Kansas basketball lost to Kansas State in overtime, 83-82, on Tuesday night, the first loss for KU since its defeat against Tennessee in November. The Jayhawks trailed for a majority of the game, but came back multiple times to take the lead late in the second half and overtime. The Wildcats got a lob dunk from Keyontae Johnson with 25 seconds left in overtime to give them a one-point lead and the Jayhawks were unable to get another shot off before the end of the game.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO