Bronx, NY

News 12

Father of baby who ingested heroin due in court in Monmouth County

A man is expected in court Wednesday in Hazlet after police revived his 9-month-old son from a suspected opioid overdose. News 12 learned police rushed to a parking lot after a call came in about a child suffering an overdose. The officers administered naloxone to the baby and took him to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
HAZLET, NJ
PIX11

NYPD school crossing guard accused of biting ex-girlfriend

THE BRONX (PIX11) — An NYPD school crossing guard is accused of punching and biting her ex-girlfriend during a domestic dispute in the Bronx Friday night, police said. Janet Eury, 34, was arrested and charged with assault and harassment, police said. The incident occurred at around 8:20 p.m. in an unknown location, police said. Eury […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: 26 cats found inside Islip home; father, son arrested

Police say more than two dozen cats were found in hoarding conditions at a home in Islip. Police responded to 104 Lake St. following reports of animal cruelty. Officials say the cats inside the residence were overcrowded, with sparse food, no water and covered in feces. Investigators seized five cages...
ISLIP, NY

