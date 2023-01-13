ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These photos of classic Austin restaurants will blow your mind

By Matthew Odam, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pUo29_0kDrlv3900

I have just started working on a project that will take a look back at Austin history through the lens of some classic restaurants. I posted a few photos on my Instagram stories and people loved taking a look back on an Austin they likely never knew.

I will be reaching out to longtime Austinites, culling the American-Statesman archives and making visits to the Austin History Center as part of the project, but I wanted to give you and early peek at some of the great stuff I have found in the Statesman archives.

The photo at the top of this is post is from the Medieval Inn in 1992. Not only was the restaurant famous for its yards of beer, sirloin ribs and the period costumes of the service staff, University of Texas football assistant coach Lynn Amedee used to host a weekly radio show from the spot. As with the other restaurants, I have just begun my research on Medieval Inn. More to come.

Native Austinite and owner of Hoover's in East Austin, Hoover Alexander tells me that Phases was a nightclub/restaurant on Rosewood Avenue, just west of Rosewood Park. Alexander recalls that the ownership group included East Austin medical professionals. The photo above is dated 1978.

If it wasn't for the bar and restaurant at the top of the Hyatt Hotel on Lady Bird Lake, Austin's claim to entertainment royalty might look a lot different. It was at that perch where University of Texas student Matthew McConaughey was discovered. Well, "discovered" may not be totally accurate. As we learned in Melissa Maerz's excellent oral history of Richard Linklater's "Dazed and Confused," McConaughey's buddy, who was a bartender at the Hyatt, alerted the aspiring actor to the presence of legendary casting director Don Phillips at the bar. The Uvalde native headed up to the bar, approached the hard-living Phillips himself. A raucous night ensued, and the rest is history.

Now, who wants to meet me for a cold beer Liberty Lunch?

If you recognize any of these spots and have good intel, or want me to try and uncover another old Austin restaurant, feel free to email me at modam@statesman.com.

Top 27 Restaurants in Austin

After a two-year break from ranking restaurants, in October I brought back my ranked list of the best restaurants in Austin. The Austin360 Dining Guide list was topped by Italian restaurant L'Oca d'Oro, which proved during the pandemic that being a valuable member of the restaurant community means more than just serving a good plate of food.

The list includes everything from an all-day cafe and bar to my two favorite sushi spots. Whether you're looking for a great date night spot or a restaurant you can afford to hit once a week, this list has what you need.

Why did I choose 27 instead of, say, 25? I explained my reasoning here with a dedication to my exceptional parents, who both died in 2022.

What's opening this year?

The New Year has some very tasty developments in store. I rounded up 21 restaurants where you'll probably be eating in 2023. Some of the ones about which I'm most excited: po' boys and gumbo from Aaron Franklin at Uptown Sports Club; Israeli-inspired concept, Ezov, from the Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group; Murray's, a classic tavern (think a "dirtied up Bartlett's") from partners in Nickel City and Juniper; and a yet-to-be-named pizzeria from the owners of L'Oca d'Oro.

