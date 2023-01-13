Read full article on original website
Which sectors are pushing ASX higher today?
Australian shares have opened higher, boosted by miners, banks and real estate stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.5 per cent, or 38.1 points in the opening minutes of trade in a broad advance. All 11 sharemarket sectors were higher in the morning. Bauxite miner, alumina refiner and aluminium smelter Alumina, up 2.3 per cent, was doing the best on the benchmark index. Champion Iron, down 2 per cent was doing the worst. Super Retail Group rallied 7.1 per cent. Tyro Payments surged 10.7 per cent. Ioneer soared 24.2 per cent. Bigtincan advanced 6.8 per cent. Baby Bunting sank 10.2 per cent.
What’s brewing at BHP Limited?
Shares of BHP have gained 8.43% in the last one month of trading on ASX. In the previous six months, the company has gained 34%. In December 2022, BHP inked a scheme implementation deed to acquire OZ Minerals. Australian multinational firm dealing in mining, metals, natural gas, and petroleum, BHP...
ASX to rise; Ioneer secures $1b loan from the US
The Australian share market is expected to rise at the open. Ioneer has secured a $1 billion loan from the US Department of Energy. Baby Bunting reports that their total sales of $254.9 million. Macmahon finalises $1.1 billion for the Greenbushes lithium project.
Bitcoin and Ethereum Make Big Gains
The past few days have been remarkable ones for cryptocurrencies, with the two top crypto tokens by market cap Bitcoin and Ethereum experiencing double-digit gains. The two tokens have both advanced more than 20 percent and the trend is likely to continue as they continue to consolidate before their next push higher.
FX options wrap - Pricing reflects calm before the BoJ storm
The passing of U.S. jobs and inflation data leads implied volatility lower, except for JPY-related pairs, where further gains flag the significance of Wednesday's Bank of Japan policy announcement to related FX volatility risk. Lower implied volatility for the bulk of G10 FX majors suggests the market is comfortable with...
Dallah Healthcare Acquires Shares In International Medical Center Co
* COMPLETION PROCEDURES OF SHARES ACQUISITION IN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER COMPANY. * FINANCIAL IMPACT WILL BE VISIBLE ON FINANCIAL RESULTS STARTING FROM Q1 2023. * FOLLOWING ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER , DALLAH’S OWNERSHIP PERCENTAGE WILL BE 27.18% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The...
Norges Bank Held A 3.32% Stake In Banco BPM As Of Jan. 10 - Filing
* NORGES BANK HELD A 3.32% STAKE IN BANCO BPM AS OF JAN. 10 - FILING Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
ADVISORY-Alert on Gismondi 1754 Q3 net profit withdrawn
Please ignore alert on on Gismondi 1754 Q3 net profit. The company was not reporting Q3 results, the alert was a template sent in error and will be withdrawn. STORY_NUMBER: STORY_DATE: STORY_TIME:[05:36:18]. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
Cathedral Energy Services Announces 2023 Corporate And Operational Update
* CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES 2023 CORPORATE AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE. * CATHEDRAL ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE FROM COMPANY OF CHAD ROBINSON, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY. * CATHEDRAL ENERGY SERVICES - IN INTERIM, SCOTT MACFARLANE, CO'S FORMER LONG-TIME CFO AND SUBSEQUENTLY CEO, HAS RETURNED TO ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO Source text...
Volt Resources Says U.S. Unit Plans To Seek Funding Of 50% Or Higher Of Active Anode Plant Project Development Cost
* U.S. UNIT PLANS TO SEEK FUNDING OF 50% OR HIGHER OF ACTIVE ANODE PLANT PROJECT DEVELOPMENT COST. * U.S. UNIT PLANS TO SEEK FUNDING THROUGH A U.S. GOVERNMENT GRANT OR LOAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
Kingston Resources Says December Gold Production At Mineral Hill Reached 1,347 Ounces
* DECEMBER GOLD PRODUCTION AT MINERAL HILL REACHED ANOTHER RECORD HIGH OF 1,347 OUNCES. * ALL-IN-SUSTAINING-COSTS WERE A$1,607/OZ FOR DECEMBER AND GOLD PRICE RECEIVED FOR MONTH WAS A$2,678/OZ. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content...
