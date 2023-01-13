Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Delivery: Kansas State’s Jerome Tang never stops coaching in his one-of-a-kind style
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State knocked off Kansas on Tuesday night, 83-82, in overtime, but today's DD picks up where Tuesday night's Walk & Talk left off. This is about K-State coach Jerome Tang and the way he coaches everyone around him to be better. It's impressive, and Fitz explains he's never covered a coach even close to how Tang conducts himself.
Jerome Tang grabs mic, stands on table, delivers message to fans after K-State win
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Something happened in Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday that history will tell you is rare. That is, Kansas State beat Kansas on the basketball court. The Wildcat victory snaps a 7-game losing streak against their in-state rival. It’s K-State’s fourth win of the season over a Top 25 team. No. 13 K-State beat […]
Kansas basketball: Jalen Wilson, KJ Adams explain final moments of OT loss at Kansas State
Kansas suffered its second loss of the season Tuesday night, an 83-82 in overtime at Kansas State. The No. 2 Jayhawks (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) got 38 points from Jalen Wilson, but saw key players in KJ Adams, Gradey Dick and Kevin McCullar foul out. The No. 13 Wildcats (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) connected on a game-winning alley-oop to star forward Keyontae Johnson, who scored a team-high 24 points. Kansas State was able to stop its rival on the final possession by forcing a turnover.
Why Jerome Tang climbed on scorer’s table and addressed K-State fans after big KU win
Jerome Tang’s message to K-State fans after the big win over KU: “From here on out, expect to win”
Kansas basketball: Media reacts to Jayhawks' loss at Kansas State
Buoyed by a hot shooting start — and a turnover-prone beginning for the Jayhawks — Kansas State raced out to a double-digit first-half lead that reached its peak at a 33-19 advantage. Kansas battled back to within five by halftime at 44-39, then took the lead at 58-57, with the two teams trading points back and forth from that point. The Jayhawks had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation and overtime, but lost the ball both times on turnovers.
Three observations from KU’s 83-82 overtime loss to Kansas State
Kansas basketball lost to Kansas State in overtime, 83-82, on Tuesday night, the first loss for KU since its defeat against Tennessee in November. The Jayhawks trailed for a majority of the game, but came back multiple times to take the lead late in the second half and overtime. The Wildcats got a lob dunk from Keyontae Johnson with 25 seconds left in overtime to give them a one-point lead and the Jayhawks were unable to get another shot off before the end of the game.
College Basketball World Reacts To Notable Upset
The No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats took down the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks in an upset thriller at Bramlage Coliseum on Tuesday night. The upset victory came in electric fashion as Kansas State star Keyontae Johnson finished an alley-oop dunk to give the Wildcats the lead with just over 20 seconds ...
tonyspicks.com
Kansas Jayhawks vs Kansas State Wildcats 1/17/2023 Picks Predictions Previews
The #2 Kansas Jayhawks will go against the #13 Kansas State Wildcats in NCAAB action in Fred Bramlage Coliseum, KS, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET. Kansas extended their winning streak to 10 matches with a valiant victory over #14 Iowa State in their previous matchup. The Jayhawks come into this game with an overall record of 16-1 and a perfect 5-0 record in the Big 12.
kmaland.com
Kansas, Iowa State, Kansas State ranked in top 13 of AP poll
(KMAland) -- Kansas, Iowa State and Kansas State are all in the top 13 of the Associated Press Top 25. Check out the regional conference teams that are ranked below. Find the complete top 25 linked here. Associated Press Top 25 Poll. 2. Kansas. 3. Purdue. 7. Texas. 8. Xavier.
‘It’s going to mean extra’: Bill Self previews Sunflower Showdown
LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas men’s basketball will travel to Manhattan, Kansas on Tuesday for the 298th Sunflower Showdown. The Jayhawks have owned this rivalry both recently, and historically, and come in as hot as any team in the country. KU’s current ten-game winning streak is the sixth-longest active winning streak in college basketball. The Jayhawks have […]
Here’s what Jerome Tang thinks about KU rivalry before his first Sunflower Showdown
Jerome Tang understands how much it would mean for Kansas State to start beating KU in basketball.
Rivals to Roommates: Top Topeka runners to join forces at KU
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Seaman High School’s Bethany Druse and Washburn Rural High School’s Maddie Carter are used to running track and cross country alongside eachother. The two are usually fighting each other for a first-place medal, but soon, they’ll be teammates on the Kansas track and cross country teams. “We would always tell each other […]
K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties
TOPEKA — Kansas State University and NetWork Kansas announced a partnership on Tuesday that is expected to foster economic growth through entrepreneurship in all corners of the state. In an announcement at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka, leaders from KSU and partner organizations championed the K-State 105 Initiative, a nod to Kansas’ 105 counties. The post K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties appeared first on Startland News.
Food tax reduction an important step, but Kansas families can’t wait for full cut
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. David Jordan is the president of the Hutchinson-based United Methodist Health Ministry Fund. Food prices have risen an astronomical 12% over the past year. Many Kansans are […] The post Food tax reduction an important step, but Kansas families can’t wait for full cut appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Fork in the Road: North Topeka’s favorite Pad
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pad is one of North Topeka’s oldest eateries. “Since about 1966,” regular Jim Juffey said, when asked how long he’s been eating at The Pad. “Back in 1972, and we started coming down here on weekends,” Elmer Ent, of Holton, answered. “It’s been a popular place for me.”
Emporia gazette.com
Winter boundary line drawn near Emporia again
The next winter storm system to come through our area may be much like the last one – with a dividing line north of Emporia. The National Weather Service advises at least a trace of snow is expected in northern Lyon and Chase Counties between Tuesday night and Thursday morning. Cottonwood Falls and Strong City could receive a trace as well, much like last Thursday.
WIBW
Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed in separate crashes Monday on Kansas highways, authorities said. • One crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday just south of 105 Road and Upland Road, about 12 miles southwest of Dodge City in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a...
WIBW
Last Businesses Standing: Red Robin maintains customer traffic on SW 6th
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As it is now one of the last businesses standing on 6th Ave. in Topeka, Red Robin maintains its customer traffic as others around it close. Officials at Red Robin, at 6230 SW 6th Ave., say they have not seen a decline in business. With Regal Hollywood Theaters having closed its doors earlier in January, this leaves the eatery as the last occupant of SW 6th Ave.
Altercation at local bar leads to arrest of Topeka, Salina men
Two people were arrested after an altercation in a downtown Salina drinking establishment early Saturday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers responded to Big Nose Kate's, 121 N. Santa Fe Avenue, at 12:30 a.m. Saturday for the report of a disturbance involving a firearm. Witnesses told police that during an altercation involving a number of patrons, one patron, later identified as Laurence McCall, 18, of Topeka, pulled up his jacket, exposing a black handgun.
WIBW
5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato, Kansas. KHP said it was called to respond to a rollover accident near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Randall Rd. at 250th Rd. and O Rd., which is about 1 mile south of the intersection, at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
247Sports
70K+
Followers
420K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0