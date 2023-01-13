Crossing into Windsor via the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will soon cost travelers another dollar after a rate increase takes effect Sunday.

The rate for noncommercial vehicles — including automobiles, vans and RVs — and commercial passenger vehicles crossing the border at the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel is currently $5.50, and that is set to increase to $6.50 Sunday. The change in toll rates is to support staff wage increases and for maintenance and operation costs, according to officials.

"Even with the increase, I am pleased that the tunnel will remain the most cost-effective way to travel between Detroit and Windsor for all vehicle classes," said Neal Belitsky, CEO of the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, in a news release Thursday. "These inflationary increases and exchange adjustments will cover wage increases and the additional costs associated with maintaining and operating the tunnel."

More: DNR to Michigan snowmobilers: Watch out for water hazards on trails

More: The Whitney restaurant in Detroit closes temporarily for improvements, menu changes

Toll rates are also increasing by $1 for commercial trucks and trailers. Rates for commercial vehicles are set according to the number of axles, new toll rates will range from $8.50 for two axles to $42.50 for 10 or more axles.

As of Sunday, toll rates to cross the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will be:

A spokesman for the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel could not provide information regarding how much the toll increase will contribute to staff wage increases and the impact the toll increase will have on the average staff salary Friday morning.

For more information on crossing at the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, visit DWTunnel.com .

Contact Miriam Marini: mmarini@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Toll rates to increase at Detroit-Windsor Tunnel effective Jan. 15