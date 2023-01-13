ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

City street may get a new name

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 5 days ago

Wichita Falls city councilors on Tuesday will consider changing the name of street on the city's east side to honor a local pastor and teacher.

Pastor James Hicks requested that Cleveland Avenue be changed to Cleaver Avenue. The change would be in honor of Leroy Cleaver, Jr.

Cleaver was born in Dallas and joined the U.S. Army Air Corps as a Tuskegee Airman during World War II where he was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. He earned a degree in chemistry and education from Prairie View A&M College, where he also taught chemistry and math.

After the war, he served as the first Black civilian pilot instructor at Sheppard Air Forces Base and taught classes in several other fields during his time at the base. After retiring from those positions in 1979, Cleaver taught at Barwise Junior High School and worked for the North Central Texas Council of Government.

Cleaver also served 35 years as pastor at Jackson Memorial Church of God in Christ on Cleveland Avenue, which would become his namesake street.

Hicks collected a petition with more than 400 signatures supporting the name change and has received support from the one homeowner who would be affected by the change. The city staff has contacted utilitycompanies, county offices and United States Postal Service to advise of the requested street name change.The city's Planning and Zoning Commission has signed off on the name change.

Cleaver died in 2010 at age 90.

