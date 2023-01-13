Jashawn Jones found guilty in 2021 shooting that killed man, injured his child's mother

A man charged in a 2021 shooting that injured his child's mother and killed her then-boyfriend has been found guilty of murder, attempted murder and carrying a handgun without a license, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

After roughly an hour of deliberation, a jury on Wednesday convicted Jashawn Jones of his charges in the shooting death of 25-year-old Stephen Banks and a woman — the mother of Jones’ child.

Lawrence police found Banks on April 7, 2021 with gunshot wounds in a residence in the 10000 block of Draycott Avenue. Bullet holes pierced the window at the rear of the home. The woman, Banks’ girlfriend, was grazed by one of the bullets. At the time of the shooting, she had a pending protective order against Jones.

Banks died at the scene.

Investigators found multiple shell casings in the backyard and more bullet holes in the walls of the residence.

Officials said police traced Jones to the shooting using surveillance footage that tracked his whereabouts. Dash camera from a patrol officer who responded to the 911 call further captured the vehicle Jones drove from the scene of the shooting.

Jones’ DNA, prosecutors said, also was found on shell casings at the scene.

Officials on Friday said Jones prior to the shooting had become angry with the woman over visitation involving their child and had sent threatening texts and videos to her.

Jones’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3.

