Your week in metro Detroit: He left Michigan, escaped restraint and seclusion

Some stories are years in the making.

Melissa Freel first emailed us about her son, Bennett, in late 2021. Melissa had a story to tell: Bennett used to go to school in Michigan, but he doesn’t anymore. Now he’s a student in Pennsylvania.

The reason why, she wrote, pointed to a larger problem in Michigan schools: Bennett had been restrained and secluded in the Michigan schools he attended. He didn’t just hate going to school — he feared it. He feared the small room in which he was often secluded and the educators who often sent him to that room.

Over the next year and a half, reporter Dave Boucher and I slowly learned more about these practices and why Michigan educators sometimes use them in the classroom. We learned that students have been secluded or restrained nearly 94,000 times over the past five school years, even though lawmakers tried in 2016 to limit the use of those tactics in schools.

When we published our first story about restraint and seclusion, a lot of educators reached out to us and asked about solutions: How could they protect themselves from students who might turn aggressive, who can’t manage their emotions?

Bennett’s story could help fuel the conversation about solutions. I visited Bennett in suburban Pittsburgh, on a chilly November day at his new school. The Bennett I met in Pittsburgh did not match the Bennett I read about in school seclusion documents from Michigan. Bennett told me he was happy in school now and I could see it: The way he talked with other students in math class, the taps of his foot in band, where he plays the trumpet.

You can read my story about Bennett here. And you can also read the story Dave and I wrote about teacher training efforts in Michigan.

The conversation doesn't end here. Stakeholders across Michigan are talking about seclusion and restraint's impact on students.

