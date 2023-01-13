ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles Parish, LA

WREG

Mississippi woman accused of kidnapping Louisiana woman at gunpoint

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Mississippi woman was charged after police say she kidnapped a Louisiana woman at gunpoint. On Monday, January 16, 2023, around 4:30 PM, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed that a female victim was allegedly taken from a location against her will […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies

Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies. Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana – A hunter was rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents and Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after falling from a tree stand, suffering rib and back injuries.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
WDSU

Texas baby tries King Cake for the first time

NEW ORLEANS — A little girl from Texas got quite the treat while visiting Louisiana this week. Scarlett Pellerin and her parents, Alexis and Kyle, traveled to Morgan City over the weekend. The family, who lives in Houston, was in the state because Alexis is a krewe captain for...
MORGAN CITY, LA
97ZOK

IL Crossing Guard And Mail Truck Caught In Middle Of Gun Fight

It's just like the old west where a gunfight breaks out in town in the middle of the street with innocent bystanders running for their lives. The world is becoming a scary place. Crime is a big problem everywhere including in Illinois, especially in Chicago. It's no longer just bad neighborhoods or at night. The trouble can happen anywhere during any part of the day. I have friends and family that won't go to Chicago because it's one of the worst places.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Police: 14-year-old boy accidentally shot in groin

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 14-year-old is in the hospital Saturday evening after police say he was accidentally shot.Officers with the St. Paul Police Department responded to a report of a teenager with a gunshot injury on the 200 block of Arch Street East shortly after 8:30 p.m.Police say the teenager had an apparent gunshot wound to his groin area and was transported to Regions Hospital.An initial investigation and an alleged admission from the boy suggest an accidental shooting, according to police, but the incident remains under investigation.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KLFY News 10

Package containing crystal meth, tobacco seized at St. Martin Parish 911 center

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) A package containing crystal meth, other contraband and some unauthorized items were seized at the St. Martin Parish public safety complex, according to Sheriff Becket Breaux. Breaux said deputies on patrol made the discovery earlier this week. An investigation revealed that Bridget Victoriano, 60 of Henderson and Joelee Myers, 29 of Cecilia allegedly left […]
SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA
WDSU

Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Man Arrested for Deer Hunting Contest Fraud

Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries have arrested and charged a Louisiana man with multiple hunting violations including a charge of fraud surrounding a big buck contest. That arrest was made on January 3rd in Grant Parish in the central part of the state. Farrion Fletcher Junior...
GRANT PARISH, LA

