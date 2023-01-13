ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral

The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
Remember Jelly Shoes? They’re Making a Comeback

I can smell these shoes through the screen. Jelly shoes are making a comeback in 2023. Jelly shoes are far from a new invention, you probably remember them from the 80s and 90s, but their history goes back even further than that:. Although pvc-injected shoes were created after WWII, they...
‘Immature’ Man Tricks Partner Into Eating Vegan Meal

A man was roasted on Reddit after he admitted to tricking his non-vegan husband into eating a completely plant-based meal. "He loves his steak and bacon and generally isn't too interested in trying vegan options. However, I've been trying to get him to at least consider eating more plant-based meals for the sake of his health," the man, who has been vegan "for about a year," wrote via Reddit.
Let's-a-go (to Hollywood)! First US 'Super Mario' theme park to open

Nintendo's first theme park outside of its native Japan will open in California next month, just weeks before Mario gets the big-screen treatment in a major new Hollywood film. Meanwhile, Universal Pictures -- the Hollywood film studio that shares its parent company with the theme park -- will release "The Super Mario Bros.
Reddit Agrees With Man Who Refused to Split Work Bonus With Stay-at-Home-Mom Wife

Ever since he refused to share his work bonus with his wife, one man says he's noticed a lot of "tension" in his marriage. Sharing his situation on Reddit, the man, 40, explained that every year for Christmas his in-laws usually give his wife, 39, money. However, due to some financial hardships, her parents were unable to give as much money as they usually do this past holiday.
