Let's get lucky: Where to get a Friday the 13th tattoo in Austin

Many believe Friday the 13th is a day of bad luck, but for tattoo lovers, the number 13 is like a good luck charm. That makes the notorious day perfect for a 13 tattoo — and perfect for tattoo shops to run spooky special deals.

Here are some spots in Austin running Friday the 13th deals:

All Saints Tattoo

The shop will operate until midnight with the line closing around 10 p.m. Customers can choose from 600 special Friday the 13th designs starting at $31 for just a black outline. Prices increase from there, and the shop only takes cash. Customers can get a maximum of two tattoos per sitting on a first come, first serve basis.

(8303 Burnet Road and 514 E Sixth St.; 512-573-8786 and 512-482-0602, respectively)

Austin Tattoo Company

From 11 a.m. to midnight and on a reservation basis only, Austin Tattoo Company will offer palm-sized tattoos in black, yellow and red for $130 and smaller designs in black and red for $30. The tattoos must include the number 13. The shop will also offer nostril, helix and lobes piercings for $13 off.

(5241 N Lamar Blvd.; 512-380-0730)

Flying Tiger Tattoo

Tattoos will run for $31 with special pricing on flash designs. Customers can bring their own design or have their tattoo artist design one.

(2008 W Parmer Lane; 512-520-5792)

Black Dagger Tattoo

Customers can pick a flash tattoo ranging from $100 to $180 that must go on their arms or legs. The shop accepts only cash and walk-ins for the special offer.

(1223 Rosewood Ave.; 512-524-0908)

512 Tattoo

The shop will offer $13 arm and leg tattoos on a first come, first serve basis from noon to whenever the owner cuts the line. Artists require a $7 tip.

(13233 Pond Springs Road; 512-527-3668)

Amillion Tattoo, Piercings and Laser Removal

Smaller flash designs will cost $40 while larger flash designs will cost $60 from noon to 8 p.m. Appointments are required, and the shop only accepts cash.

(8556 Research Blvd.; 512-453-8287)

Iron Rite Tattoo

For $130, customers can purchase a palm-sized flash tattoo from noon to 9 p.m.

(40120 Industrial Park Circle; 737-738-1852)