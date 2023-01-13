OH, HAPPY 'J': Mitchell nails trey to end OKWU losing streak
Happy ‘J’s’ are here again for the Oklahoma Wesleyan University women’s basketball team.
As the last second drained off the clock, Lady Eagle shooter Ty’Nahah Mitchell buried a three-point jumper for a win that OKWU needed in a crucial way.
Going into the contest, OKWU had dropped seven decisions in a row and had fallen to 3-13 on the season and 2-8 in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.
On Wednesday night, the glass slippers fit and the Lady Eagles had a ball, knocking off Tabor (Kan.), 52-50, on Mitchell’s net-cutting trey at the buzzer.
OKWU — which is led by first-year head coach Heidi Messer — pulled off the sweet feat at the Mueller Sports Center in front of electrified home fans.
Mitchell proved to the overall game hero — 18 points and six rebounds off the bench. She netted 7-of-11 from the field, including 4-of-7 from behind the three-point line.
Zariah Tillman checked in with 17 points as a starter, knocking down 8-of-11 field goals. She also yanked down four boards and handed out three assists.
River Jeffries added eight points and seven boards.
Defense also played a huge role for OKWU. The Lady Eagles allowed only 11 three-point shots and limited Tabor to a total of 50 field goal attempts.
Zoe Rust and Alyvia Owens led Tabor with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
The game proved tight throughout — tied 15-15 at the end of the first quarter, Tabor leading by seven at halftime, 28-21, and OKWU squeezing into the lead, 39-37, through three quarters.
OKWU clung to the lead through most the fourth period. With the score tied, 39-39, the Lady Eagles burrowed back into the lead, 41-39, on Tillman’s layup with 8:35 left.
The score was knotted ahead, 41-41, but Tillman dropped in a layup to push OKWU ahead, 43-41.
OKWU eventually widened the gap to four points, 47-43, on Tillman’s third layup of the quarter.
After another deuce increased OKWU’s advantage to six, 49-43, Tabor made its final move.
The visiting squad strung together a 7-0 run to go ahead, 50-49, and try to pull down midnight on the heads of the Lady Eagles and spoil their enchanted evening.
But, Mitchell came to the rescue, grabbing a pass from Tillman and draining the winning ‘J.’
She drained her second-highest point total in 17 games, and her ninth double-digit game.
Next up, the Lady Eagles go back on the road Saturday to play in York, Neb., and next Wednesday to take on Southwestern (Kan.).
