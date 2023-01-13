Truck crashes into home in Vandalia

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By WHIO Staff
VANDALIA — One person suffered minor injuries after a truck crashed into a home in Vandalia Friday.

Around 11 a.m., crews were called to respond to a report of a crash in the area of Foley Drive and Donora Drive, Vandalia Fire Chief Chad Follick said.

Upon arrival, crews found a truck that had lost control on Foley Drive and struck the corner of a house, injuring the person that was in the bedroom where the vehicle came through, according to Follick.

Photos from the scene show a house with heavy damage and debris in the yard.

The person inside the home was treated at the scene with minor injuries, Follick said.

We are working to learn if any other injuries were reported.

We will continue updating this story as more details become available.

