Fort Lee, NJ

OUCH: Fort Lee Pedestrian, 89, Struck By SUV Gets Jaywalking Ticket

By Jerry DeMarco
 5 days ago
Old Palisade Road at Parker Avenue in Fort Lee. Photo Credit: BACKGROUND: Google StreetView / INSET: Jerry DeMarco

An 89-year-old woman who was struck by an SUV while crossing a busy Fort Lee street was at fault and got a jaywalking ticket for it, authorities said.

The pedestrian from Fort Lee failed to use the marked crosswalk and was struck by a three-row 2021 Hyundai Palisade near the corner of Old Palisade Road and Parker Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, Police Capt. Edward Young said.

She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a mild complaint of pain, the captain said on Friday.

The driver, a 59-year-old man from the Fresh Meadows section of Queens, remained at the scene, he said.

Young reminded pedestrians to use crosswalks and sidewalks while urging drivers to remain attentive at all times.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

