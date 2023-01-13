ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keystone Heights, FL

Keystone Heights hires Steve Reynolds as new head football coach

By Clayton Freeman, Florida Times-Union
 5 days ago
For the first time since the 1990s, Keystone Heights has a new head football coach.

But that doesn't mean the foundations of Keystone football are changing all that much.

"Schematically, the offense will look a little different," new head coach Steve Reynolds said, "but ultimately, the core values we teach the kids, the hard work and overcoming adversity, those core values stay the same."

The Clay County school promoted defensive coordinator Reynolds as their new coach Monday. He moves into the head coaching job in place of longtime coach Chuck Dickinson, who stepped away from the sidelines after 24 seasons but remains with the program as athletic director.

Keystone Heights finished 2-8 last season in District 6-2S, competing against Bradford, Palatka and Tocoi Creek, although the team won 10 games in 2021.

Inside FHSAA football:What we know about a potential Open Division and what it would have looked like in 2022

A veteran of the Northeast Florida scene, Reynolds previously coached at Bradford from 2012-2013, then moved into Clay County with Oakleaf, leading the Knights in 2016 and 2017. He compiled a 9-11 won-lost record at Bradford and an 8-11 mark at Oakleaf.

Reynolds, who graduated from Bradford in 2004 and played college football at Jacksonville University, also coached at St. Johns Country Day before spending the last three seasons on the Keystone staff.

Keystone has persisted as a stronghold of the ground game under Dickinson's tenure, rolling up 4,007 rushing yards two seasons ago compared to 298 through the air. Reynolds, however, said the 2023 Keystone squad can expect to open up a bit more, starting with plans for 7-on-7 activities.

Whatever the run-pass mix this season, Reynolds said he's planning to keep up Dickinson's emphasis on building strong relationships and team spirit, a characteristic that caught his attention even during his playing days at nearby Bradford.

Also continuing, Reynolds said, will be the emphasis on the school's strength program. That unit, under Keystone coaching veteran Lantz Lowery, has brought back Florida High School Athletic Association boys weightlifting championships in 2021 and 2022.

"We often have kids where it takes them the full six years [as a combined middle-senior high school] to fully develop to where they're ready," Reynolds said. "We don't give up on them."

Reynolds' hiring fills the last open position in Clay County football. Fleming Island hired Bartram Trail assistant Chad Parker at the turn of the new year, and Oakleaf named Jackson's Christopher Foy as the Knights' new coach in December. Now, Reynolds is ready to begin his next chapter barely a mile from his home.

"Keystone Heights is a tight-knit, close community," Reynolds said. "It's a very special thing here, and I'm glad to not only be a part of it but have a chance to lead this team."

