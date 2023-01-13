ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Leilani Simon's attorneys file motion for DFCS records

By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 5 days ago

On Jan. 10, attorneys for Leilani Simon filed a motion for an in camera inspection of Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) for her three children, including Quinton Simon, her 20-month-old son whose remains were found in a nearby landfill in November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MDvXs_0kDrlnEZ00

On Dec. 14, the Chatham County grand jury indicted Leilani Simon with one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, one count of concealing the death of another, one count of falsely reporting a crime, and 14 counts of making false statements during the course of a police investigation. She had reported Quinton missing on the morning of Oct. 5, 2022. After nearly six weeks of searching by a multi-agency team of investigators, FBI pathologists in Quantico, Virginia, confirmed the remains found in the Chatham County landfill were those of Quinton Simon.

Simon is petitioning the trial court to subpoena all DFCS files "to determine whether disclosure of those records or portions thereof to defense counsel is required" for her to receive a fair trial. She is also petitioning the trial court for permission to directly issue subpoenas to DFCS.

Quinton Simon:Here's a timeline and what we know so far about the missing Savannah toddler

Leilani Simon is seeking files related also to her two other children, a three-year-old son and a daughter who is less than one year old, in addition to their fathers, Corey Wharton and Daniel Youngkin, and her mother Billie Jo (Betterton) Howell.

A motion hearing for the Superior Court case is scheduled for Jan. 25.

This is a developing story.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

Comments / 3

Dianne Coleman Farrow
5d ago

she's worried about getting a FAIR TRIAL? She should be more worried about what is going to happen to her in general population for rest of her life on a daily basis. Hope she's gets life with no possibility of parole. She didn't give Quinton a chance... she doesn't deserve any breaks. If her family even cares about the horrific act she committed, they should never visit her. speak to her, write her...and no one should put money in her "jail account" to buy ANYTHING. Let her feel an ounce of the abandonment poor Quinton must have felt while she brutally was killing him.

Reply(2)
6
Related
wtoc.com

SCCPSS employee arrested for child molestation

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System said a district employee will be reassigned after he was arrested on child molestation charges. Christopher O’Malley worked in the district’s School Nutrition Department. The district said O’Malley did not work directly with students and the alleged...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the three men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery has been moved to the Augusta State Medical Prison. Gregory McMichael, 67, was convicted in the Feb. 23, 2020, slaying along with his son Travis and neighbor William “Roddy” Bryan. Gregory McMichael...
AUGUSTA, GA
Grice Connect

Bulloch Sheriff advise Portal residents of active situation

UPDATED 2:17 PM – The Bulloch County Sheriff’s department has detained the subject without incident. It is safe to return to normal activities. UPDATED 1:25 PM – A little after 10:38 am on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 the Portal Police Department and Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an incident on Coleman Street in Portal, Georgia.
PORTAL, GA
wtoc.com

Armed person detained on Coleman Street in Portal

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office said one person has been detained after an incident involving an armed person caused lockdowns in Portal. Bulloch County deputies responded to Coleman Street for a distraught man walking around outside with a handgun. The sheriff’s office said the...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

U.S. Marshal nomination for former Savannah Police chief expires

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Marshal nomination for a former Savannah Police Department chief has expired. Roy Minter resigned his position from the Savannah Police Department during the summer of 2022 to pursue the U.S. Marshal nomination. According to Congressional records, the nomination was returned to the president without...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Armed suspect in custody after Portal standoff

PORTAL, Ga. (WSAV) – The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office has detained a suspect who prompted the lockdown of two Portal schools on Wednesday. Around 10 a.m., deputies were called to Coleman Street for a report of a distraught man walking around outside with a handgun. Officials said the man, now identified as Jason Wilkes, threatened […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Nine Newly Indicted in Southern District of Ga on Federal Charges for Crimes Including Drugs and Illegal Firearms Possession

Nine defendants are among those facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, while recent actions in U.S. District Court include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases are being investigated...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police Department seeks missing teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl believed to be in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Lakendra Sol frequents the areas of Stark Avenue, Emerald Drive, Hialeah Circle and 36th Street. SPD described Lakendra as 5-foot-9 and 165 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. If seen, call […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Police: Human remains found near Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A body was discovered near the Savannah River Wednesday morning, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The human remains were discovered in a rocky area on the edge of the river near the sugar refinery, CCPD said. Though the discovery was made locally, the Wilmington Police Department in North […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Statesboro police arrest suspect in December armed robbery

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A suspected wanted for an armed robbery back in December was arrested in Statesboro Monday. According to the Statesboro Police Department, the incident happened on Dec. 28, 2022, at a home in the 100 block of Inman Lane. The victim told police he’d been robbed of cash at gunpoint. Detectives identified […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Man injured in Lady’s Island shooting

LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A shooting on Lady’s Island left one man injured Tuesday. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the incident took place shortly after 4 p.m. on Hazel Farms Road. The man suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg, BCSO said. He’s being treated at a local hospital. No […]
LADY'S ISLAND, SC
WJCL

'We have every evidence we need:' The mothers suing the Effingham School District are speaking out

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The two mothers suing the Effingham School District are speaking out about what they feel is a pattern of racism in the schools. Lakeisha Hamilton is the mother of a 16-year-old at Effingham County High School. She wants to make clear the lawsuit is over much more than students not being able to wear Black Lives Matter tee shirts.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Largest federal indictment in history of Georgia's Southern District charges 76 with drug conspiracy

LISTEN: The charges target an extensive opioid trafficking network in Glynn County and nearby communities. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Federal prosecutors in Southeast Georgia announced Wednesday a massive drug trafficking indictment, charging 76 people with operating a drug distribution network of opioids and other controlled substances in and around Brunswick's Glynn County.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Police arrest 1 in shooting at Ogeechee Road motel

A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday night. Police arrest 1 in shooting at Ogeechee Road motel. A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday night. BLITZ BORDER BOWL 2023. Watch the Coastal Empire face off against...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy