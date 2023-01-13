ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toll rates to increase at Detroit-Windsor Tunnel effective Jan. 15

By Miriam Marini, Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago

Crossing into Windsor via the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will soon cost travelers another dollar after a rate increase takes effect Sunday.

The rate for noncommercial vehicles — including automobiles, vans and RVs — and commercial passenger vehicles crossing the border at the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel is currently $5.50, and that is set to increase to $6.50 Sunday. The change in toll rates is to support staff wage increases and for maintenance and operation costs, according to officials.

"Even with the increase, I am pleased that the tunnel will remain the most cost-effective way to travel between Detroit and Windsor for all vehicle classes," said Neal Belitsky, CEO of the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, in a news release Thursday. "These inflationary increases and exchange adjustments will cover wage increases and the additional costs associated with maintaining and operating the tunnel."

Toll rates are also increasing by $1 for commercial trucks and trailers. Rates for commercial vehicles are set according to the number of axles, new toll rates will range from $8.50 for two axles to $42.50 for 10 or more axles.

As of Sunday, toll rates to cross the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will be:

A spokesman for the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel could not provide information regarding how much the toll increase will contribute to staff wage increases and the impact the toll increase will have on the average staff salary Friday morning.

For more information on crossing at the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, visit DWTunnel.com .

Contact Miriam Marini: mmarini@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Toll rates to increase at Detroit-Windsor Tunnel effective Jan. 15

detroitpeoplesplatform.org

I-375 Project plans to resurrect black bottom without recognizing historical injustice

I-375 Project plans to resurrect Black Bottom - Northpoint’s AMC HQ Project - Disability Justice Activists Resist Transdev Contract for Paratransit - Transit Justice Team Successfully Passes the DDOT Bill of Rights - Next Round for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund - Detroit Housing Justice Advocates WIN Right to Counsel - District Detroit: Another Bad Deal? - Get Involved: The People’s Budget 2024 - How the call for racial solidarity collides with racial justice in majority Black Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Women with disabilities sue Detroit, county, Michigan for government building violations

After years of pushing for disability rights and easier access to restrooms in Detroit's Coleman A. Young Municipal Center, several women have taken their fight to court. Jill Babcock and Ashley Jacobson, each with physical disabilities, said they have made multiple attempts to get local and state government officials to renovate their buildings with disability-friendly features, such as accessible restrooms open to the public, larger stalls and wider doorways and paths. But the two say they...
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

New homes, condos and apartments popping up across Canton, with more in the works

Residential construction is booming across Canton Township as new houses, condos and apartments are popping up while crews work through a mild Michigan winter. In 2022, Canton Township’s Planning Division was keeping tabs on 23 different housing projects in the community totaling about 3,500 new homes, condos or apartment units. In some cases, construction is wrapping up after several years in the planning and building phase. In other cases, projects are still under review by the township.
CANTON, MI
Detroit teenager wins $613,848 lottery jackpot

A Detroit teenager recently won a $613,848 Lucky 7's Fast Cash jackpot after a friend bought her the ticket as an early Christmas gift. The 19-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, was out with a friend when he purchased the ticket at a gas station and handed it her, saying he bought it for her as a gift, according to the Michigan Lottery.
DETROIT, MI
12 places to try bougie mocktails in metro Detroit

Any bar or restaurant can whip up a cocktail concoction without the alcohol — called mocktails. But plenty of places around metro Detroit get creative and fancy offering a selection of mocktails alongside cocktail menus. Many are their own craft creations using juices and their own housemade syrups to blend together mocktails similar to alcohol-based cocktails. Some places also use nonalcoholic spirits with several of their mocktails. ...
DETROIT, MI
Primanti Bros. closes sandwich shops in Taylor and Novi, leaving no Michigan locations

The only two Primanti Brothers sandwich shops in Michigan, which are part of a growing Pittsburgh-headquartered chain that had pushed into the state less than a decade ago, closed Tuesday without ceremony or explanation. Employees were "naturally stunned and upset, but are helping to prepare the store for the closure," the News-Herald, a biweekly Downriver newspaper, reported, adding that calls Tuesday to the Primanti Bros. Restaurant & Bar's headquarters seeking more information were not returned. ...
TAYLOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Icy roads, fog closes some Washtenaw County schools Tuesday, Jan. 17

ANN ARBOR, MI - Icy road conditions on some roads and poor visibility due to fog caused some Washtenaw County school districts to close Tuesday, Jan. 17. Dexter Community Schools closed Tuesday due to “icy dirt roads,” with many of the dirt roads throughout the community still “complete sheets of ice” Superintendent Chris Timmis said in a message to the district Tuesday.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
MICHIGAN STATE
news8000.com

ALERT: Accumulating Snow Wednesday Night & Thursday -Bill Graul

WHAT I’M TRACKING: A storm system currently over southern Colorado and northern New Mexico… will hook its way east/northeast towards Chicago and Detroit over the next 24-36 hours. This is a favorable storm track for accumulating snow to fall across our area. A WINTER STORM WATCH remains in effect for Wednesday night and Thursday.
LA CROSSE, WI
