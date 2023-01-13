ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Sunday

-000- Tour the Collidoscope Exhibit with the de la Torre Brothers. You might to stop The Cheech today to tour the mesmerizing “Collidoscope: the de la Torre Brothers Retro-Perspective exhibit. Entertainer and art collector Cheech Marin is a fan of the De La Torre Brothers unique craft. Tour the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Family of man who died after arrest in Venice calls for change to LAPD

Dozens of protesters gathered outside Los Angeles City Hall on Tuesday to demand accountability and change after the death of 31-year-old Keenan Anderson. Anderson died Jan. 3 after being restrained and shocked by a stun gun by Los Angeles Police Department officers in Venice. Police claim they responded to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Gang shooting caught on video shuts down nearby youth academy in Compton

Surveillance video captured a gun battle between two rival gangs near an after-school Compton youth academy, which has been forced to shut its doors due to the violence. The shooting, which happened on Dec. 9, had staff at L.A. City Wildcats Youth Academy screaming for kids on the playground to get inside and take cover.
COMPTON, CA
8 homes evacuated after retaining wall collapse in Corona

A retaining wall collapse in Corona prompted the evacuation of eight homes, officials with the Corona Fire Department announced Monday. The incident happened during the morning hours in the 2100 block of San Diego Drive, authorities said. The expansive concrete block retaining wall beneath several homes crumbled, cascading down onto...
CORONA, CA
Trash-raiding bear caught on video in Arcadia

A homeowner in Arcadia captured video of a black bear snacking on his neighbor’s trash from atop a tree Monday night. The homeowner shared the video with KTLA 5. In it, the bear can be seen illuminated with flashlights high atop a tree branch as it munches on something; the homeowner says it was trash.
ARCADIA, CA
2 people arrested after CHP pursuit; stolen French bulldog recovered

Officers with the California Highway Patrol were in pursuit of a suspected reckless driver Tuesday afternoon that led to the arrest of two people and the recovery of a stolen French bulldog. The pursuit suspects were fleeing westbound on the 105 Freeway before merging onto the northbound 405 Freeway. They...
HAWTHORNE, CA
Lucerne Valley man accused of murder in attack on ATV riders in May

A Lucerne Valley man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a May 2022 killing and assault of ATV riders in the desert near Barstow. The May 3 attack in the 32400 block of Jiggs Road left 26-year-old Ivan Garcia dead from an apparent gunshot wound and injured a Phelan man. A third man, also from Phelan, reported the incident to law enforcement, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA
Boyfriend arrested in woman’s death in Orange County

A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Orange County Sunday night and authorities have announced that her boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of killing her. Just before midnight Sunday, Serena Celeste Gallardo, 22, was discovered inside her apartment on the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton suffering from multiple stab wounds.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

