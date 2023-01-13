State’s attorney: No charges against officers in two Winnebago County deaths

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — No criminal charges will be filed in two deaths that involved area law enforcement agencies, Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said Friday.

The first was the death of 44-year-old Christian K. Littrell , who was found unresponsive on Aug. 9, 2022, inside the Winnebago County Jail, where he was being held on an outstanding warrant.

Corrections officers attempted to revive Littrell, but he later died at a local hospital. An autopsy revealed that he died from a cardiac arrhythmia.

“Littrell was found unresponsive, life saving measures were taken, and despite those measures, Littrell died,” Hanley said in a memorandum. “There was no act, committed recklessly or otherwise that caused Littrell’s death.”

Peter Jaeger, 57, was fatally shot by Rockford Police Officer Alexander Stone on Sept. 1, 2022, during a domestic violence incident on Linden Road, during which Jaeger, who was armed with a gun, told his wife he was going to “do suicide by cop” if she called 911.

Hanley said as officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, Jaeger produced his weapon when Stone arrived on the scene. Stone then fired four times, killing Jaeger.

“Officer Stone entered the residence and observed Jaeger turn towards him with a gun in very close quarters,” Hanley said in the memo. “Officer Stone firing his rifle four times at Jaeger was a reasonable response as Jaeger could have inflicted death or great bodily harm to him, the other officers, or [Jaeger’s wife]. Based on the totality of the circumstances, Officer Stone was justified in firing at Jaeger.”

Both deaths were investigated by the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force.

