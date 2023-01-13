Former Boston Celtics player and coach Chris Ford died Tuesday at age 74. "The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on January 17, 2023," the family said in a press release. "Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates. He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life."

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO