"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further Redevelopment
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Michigan
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes all Michigan locations
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a Check
$2.7M Beautiful Detroit Firehouse Could Be Your New Home
This historic 1918 Detroit Corktown Firehouse is able to be rezoned as residential space. And what an incredible home it would make. Detroit Corktown Firehouse Has Enormous Living Space. With 10,000 square feet spread between three floors, plus a basement... you could design a modern, contemporary or vintage modern living...
Detroit’s White Boy Rick To Give First Interview In Front Of Live Audience
Detroit's Richard Wershe Jr., also known as White Boy Rick, is set to give his first interview in front of a live audience. You may or may not know that White Boy Rick was arrested for cocaine possession in 1987. He became the longest-serving non-violent juvenile offender in Michigan history after doing 32 years in prison, 27 of those years related to his drug arrest at 17 years old. Wershe Jr. was released in July 2020.
Popular Detroit TV Icon Paul Gross Retires After 40+ Years
Meteorologists around Michigan always have their work cut out for them. Our weather is unpredictable, and people blame you if something changes (not realizing it's a forecast). In serious situations, it's their familiar face that makes the unpredictability safer for us, too. After 40 years, Detroit's WDIV-TV 4 is saying goodbye to one of their most familiar faces.
More Celebrity Guests Announced for Motor City Comic Con in Novi
More celebrity guests have been announced for MC3 this May in Novi. Motor City Comic Con returns to Novi, Michigan in May for another celebrity-filled convention. So far, the first seven celebrity guests have been announced and they have Arrow and Star Wars fans excited. As we get closer and...
People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan
Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
Dearborn, Michigan Dude’s Friends Make Him Advertise How Much He Sucks at Fantasy Football
This guy sucks at fantasy football and now he must tell the world. Sometimes one's friends can be brutal. It's not bad enough that this guy is no good at the game, his punishment is carrying a sign telling the good people of Dearborn, Michigan all about his shortcomings and failures.
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
Why Do People Say Highland Park, MI is One of the Worst Cities in America?
It's really hard for anyone to pinpoint what city in America is the absolute worst. There are so many different factors that can play into that. However, there are some that believe Highland Park, Michigan is the worst city in America, or at least, one of the worst. Highland Park...
Boldy James Hospitalized After Two-Car Accident in Detroit
Boldy James is currently hospitalized after being involved in a car accident in his hometown of Detroit this week. According to a statement from Boldy James' rep, the 40-year-old rapper was involved in a two-car accident on Monday (Jan. 9). Boldy was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery to repair a broken vertebrae in his neck and orthopedic injuries. He's currently in stable condition.
Shrine Circus Returns to Flint This Weekend 1/13 – 1/16
Ladies and gentlemen, it's that time of year again! The Elf Khurafeh Shrine Circus will come to the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan this weekend for a four-day run, starting Friday, January 13th and ending Monday, January 16th. According to the official website, the first Shrine Circus was held...
At $3.7M, This Linden Lakeside Dream Has 2 Pools & Indoor Basketball Court
Imagine if someone built a house with so many extraordinary details that you'd never want to leave. There just may be such a place in Genesee County and for $3.7 million it can now be yours. Right now the most expensive home on the market in Genesee County is a...
Check Out the Net Worth of 13 Famous Celebs from Flint, MI
Flint, Michigan has produced many famous celebrities. When it comes to Flint, Michigan, there are many things that the city is known for nationwide. Many people of course think of the Flint water crisis, but there is so much more to the city. Flint is home to a lot of...
Now Open: Former Holly Salon Business Relocates To Grand Blanc
Grand Blanc is welcoming many new businesses in the coming year. Some are anxiously awaiting the new plaza across from Grand Mall. Others are excited about the new Juice Bar coming to Grand Mall. Now, GB gets to welcome another business to its community. What's the latest business to open...
An Open Letter to Grand Blanc Shoppers Putting Carts in Corrals
Shopping at the "infamous-parking-lot" Kroger in Grand Blanc this weekend, showed me there's still hope that humankind hasn't forgotten how to behave in public. Remember, this Kroger made the '8 Most Hated Parking Lots In Genesee County' list from our readers. Has everyone lost their mind when shopping at Kroger...
Bed Bug Alert! These Michigan Cities Are Ranked Worst in America
There are good lists, and bad lists, and Flint just can't seem to remove itself from one of the worst lists out there. Once again Flint is in the top 25 of the Top 50 Bed Bug Cities in America, and they're not representing Michigan alone. Is there anything more...
Viral Preaching 5 y/o From Grand Blanc Appears on ‘Jennifer Hudson Show’
Have you ever heard the saying, "Some people are just born with it"? Well, this has never been more true than in the case of a 5-year-old from Grand Blanc with a passion for preaching. Luke Tillman, a student at Cook Elementary, went viral with a video of him baptizing...
This Has Got to Be the Worst Roundabout in Genesee County
The award for the worst roundabout in Genesee County goes to... Roundabouts are being constructed all over the place nowadays. For the most part, they are pretty useful and keep the flow of traffic moving. However, there are some out there that seem like more trouble than what they are worth.
Interesting Enough: County Home To Hell Is Michigan’s Wealthiest
Just south of Fenton and Linden in Genesee County, you cross over into Michigan's wealthiest county, Livingston. Most people think of Oakland County as the richest, but no. How does Livingston County beat Oakland County, MIchigan in wealth?. Livingston County's median household income is $88,908 while Oakland County's median income...
MI Woman Throws Temper Tantrum, Destroys Detroit Gas Station
A woman recently had a major meltdown at a gas station in Detroit. Actually, it was more than a meltdown, she had a total freakout temper tantrum and destroyed an ExxonMobil in the Livernois and Davison area. When we say she destroyed this gas station, we mean it. According to...
10-Year-Old Girl Seeks Help After Finding Her Family Dead in Pontiac
Mental illness led to the deaths of a mother and two children who died of hypothermia in Pontiac. The woman's 10-year-old daughter had attempted to get help for the family. Monica Cannady and her two young boys were found in a wooded area of Pontiac on Sunday (1/15), roughly a mile from their home. Investigators believe the family had been outside in the cold for several days.
