Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Brad Pitt sells the mansion where he lived with Angelina Jolie and his childrenEntertainment | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
"Santa Monica Is Not Safe" Banner Returns In Downtown Santa MonicaDayana SabatinSanta Monica, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Downtown Santa Monica Vons Getting Demolished And Replaced With 8-Story Apartment ComplexDayana SabatinSanta Monica, CA
Related
KTLA.com
Sunday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Sunday
-000- Tour the Collidoscope Exhibit with the de la Torre Brothers. You might to stop The Cheech today to tour the mesmerizing “Collidoscope: the de la Torre Brothers Retro-Perspective exhibit. Entertainer and art collector Cheech Marin is a fan of the De La Torre Brothers unique craft. Tour the...
KTLA.com
Family of man who died after arrest in Venice calls for change to LAPD
Dozens of protesters gathered outside Los Angeles City Hall on Tuesday to demand accountability and change after the death of 31-year-old Keenan Anderson. Anderson died Jan. 3 after being restrained and shocked by a stun gun by Los Angeles Police Department officers in Venice. Police claim they responded to the...
KTLA.com
3 California cities among highest for life expectancy, report finds
Where you live has a big impact on how long you live, a recent analysis of major U.S. metro areas finds. While people born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, can expect to live around 83 years on average, natives of Jackson, Mississippi, have lives that are 8.6 years shorter, according to a MoneyGeek report.
KTLA.com
38th annual Kingdom Day Parade in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. underway in Los Angeles
In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the 38th annual Kingdom Day Parade is underway in Los Angeles. The parade is the largest and longest running MLK Jr. birthday celebration in the entire nation, and the theme for this year’s festivities is “Making America the Last Best Hope of the World.”
KTLA.com
Gang shooting caught on video shuts down nearby youth academy in Compton
Surveillance video captured a gun battle between two rival gangs near an after-school Compton youth academy, which has been forced to shut its doors due to the violence. The shooting, which happened on Dec. 9, had staff at L.A. City Wildcats Youth Academy screaming for kids on the playground to get inside and take cover.
KTLA.com
8 homes evacuated after retaining wall collapse in Corona
A retaining wall collapse in Corona prompted the evacuation of eight homes, officials with the Corona Fire Department announced Monday. The incident happened during the morning hours in the 2100 block of San Diego Drive, authorities said. The expansive concrete block retaining wall beneath several homes crumbled, cascading down onto...
KTLA.com
Inglewood police searching for shoplifter who pepper sprayed store employee
The Inglewood Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who pepper-sprayed an employee at a Target store while shoplifting last month. It happened on Dec. 15, around 8:10 p.m., at a Target store on Century Boulevard in Inglewood. Police say the man loaded up...
KTLA.com
Firefighters knock down blaze in two-story apartment building in Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw
Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department knocked down a fire at a two-story apartment building Sunday in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw area. Firefighters responded to the scene, located at 3950 S. Nicolet Avenue, just after 5:30 p.m. Smoke was seen billowing from the two-story apartment building when firefighters arrived, prompting...
KTLA.com
Vehicle plows into Huntington Beach home, displacing young family
A young family avoided serious injury but is now living out of suitcases after a vehicle crashed into their home in Huntington Beach. The crash happened Friday around 9:20 a.m. on the 16500 block of Fountain Lane. According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, a woman driving a BMW SUV...
KTLA.com
Trash-raiding bear caught on video in Arcadia
A homeowner in Arcadia captured video of a black bear snacking on his neighbor’s trash from atop a tree Monday night. The homeowner shared the video with KTLA 5. In it, the bear can be seen illuminated with flashlights high atop a tree branch as it munches on something; the homeowner says it was trash.
KTLA.com
2 people arrested after CHP pursuit; stolen French bulldog recovered
Officers with the California Highway Patrol were in pursuit of a suspected reckless driver Tuesday afternoon that led to the arrest of two people and the recovery of a stolen French bulldog. The pursuit suspects were fleeing westbound on the 105 Freeway before merging onto the northbound 405 Freeway. They...
KTLA.com
Lucerne Valley man accused of murder in attack on ATV riders in May
A Lucerne Valley man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a May 2022 killing and assault of ATV riders in the desert near Barstow. The May 3 attack in the 32400 block of Jiggs Road left 26-year-old Ivan Garcia dead from an apparent gunshot wound and injured a Phelan man. A third man, also from Phelan, reported the incident to law enforcement, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
KTLA.com
Young child in ‘grave condition’ after multi-vehicle crash in Studio City
Three people were rescued from the wreckage of a multi-vehicle crash in Studio City Monday, including a young child who authorities say is in “grave condition.”. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on the westbound side of the 101 Freeway near Tujunga Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
KTLA.com
Police asking for public’s help identifying suspect involved in Pomona stabbing
Authorities with the Pomona Police Department on Tuesday were asking for the public’s help in identifying a man allegedly involved in a stabbing last month. The incident occurred on Dec. 27 at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Mission Boulevard, according to a Pomona PD social media post.
KTLA.com
Police seeking public’s help identifying robbery suspect in Baldwin Park
Police in Baldwin Park are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a clothing store and injured an employee in the process. The incident occurred on Jan. 6, around 1:50 p.m. at Urban X Clothing, located at 14404 Ramona Blvd., in Baldwin Park. The...
KTLA.com
Family of Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in line of duty in Lake Elsinore speaks out
The family of a Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in the line duty in Lake Elsinore last week is speaking out. Deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, was shot Jan. 13 while responding to a call involving domestic violence and a child custody issue, Sheriff Chad Bianco said at last week’s press conference.
KTLA.com
Boyfriend arrested in woman’s death in Orange County
A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Orange County Sunday night and authorities have announced that her boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of killing her. Just before midnight Sunday, Serena Celeste Gallardo, 22, was discovered inside her apartment on the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Comments / 0