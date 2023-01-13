ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Here’s how to watch Kansas men’s basketball vs. Iowa State in Big 12 Conference matchup

By Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal
 5 days ago

LAWRENCE — Kansas men’s basketball’s Big 12 Conference slate continues Saturday with a matchup at home against Iowa State.

The No. 2 Jayhawks (15-1, 4-0 in Big 12) come into the game after a win at home against Oklahoma. The No. 14 Cyclones (13-2, 4-0 in Big 12) come into the game off a win at home against Texas Tech. Last season, the two sides met twice and Kansas topped Iowa State each time.

Kansas is attempting to remain undefeated at Allen Fieldhouse this season. Iowa State is attempting to come away with its most significant road victory this season. And there are multiple ways one can follow along.

How to watch Kansas basketball vs. Iowa State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lFXwO_0kDrlpkn00

When: 3 p.m. (CT) on Saturday, Jan. 14

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

TV: Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Livestream: ESPN App

Online radio: Jayhawk Sports Network

Who are the TV announcers for Kansas vs. Iowa State?

Pete Sousa and Bryndon Manzer will be on the call.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Here’s how to watch Kansas men’s basketball vs. Iowa State in Big 12 Conference matchup

