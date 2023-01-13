ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Who is Robert Hur, the special counsel leading the Biden classified documents inquiry

By Dustin Jones
WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2weyXb_0kDrm6WU00

Attorney General Merrick Garland has named attorney Robert Hur, a Trump appointee, as special counsel to investigate whether President Biden improperly handled classified documents.

Documents with classified markings were found in two locations by the president's personal attorneys, who say they immediately notified the National Archives and Records Administration and turned them over. The first announcement about the discovery of classified documents — found in a Washington, D.C., office Biden used from mid-2017 until the beginning of his 2020 campaign — came early this week. Several days later, Biden's personal lawyer announced more were found at Biden's home in Delaware.

Just hours after that news broke, Garland announced Hur's appointment and noted his "long and distinguished career as a prosecutor."

"His appointment underscores for the public the Department's commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters, and to making decisions indisputably guided only by the facts and the law," Garland said.

Hur, who currently serves as a litigation partner in a Washington, D.C., law firm, said in a statement he would conduct the investigation "swiftly and thoroughly" with "fair, impartial, and dispassionate judgment."

The investigation comes as another special prosecutor looks into the possible mishandling of classified documents and presidential records at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, as well as key aspects of the department's Jan. 6 investigation.

House Republicans responded with their own inquiry saying that the DOJ appears to have handled the Trump investigation differently and they question when the department first learned of the existence of the classified documents found in Biden's belongings. On Friday, as part of their inquiry, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, along with Rep. Mike Johnson, R - LA., sent a letter to Garland asking for "all documents and communications referring or relating to the appointment" of Hur as special counsel.

Hur is a former U.S. attorney in Maryland

Appointed by then-President Donald Trump, Hur served as U.S. attorney in Maryland, where he set strategic priorities and oversaw one of the largest and busiest U.S attorney offices in the country.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, praised Hur's appointment.

"Former Maryland US Attorney Rob Hur is a prosecutor of the highest caliber and integrity. I have faith in his ability to get the facts and hold power to account. In this country, no one is above the law," Hogan said in a press release.

Hur also spent time as principal counselor to Rod Rosenstein, then Justice's deputy attorney general in the Trump administration, to oversee all components of the department.

Part of that time as Rosenstein's top aide was spent overseeing the special counsel investigation into Russian election interference, meeting regularly with then-special counsel Robert Mueller. Rosenstein told NPR's All Things Considered the experience was particularly valuable in preparing Hur for his new role.

"So as a result of that he learned about how the special counsel operates. He also was doing that job during a time when we were under a lot of political pressure from commentators and from politicians who were skeptical about the Russia investigation," he said. "So Rob has the experience of learning how to ignore that chatter and just keep focused on the things that matter.

He is a former Supreme Court clerk

Hur's career began after his 2001 graduation from Stanford Law School when he served as a law clerk for Judge Alex Kozinski with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and then for Chief Justice William Rehnquist, according to the Justice Department.

He moved on to work with current FBI Director Christopher Wray, also a Trump appointee, who was then in charge of the Justice Department's Criminal Division. There, he worked on counterterrorism and corporate fraud cases, along with appellate matters, according to the DOJ.

Hur also served as a government investigations litigator with international law firm King & Spalding in Washington, D.C. He spent two years there before returning to the DOJ, this time as an assistant U.S. attorney in Maryland, serving from 2007 to 2014. Hur prosecuted gang violence, firearms and narcotics trafficking cases, as well as white-collar crimes such as financial institutions fraud, public corruption and more, ultimately earning him the Attorney General's Distinguished Service Award.

In 2018 he was appointed by Trump and unanimously confirmed by the Senate to be the chief federal prosecutor in Maryland until he resigned in February 2021. Hur most recently worked as a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in Washington serving as co-chair of the firm's Crisis Management Practice Group.

Comments / 3

Related
The Week

Joe Biden's classified documents problem just got bigger

On Thursday morning, White House Counsel's Office spokesperson Ian Sams confirmed overnight reports that a "small number" of documents "with classified markings" had been found at President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home. "All but one of these documents were found in a storage space in the president's Willmington residence garage," Sams wrote in a brief press release. "One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room." The revelation that Biden may have improperly stored classified material has understandably been compared to former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal battle with the Justice Department over the...
WILMINGTON, DE
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell said he "absolutely" wants Kevin McCarthy to become speaker of the House — even after McCarthy's criticism of Senate GOP spending bill negotiations.

"I hope he makes it," McConnell says. What happened: Even as Kevin McCarthy has criticized the Senate GOP for its government spending package negotiations, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he "absolutely" supports the House Republican leader's bid to be speaker. "I'm pulling for Kevin. I hope he makes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

‘Final’ warning: Jim Jordan threatens subpoenas for Biden administration officials

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned Biden administration officials to expect subpoenas if they don't cooperate with earlier requests for testimony and documents. Jordan's letters request information regarding some of House Republican's top investigative priorities. He first sent them last year but was told to renew his request...
OK! Magazine

'The View' Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin Calls Former Donald Trump Aide Kayleigh McEnany A 'Liar And An Opportunist'

Alyssa Farah Griffin has some fighting words for former top Donald Trump aide Kayleigh McEnany. Farah Griffin, who also once served as an aide to the 45th President of the United States before stepping back from the position in late 2020, slammed the ex press secretary as "a liar and an opportunist" for standing by Trump's claims that the 2020 election had been "stolen" from him. "I am a Christian woman, so I will say this," Farah Griffin stated in transcripts that were made public on Thursday, December 29, by the January 6 House Select Committee. "I wish her the...
The Independent

Ted Cruz roundly mocked after trying to call Jill Biden a hypocrite on gas stove row: ‘Cancun lately?’

Senator Ted Cruz was shut down on social media after he attempted to mock Jill Biden over the Biden administration’s announcement of considering regulating or possibly banning gas stoves.The Texas senator joined a chorus of conservatives taking a dig at the Biden administration by sharing a 2020 picture of the first lady cooking leafy vegetables on a gas stove.He captioned the photo with the popular turn of phrase, “rules for thee but not for me”, suggesting hypocrisy on the part of the administration.Other Republicans raised alarmist criticism directed at the government, like former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who...
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney

Donald Trump may have severely damaged his case in the defamation lawsuit brought against him by a woman who accused him of rape by expressing "repeated lies" during his deposition, according to an attorney. Katie Phang, legal analyst and MSNBC host, was reacting to the unsealed transcripts of the testimony...
NEW YORK STATE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
158K+
Followers
17K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

WEKU is a trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy