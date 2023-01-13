ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Your week in metro Detroit: He left Michigan, escaped restraint and seclusion

By Lily Altavena, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06OXrd_0kDrlyhK00

Hey, Free Press subscribers:

Some stories are years in the making.

Melissa Freel first emailed us about her son, Bennett, in late 2021. Melissa had a story to tell: Bennett used to go to school in Michigan, but he doesn’t anymore. Now he’s a student in Pennsylvania.

The reason why, she wrote, pointed to a larger problem in Michigan schools: Bennett had been restrained and secluded in the Michigan schools he attended. He didn’t just hate going to school — he feared it. He feared the small room in which he was often secluded and the educators who often sent him to that room.

Over the next year and a half, reporter Dave Boucher and I slowly learned more about these practices and why Michigan educators sometimes use them in the classroom. We learned that students have been secluded or restrained nearly 94,000 times over the past five school years, even though lawmakers tried in 2016 to limit the use of those tactics in schools.

When we published our first story about restraint and seclusion, a lot of educators reached out to us and asked about solutions: How could they protect themselves from students who might turn aggressive, who can’t manage their emotions?

Bennett’s story could help fuel the conversation about solutions. I visited Bennett in suburban Pittsburgh, on a chilly November day at his new school. The Bennett I met in Pittsburgh did not match the Bennett I read about in school seclusion documents from Michigan. Bennett told me he was happy in school now and I could see it: The way he talked with other students in math class, the taps of his foot in band, where he plays the trumpet.

You can read my story about Bennett here. And you can also read the story Dave and I wrote about teacher training efforts in Michigan.

The conversation doesn’t end here. Stakeholders across Michigan are talking about seclusion and restraint’s impact on students. We’re listening to those conversations and we want to listen more. Email me and Dave at: laltavena@freepress.com and dboucher@freepress.com.

And thank you, to our subscribers, for making it possible for us to do this work. Your support means everything.

— Lily Altavena

Comments / 0

Related
US 103.1

People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan

Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mackinac Center for Public Policy

Michigan shouldn’t worry about becoming a ‘climate haven’

It’s becoming almost routine to see headlines filled with dire warnings that Michigan and the Midwest are becoming a “climate haven” – a place to which people can escape from allegedly inhospitable temperatures and disappearing shorelines. The stories describe a nation plagued by worsening storms, increased droughts, colder winters, blazing summer, both higher and lower snowpacks, and a host of other environmental calamities brought on by a changing climate. But the Great Lakes region, we are told, offers shelter for those who have been displaced by the growing threat of climate chaos.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan wolf population holding steady, 2022 survey shows

Michigan's gray wolf population remains stable and might have reached its natural ceiling after mounting a decadeslong comeback in the Upper Peninsula, state biologists said after the latest survey. An analysis of data collected in 2022 produced an estimate of 631 wolves, give or take 49, the Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Women with disabilities sue Detroit, county, Michigan for government building violations

After years of pushing for disability rights and easier access to restrooms in Detroit's Coleman A. Young Municipal Center, several women have taken their fight to court. Jill Babcock and Ashley Jacobson, each with physical disabilities, said they have made multiple attempts to get local and state government officials to renovate their buildings with disability-friendly features, such as accessible restrooms open to the public, larger stalls and wider doorways and paths. But the two say they...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Primanti Bros. closes sandwich shops in Taylor and Novi, leaving no Michigan locations

The only two Primanti Brothers sandwich shops in Michigan, which are part of a growing Pittsburgh-headquartered chain that had pushed into the state less than a decade ago, closed Tuesday without ceremony or explanation. Employees were "naturally stunned and upset, but are helping to prepare the store for the closure," the News-Herald, a biweekly Downriver newspaper, reported, adding that calls Tuesday to the Primanti Bros. Restaurant & Bar's headquarters seeking more information were not returned. ...
TAYLOR, MI
100.7 WITL

Northern Michigan A-Frame House For Sale is a DIY Dream

Cheap and old. That's a combination of words that might deter some people. However, in this instance, just think of it as inexpensive and classic. That's how I would describe this awesome-looking A-frame house for sale in Northern Michigan. Being a fan of looking through interesting real estate listings, of...
MANCELONA, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit teenager wins $613,848 lottery jackpot

A Detroit teenager recently won a $613,848 Lucky 7's Fast Cash jackpot after a friend bought her the ticket as an early Christmas gift. The 19-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, was out with a friend when he purchased the ticket at a gas station and handed it her, saying he bought it for her as a gift, according to the Michigan Lottery.
DETROIT, MI
thesalinepost.com

Most Commonly Seen Birds in Michigan

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Michigan using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 258 count sites in Michigan. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
MICHIGAN STATE
wemu.org

Issues of the Environment: Michigan winters are changing and climate adaptation is key to the future

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service reviewed decades of temperature and precipitation data for southeast Michigan and found the month has, on average, gotten warmer and less snowy. Dr. Richard Rood and other climatologists working through the Great Lakes Integrated Sciences and Assessments (GLISA) team have developed models that forecast increasing average air temperatures, with winter temperatures rising the fastest, and snowfall increasingly transitioning to freezing rain or rain.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Rick Haglund: Michigan Dems offer a refreshing change to a people-based economic growth strategy

In a recent column, I argued that Michigan needs to switch from a business-focused economic development strategy to one centered on expanding its workforce. The reason is pretty simple. Michigan, like other northern states, is growing older and running out of workers. Deaths outpace births in the state in 2020 and 2021, according to the […] The post Rick Haglund: Michigan Dems offer a refreshing change to a people-based economic growth strategy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

With growing backlash to wind energy, Michigan turns to solar power

Michigan residents can expect to see more solar energy parks soon. Experts hope solar parks will spark less resistance than 600-foot wind turbines. The state and its utility companies are scrambling to increase renewable energy sources. When what was then the tallest wind turbine in the U.S. was erected on...
MICHIGAN STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Ohio?

The State of Ohio borders Lake Erie, one of America’s Great Lakes. But that’s just one of several massive water bodies in the state. Ohio has natural and artificial lakes where people can go fishing, boating, or camping. While Lake Erie is the largest natural lake in Ohio, the largest man-made reservoir in the state is Lake Pymatuning. Located in one of the state’s most visited parks, the sparkling Pymatuning Reservoir is one of the most popular outdoor relaxation areas that people visit for a wide range of activities. This post details all you need to know about the massive Pymatuning Reservoir, including its size, location, wildlife, and other exciting details.
OHIO STATE
US 103.1

Five Types of Items That Michigan Goodwill Stores Won’t Accept

Goodwill stores in Michigan will not accept these items as donations, just FYI. Whether you're moving, cleaning, or just trying to reclaim some space, Goodwill stores in Michigan are always looking for donations to fill their shelves. However, not all donations can or will be accepted. See what you cannot donate to Goodwill below.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

One of the world's largest ski jumps to reopen in Michigan's U.P.

Copper Peak Ski Jump, located in Ironwood in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, is set to reopen for the first time since 1994. According to MLive, Copper Peak received $20 million from the state of Michigan to help with renovations. The resort plans to reopen as the only ski-flying hill in the world with a year-round surface and the only ski-flying location outside of Europe.
IRONWOOD, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Don’t California my Michigan

The pleasant peninsula is being pulled in disturbing directions by coastal influences lately, and the results are not pretty. With its newfound love of language policing, Michigan is on the cusp of California. Copying the University of Southern California School of Social Work, two offices of the Michigan health department...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy