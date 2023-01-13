Read full article on original website
Despite latest round of winter weather, most of Western North Carolina in a snow drought
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The first significant and/or measurable snowfall for many in Western North Carolina came last Friday. While some higher elevations picked up over a foot of snow, many saw far less and others nothing at all. Most of the region is in a snow drought, meaning...
15 spots left in Buncombe County's Affordable Parking Program
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The original application period for Buncombe County's Affordable Parking Program closed Friday with 135 people declared eligible. The plan was to offer 150 people who work in downtown Asheville the opportunity to apply for a reduced-rate monthly parking pass at the 40 Coxe Ave. parking deck. The cost of a reduced rate pass is $40 a month.
First responders blazing new trail with fire engine party bus
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two local first responders are setting the downtown Asheville scene on ‘fire’. Technically retired, Tanker 364 is now blazing a new trail in western North Carolina. It’s not your typical fire engine anymore. Tanker 364 has been transformed into the ‘Hot Zone Party Fire Engine' – the brainchild of Terry Whitaker and Dakota Andrews.
Deadline approaches for Buncombe County residents who need help with septic system repairs
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County may be able to help provide grant funding for residents who have been struggling to complete septic system repairs at their homes. The Septic Repair Assistance Program launched in November 2022, and Permits & Inspections is accepting applications through Friday, Jan. 20. The SRP provides financial assistance to repair failing septic systems of qualifying homeowners who do not meet the income limit of 80% of Buncombe County Area Median Income ($64,250 for a family of four).
Any plans to widen I-40 from Waynesville into Asheville?
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Is there a road widening project in the works that would help Waynesville area commuters?. News 13 viewer Austin said his route along Interstate 40 is always congested and even the back roads get that way because of people wanting to bypass the interstate. So,...
More than $7 million flood relief money on the table for Haywood County
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Recovery from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred in August 2021 is ongoing and costly. The Haywood County Board of Commissioners is considering two chunks of flood relief money -- $800,000 would go to removing debris from the Pigeon River and $7 million would help those displaced by the flood find new housing.
Fire destroys home, vehicles & camper, officials say
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire along Faith Baptist Church Road in Marion. Officials tell News 13 no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The fire appears to have spread to multiple vehicles, including...
Hendersonville announces future community splash pad will be located at Patton Park
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville City Council voted earlier this month on the location of the city's future community splash pad. During its January meeting, city council voted the splash pad will replace the kiddie pool at Patton Park. The splash pad has been a priority of Mayor Pro...
Some workers temporarily furloughed, kitchen closed at popular brewery, manager confirms
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A popular brewery in Asheville's South Slope area is undergoing some changes and it means some employees have been furloughed. Bhramari Brewing Company manager Michael Baldwin confirmed to News 13 Wednesday the owners of the longtime South Slope brewery had furloughed some employees for a month.
More than $800 in lost cash returned to Asheville's Historic YMI Cultural Center
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The YMI Cultural Center is reclaiming an old check -- worth more than $800. During a recent review of data in its system, the Department of State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division, commonly called NCCash.com, identified $802.88 belonging to the cultural center. State Treasurer Dale...
Small children home alone at time of deadly fire, officials say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after two small children were killed in a house fire Friday morning. Officials tell News 13 on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at around 9:50 a.m. Rutherford County emergency responders were dispatched to a home along Bostic Sunshine Highway after a passerby reported seeing a structure on fire.
Mobile home 'total loss' after fire breaks out overnight, no injuries reported
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials in McDowell County say a mobile home went up in flames overnight, with others in danger as well. The Marion Fire Department reports firefighters from multiple departments responded to a reported structure fire in the area of Jacktown and Christoper roads in the early morning hours of Jan. 16.
$1 million grant will go toward supporting early childhood workforce across the mountains
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Henderson County nonprofit organization was awarded a $1 million grant to support the early childhood education workforce across the mountains. The Children & Family Resource Center will utilize the grant money from Dogwood Health Trust, in partnership with the Buncombe County Partnership for...
After pandemic challenges, Duke Energy grant helps Dillsboro businesses 'refresh'
DILLSBORO, N.C. (WLOS) — It's been an economically challenging three years for a lot of businesses. But several Dillsboro businesses are hitting the refresh button in 2023 courtesy of some financial help from Duke Energy. The pandemic brought challenges to manDOGWOOD HEALTH TRUST ROLLS OUT NEW GRANTMAKING PROCESSy businesses,...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Rutherford County Fire Marshal and the SBI are investigating a house fire that killed two small children on Friday. The victims, ages two and three, were reportedly left alone in the home just outside of Forest City. Firefighters found the children in a bedroom and performed CPR, but both children died at the hospital.
Pet Pals: Nugget
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Nugget, a beautiful young female Basenji mix up for adoption through Rusty's Legacy Animal Rescue, which is based in Marion. She is an all-around wonderful dog that would be great in almost any household. Nugget is house-trained, crate-trained, great with children and loves other dogs.
It's brew time: Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea coming to store shelves
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Bojangles' popular sweet tea will soon be available as an alcoholic beverage. The Carolina-based restaurant chain, known for fried chicken and biscuits, has teamed up with Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB) in Boone, North Carolina, to brew up Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea. The drink will combine...
Food pantry workers make desperate call for donations as supplies dwindle
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Food supplies are running low at Haywood Christian Ministries. Dave Bryan says they have about a two-week supply at their Waynesville facility and are in critical need of donations. He says with a tight economy and inflation, everyone is tightening their belts. Even MANNA Food...
Parton Lumber employee dies after being hit with forklift
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — One person was killed in a workplace accident Friday in Rutherford County, authorities said. The Rutherford County Sheriff's said the worker died after being hit by a forklift at Parton Lumber. The worker's name has not been released.
All Henderson County Public School students now get free healthy breakfast
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It’s the most important meal of the day and at Henderson County Public Schools, they are making sure students can start their day the right way with a nice nutritious breakfast. Universal Breakfast is a free breakfast program offered to all 23 HCPS...
