ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County may be able to help provide grant funding for residents who have been struggling to complete septic system repairs at their homes. The Septic Repair Assistance Program launched in November 2022, and Permits & Inspections is accepting applications through Friday, Jan. 20. The SRP provides financial assistance to repair failing septic systems of qualifying homeowners who do not meet the income limit of 80% of Buncombe County Area Median Income ($64,250 for a family of four).

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO