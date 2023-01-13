Blue Jays Settle Arbitration Contracts With Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Danny Jansen, and More

The Blue Jays have settled on 2023 contracts with catcher Danny Jansen, reliever Tim Mayza, and others.

With Friday's deadline to exchange arbitration filing numbers, the Blue Jays have come to contract agreements with a few key players for 2023.

The Jays came to early agreements with all eligible arbitration players except for shortstop Bo Bichette. Some of the key deals include a $15 million contract with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and $4.54 million with closer Jordan Romano.

Many of the agreements were reported by Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith , but have since been confirmed by the Blue Jays.

Only Bichette failed to come to an agreement with the Blue Jays on Friday's filing day. If the team and player do not come to an agreement on a contract before arbitration hearings, an arbitrator will choose one side's filed number for the player's 2023 contract later this offseason. Last year, the Blue Jays reached agreements with all arb-eligible players before hearings.

Here's a list of Toronto's arbitration-eligible players this winter, with contract estimates (and actual contracts where applicable) from MLBTR :