ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

15 spots left in Buncombe County's Affordable Parking Program

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The original application period for Buncombe County's Affordable Parking Program closed Friday with 135 people declared eligible. The plan was to offer 150 people who work in downtown Asheville the opportunity to apply for a reduced-rate monthly parking pass at the 40 Coxe Ave. parking deck. The cost of a reduced rate pass is $40 a month.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

First responders blazing new trail with fire engine party bus

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two local first responders are setting the downtown Asheville scene on ‘fire’. Technically retired, Tanker 364 is now blazing a new trail in western North Carolina. It’s not your typical fire engine anymore. Tanker 364 has been transformed into the ‘Hot Zone Party Fire Engine' – the brainchild of Terry Whitaker and Dakota Andrews.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Deadline approaches for Buncombe County residents who need help with septic system repairs

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County may be able to help provide grant funding for residents who have been struggling to complete septic system repairs at their homes. The Septic Repair Assistance Program launched in November 2022, and Permits & Inspections is accepting applications through Friday, Jan. 20. The SRP provides financial assistance to repair failing septic systems of qualifying homeowners who do not meet the income limit of 80% of Buncombe County Area Median Income ($64,250 for a family of four).
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Any plans to widen I-40 from Waynesville into Asheville?

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Is there a road widening project in the works that would help Waynesville area commuters?. News 13 viewer Austin said his route along Interstate 40 is always congested and even the back roads get that way because of people wanting to bypass the interstate. So,...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

More than $7 million flood relief money on the table for Haywood County

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Recovery from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred in August 2021 is ongoing and costly. The Haywood County Board of Commissioners is considering two chunks of flood relief money -- $800,000 would go to removing debris from the Pigeon River and $7 million would help those displaced by the flood find new housing.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Fire destroys home, vehicles & camper, officials say

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire along Faith Baptist Church Road in Marion. Officials tell News 13 no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The fire appears to have spread to multiple vehicles, including...
MARION, NC
WLOS.com

Small children home alone at time of deadly fire, officials say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after two small children were killed in a house fire Friday morning. Officials tell News 13 on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at around 9:50 a.m. Rutherford County emergency responders were dispatched to a home along Bostic Sunshine Highway after a passerby reported seeing a structure on fire.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The Rutherford County Fire Marshal and the SBI are investigating a house fire that killed two small children on Friday. The victims, ages two and three, were reportedly left alone in the home just outside of Forest City. Firefighters found the children in a bedroom and performed CPR, but both children died at the hospital.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Pet Pals: Nugget

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Nugget, a beautiful young female Basenji mix up for adoption through Rusty's Legacy Animal Rescue, which is based in Marion. She is an all-around wonderful dog that would be great in almost any household. Nugget is house-trained, crate-trained, great with children and loves other dogs.
MARION, NC
WLOS.com

It's brew time: Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea coming to store shelves

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Bojangles' popular sweet tea will soon be available as an alcoholic beverage. The Carolina-based restaurant chain, known for fried chicken and biscuits, has teamed up with Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB) in Boone, North Carolina, to brew up Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea. The drink will combine...
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy