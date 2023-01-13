Read full article on original website
Related
wach.com
School officials in Ohio discuss circumventing critical race theory ban, watchdog says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (TND) — Public school officials in Columbus, Ohio, can be heard discussing how to circumvent a proposed state law banning them from teaching critical race theory in an undercover report from the right-leaning watchdog group Accuracy in Media (AIM). Last year in Ohio, the state legislature attempted...
wach.com
SC Military Dept. responds after riot at Midlands Youth Challenge Academy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Military Dept. issued a statement Wednesday afternoon concerning a riot that broke out at a Leesburg Road training facility used by a youth academy. Officials said the riot on Tuesday involved the Youth and Job Challenge Academy, also known as SC Youth...
wach.com
West Virginia, Walgreens reach $83M opioid settlement
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A settlement has been reached between West Virginia and Walgreens in a case alleging the pharmacy chain contributed to an oversupply of opioids in the state, officials announced Wednesday. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said his office reached a settlement for $83 million...
wach.com
Statewide filmmaking project for high schoolers now open with cash prizes for winners
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The 2023 Young Filmmakers Project is now underway. High school-aged students in South Carolina are invited to submit their two-minute-or-less productions to the South Carolina Film Commission for the chance to win cash prizes. This year's creative challenge is to use playing cards as a...
Comments / 0