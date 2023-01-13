Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KLTV
Shooting in Angelina County leaves one hospitalized
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - At approximately 10 p.m. on January 17 there was a disturbance in the 800 block of Spring Lake Dr. between two females and a male. The disturbance resulted in the male suffering a gunshot wound. He has since been transported to a local hospital were he is being treated.
1 injured, 1 arrested following shooting in Angelina County
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — One person was arrested and another was injured following a shooting in Angelina County. According to the Angelina County Sheriff's Office, around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, officials were called tot he scene of a disturbance between two women and a man in the 800 block of Spring Lake Dr.
KLTV
Cherokee County regional SWAT team takes standoff suspect into custody
“We decided to raise money because we knew that the dogs that were there needed to be adopted and that they probably needed more money because it’s pretty expensive to to feed dogs and give them baths," one student said. |. DPS says the trailer of the truck was...
KLTV
Angelina County authorities arrest 2 in aftermath of pursuit
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday, deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office assisted in a multi-agency pursuit. Deputies pursued a fleeing suspect into the city limits of Lufkin, but all officers lost sight of the vehicle. A short while later the suspect vehicle was located at the Family Crisis Center.
KLTV
Crockett high speed chase suspect apprehended
These generators will be used for water wells and lift station operations. Lufkin City Council approves FEMA grant application for new communications equipment. This $200,000 grant will supply fire trucks trucks with communications equipment compatible with a new radio system installed by the county. Updated: 53 minutes ago. Karen Holt,...
KLTV
Police apprehend high speed chase suspect in Centerville
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - On January 17, authorities were notified of a vehicle pursuit coming into Houston County from Madison County through SH 21 West. Officers with the Crockett Police Department setup “stop sticks” near the Crockett city limits in an attempt to immobilize the vehicle. The suspect was able to evade police and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The suspect drove around Loop 304 and attempted to head into the Crockett city square. As the pursuit continued the suspect was chased west on Goliad and out of SH 7 West.
KLTV
Officials identify suspect involved in SWAT standoff in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Cherokee County authorities have now identified the suspect in an incident in which the suspect barricaded himself with firearms inside a Cherokee County residence. Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said officers were on the scene of CR 4126 at around 5:30 p.m. to conduct a...
KLTV
Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Carlisle ISD superintendent has released a statement on the arrest of its junior high principal, saying there is no threat to the safety of students. Paul Louis Richards, 45, of Longview, is charged with failure to make a required child abuse report. According to...
KLTV
Lufkin authorities release name of man killed in rollover crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officials with the City of Lufkin have released the name of the man who died in a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours on Sunday. According to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, Erie Downs, 64, of Lufkin, died when he lost control of his Ford pickup which then left the road and flipped several times. The rollover crash occurred in the 900 block of Southwood Drive around 1:15 a.m.
KLTV
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 31 gallons of prescription Promethazine following a high-speed chase that began in their county, went through Rusk County, and ended in Panola County on Jan. 12. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22,...
KLTV
Cherokee County regional SWAT team takes custody of man barricaded in home during warrant service
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said that the regional SWAT team has taken a barricaded person into custody. At around 9:20 p.m. the SWAT team was able to use callout methods and tactical resources to pinpoint the man’s location in the residence, went into the house and took custody of him. No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said.
2 men arrested, 1 at large after 31 gallons of prescription medicine seized in East Texas
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were identified after allegedly leading East Texas law enforcement on a chase and having 31 gallons of prescription medicine. The pursuit spanned across Nacogdoches, Rusk and Panola Counties on Jan. 12, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22, […]
Officials: 2 missing men from Angelina County found
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — The Angelina County Sheriff's Office confirmed they have found the 2 men that were missing earlier. Blake Rawson, 22, and Mark Studdard, 26, were both last seen walking early Monday morning at Lufkin State Supported Living Center, officials said. Contact the Angelina Sheriff’s Office at...
3 people in custody after standoff situation in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Three people were arrested after a search warrant turned into a standoff situation in Cherokee County. Sheriff Brent Dickson with Cherokee County said a search warrant issued and executed by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Jacksonville Police Department on CR 4126 at around 5:30 p.m. The search warrant was issued for stolen property in the area.
messenger-news.com
Alleged Horse Theft Leads to Arrests
HOUSTON COUNTY – Special ranger, livestock investigator for the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and Texas Peace Officer Darrell Bobbitt was contacted by a Nacogdoches woman who had received a phone call from a woman saying he had just bought her horse and wanted to know more about its history.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Lufkin early Sunday morning
LUFKIN, Texas — A man died after his vehicle left the road and flipped several times early Sunday morning in Lufkin. According to the Lufkin Police Department, the man was driving southbound in the 900 block of Southwood Drive when he lost control of his Ford truck. He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, Lufkin PD said.
KTRE
1 dead after rollover wreck in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man has died after a truck crashed off the road in a single-vehicle wreck. Lufkin police responded to a crash at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning in the 900 block of Southwood Drive. A man lost control of his Ford pickup, left the road and flipped several times according to a release from Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth. The release said the man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
messenger-news.com
Woman Arrested for Attacking Gas Station Attendant
CROCKETT – Crockett Police Department (CPD) were called to a disturbance at a local convenience store Hot Spot gas station at 501 West Goliad in Crockett Dec. 30, 2022. Officers had received word of a physical disturbance and went to investigate. After making contact with the employee involved, a...
KLTV
First Alert Weather Day: Strong thunderstorms moving through East Texas on Wednesday
KTRE’s Avery Gorman reports on the remodeling project underway by The City of Chireno to create a senior center. The facility will be located in the back portion of the city’s current community center. 'Blue Blood Drive' held in honor of Panola County deputy killed in action. Updated:...
1 killed in weekend crash near Marshall
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old man is dead after a Saturday morning single-car crash on I-20 near Marshall. According to DPS, a preliminary crash investigation found that Stephen Stec, of Longview, was driving his GMC Terrain west on I-20 when the car entered the center median. Officials said the car slid sideways after […]
Comments / 0