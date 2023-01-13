Read full article on original website
2 arrested, ages 17 and 18, following police chase and crash in St. Bernard Parish
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Two men have been arrested on multiple charges following a police chase and crash in St. Bernard Parish. According to Sheriff James Pohlmann, deputies attempted to stop a white Kia reported stolen out of New Orleans in the Meraux area of St. Bernard Highway, near the corner of Judy Drive.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Wanted Oretta Man
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Wanted Oretta Man. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 17, 2023, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) reported that it is attempting to locate Billy Hyatt, of Oretta, Louisiana. According to BPSO, Hyatt is wanted on multiple warrants in connection to...
Mississippi woman accused of kidnapping Louisiana woman at gunpoint
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Mississippi woman was charged after police say she kidnapped a Louisiana woman at gunpoint. On Monday, January 16, 2023, around 4:30 PM, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed that a female victim was allegedly taken from a location against her will […]
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Riding Lawnmower from Fire Station
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Riding Lawnmower from Fire Station. A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a $4,000 lawnmower from a fire station. Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced that Christopher Jerroid Garner, 24 of Florien, Louisiana was arrested in connection with a lawnmower stolen from...
Louisiana Man Arrested After Falling Through Ceiling While Allegedly Stealing Money and Goods from a Truck Stop
Louisiana Man Arrested After Falling Through Ceiling While Allegedly Stealing Money and Goods from a Truck Stop. A 35-year-old man from Louisiana has been arrested for a business burglary after allegedly stealing money and goods from a truck stop. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on January 15, 2023, that...
Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies
Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies. Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana – A hunter was rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents and Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after falling from a tree stand, suffering rib and back injuries.
Louisiana Man Suspected of Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute Apprehended with Help of K-9 Officer
Louisiana Man Suspected of Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute Apprehended with Help of K-9 Officer. Shreveport, Louisiana – On January 12, 2023, police, with the help of a K-9 officer, apprehended a Louisiana man suspected of possession of crack, powder cocaine, and marijuana with intent to distribute. The...
Man arrested after being rescued from tree along interstate in St. Charles Parish
ST. CHARLES PARISH - A man running from police was arrested Sunday after authorities found him sitting in a tree along the interstate. According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office, the suspect was spotted up in a tree off the side of I-310 in St. Rose, trying to flag down drivers. He told a witness that he had been running from police.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects sought by Mississippi police. One injured in officer-involved shooting.
Mississippi law enforcement officers are on the lookout for several “armed and dangerous” suspects in an armed robbery that involved a shooting with a police officer. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 4 a.m. on Jan. 15. Jackson Police Department...
Texas baby tries King Cake for the first time
NEW ORLEANS — A little girl from Texas got quite the treat while visiting Louisiana this week. Scarlett Pellerin and her parents, Alexis and Kyle, traveled to Morgan City over the weekend. The family, who lives in Houston, was in the state because Alexis is a krewe captain for...
IL Crossing Guard And Mail Truck Caught In Middle Of Gun Fight
It's just like the old west where a gunfight breaks out in town in the middle of the street with innocent bystanders running for their lives. The world is becoming a scary place. Crime is a big problem everywhere including in Illinois, especially in Chicago. It's no longer just bad neighborhoods or at night. The trouble can happen anywhere during any part of the day. I have friends and family that won't go to Chicago because it's one of the worst places.
The body of the Mandeville man who went missing while fishing has been found
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that the body of the boater who went missing a week ago has been found about 3/4 of a mile offshore near Green Point. "Billy" Coile of Mandeville went missing after using a friend's boat on Lake Pontchartrain on Jan. 8. The boat...
St. Paul Police: 14-year-old boy accidentally shot in groin
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 14-year-old is in the hospital Saturday evening after police say he was accidentally shot.Officers with the St. Paul Police Department responded to a report of a teenager with a gunshot injury on the 200 block of Arch Street East shortly after 8:30 p.m.Police say the teenager had an apparent gunshot wound to his groin area and was transported to Regions Hospital.An initial investigation and an alleged admission from the boy suggest an accidental shooting, according to police, but the incident remains under investigation.
Package containing crystal meth, tobacco seized at St. Martin Parish 911 center
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) A package containing crystal meth, other contraband and some unauthorized items were seized at the St. Martin Parish public safety complex, according to Sheriff Becket Breaux. Breaux said deputies on patrol made the discovery earlier this week. An investigation revealed that Bridget Victoriano, 60 of Henderson and Joelee Myers, 29 of Cecilia allegedly left […]
Louisiana man found with 33 guns in storage unit, sentenced to over 6 years
A Louisiana man who was found with 33 firearms in Feb. 2022, has been sentenced to over six years in prison.
A sheriff in Louisiana has been destroying records of deputies’ alleged misconduct for years
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana has been unlawfully destroying its deputies' disciplinary records for at least 10 years, according to records provided by state officials responsible for overseeing the retention of records by state, parish and local agencies. The finding comes at a time when the sheriff's office...
Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
Truck driver falls asleep at the wheel, closes down interstate for hours
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Interstate 10 eastbound at FM365 has reopened following an early Tuesday morning crash. A Mack truck tractor pulling two FedEx semi-tailors overturned on the highway at 7:25 a.m. Troopers believe the driver was traveling east on Interstate 10 when he fell asleep and hit a...
Solo car crash claims life of driver
A single car crash has claimed the life of a driver in Madisonville. The accident happened just after 9pm on Interstate 12 near LA 1077 in St. Tammany Parish.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Deer Hunting Contest Fraud
Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries have arrested and charged a Louisiana man with multiple hunting violations including a charge of fraud surrounding a big buck contest. That arrest was made on January 3rd in Grant Parish in the central part of the state. Farrion Fletcher Junior...
