Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Signs a $275 Million Dollar Deal That Looks Like a Baseball Contract, But it’s Hotels Housing MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Dog Walker Goes Gunning for MercedesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
3 Rikers Island officers under fire for alleged false report of inmate attack
Three correction officers at Rikers Island are now suspended without pay after being charged with making false reports regarding an alleged attack on an inmate.
Police: 2 teens charged with attempted murder in Yonkers shooting
Police say 18-year-old Ku-Shown Jefferson, from Yonkers, and 18-year-old Donte Ramsey, from Mount Vernon, were both involved in a shooting incident that left a man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Headlines: Putnam County deadly stabbing, Newburgh weapons case, teens charged with attempted murder
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Father facing charges after baby ingested heroin ordered to remain jailed
Alexander Green and his partner are facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child.
Man accused in Stamford hit-and-run that killed 2 makes 1st court appearance
Police say Michael Talbot was driving 86 mph, his alcohol level was more than double the legal limit, and he was under the influence of marijuana when he hit and killed the co-workers as they were crossing Washington Boulevard Dec. 3 in Stamford.
News 12
Family: Man in custody after attacking ex-girlfriend on 3 separate occasions
Police arrested a man accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend on three separate occasions over the last two months. The family of Irene Guzman says she has been living in fear, waiting for her ex-boyfriend to be arrested. The Orange resident is currently in hiding. Guzman’s family tells News 12 New...
News 12
North Babylon man sentenced for stealing 89-year-old woman's home
A North Babylon man was sentenced Tuesday to up to 10 years in prison for stealing an 89-year-old woman's Brooklyn home. Prosecutors say Shavard Callaway sold the house by claiming to be her nephew and using a forged power of attorney. He was convicted in December of charges including grand...
Police: Bridgeport man admits to assaulting homeless man who died of injuries
Police found the homeless man with a head injury Wednesday night.
News 12
Town of Wallkill man who thought he was shooting a police officer sentenced to 7 1/2 years
Hector Luna stood handcuffed and in an orange jumpsuit Tuesday when he was sentenced to prison for shooting a man point-blank in the stomach outside of a popular restaurant in the town of Wallkill. Luna was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony assault in...
News 12
Father of baby who ingested heroin due in court in Monmouth County
A man is expected in court Wednesday in Hazlet after police revived his 9-month-old son from a suspected opioid overdose. News 12 learned police rushed to a parking lot after a call came in about a child suffering an overdose. The officers administered naloxone to the baby and took him to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
Father of woman killed in Stamford hit-and-run says he is hopeful justice will prevail
The father of a woman killed in a Stamford hit-and-run arrived in the U.S. Tuesday morning from Colombia for the suspect's hearing. He says he plans to attend as many hearings as possible.
NYPD officer shot in arm while patrolling area known for gang activity; 1 suspect charged
A police officer was shot in the arm in the East Tremont section of the Bronx early Tuesday morning.
Prosecutor: Son accused of fatally stabbing mother, injuring another person
The incident happened at the Harrison Garden Apartments around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
NYPD investigating string of violence across Brooklyn
A series of violent incidents broke out across Brooklyn on Tuesday, including a teen who was stabbed in Sunset Park and a 40-year-old man who was fatally shot in Canarsie.
NYPD: Numerous bloody, violent weekend incidents across Brooklyn under investigation
The NYPD is investigating a string of violent acts across the Brooklyn borough Tuesday.
Police: Man pulls out switch blade at deli in the Bronx, opens fire at driver
The NYPD is searching for a male suspect involved in a Concourse Village shooting on Jan. 7.
NYPD school crossing guard accused of biting ex-girlfriend
THE BRONX (PIX11) — An NYPD school crossing guard is accused of punching and biting her ex-girlfriend during a domestic dispute in the Bronx Friday night, police said. Janet Eury, 34, was arrested and charged with assault and harassment, police said. The incident occurred at around 8:20 p.m. in an unknown location, police said. Eury […]
Police: Person of interest identified in deadly Bridgeport hit-and-run
The witness stated the pedestrian was bleeding from injuries sustained from the collision, and a dark green Toyota Camry drove away from the scene.
News 12
Police: 26 cats found inside Islip home; father, son arrested
Police say more than two dozen cats were found in hoarding conditions at a home in Islip. Police responded to 104 Lake St. following reports of animal cruelty. Officials say the cats inside the residence were overcrowded, with sparse food, no water and covered in feces. Investigators seized five cages...
Police: 15-year-old girl spit on trooper, 2 other teens arrested in brawl at Trumbull Mall
Officers were called to the Main Street shopping center Saturday night due to multiple reports of a large fight.
Comments / 0