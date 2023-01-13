ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
wach.com

West Virginia, Walgreens reach $83M opioid settlement

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A settlement has been reached between West Virginia and Walgreens in a case alleging the pharmacy chain contributed to an oversupply of opioids in the state, officials announced Wednesday. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said his office reached a settlement for $83 million...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy