Disney’s nose
The repeatability of the Predator franchise is its true strength. Who needs an overarching canon when all a movie needs is some fun characters, good action, and the answer to a question like “How would a Roman legion react to a Predator attack?” From such humble questions come instant cult classics like Prey, which pitted an aspiring Comanche warrior against the alien hunter.
