GA Lottery

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 3 Evening

8-2-9

(eight, two, nine)

Cash 3 Midday

7-8-3

(seven, eight, three)

Cash 3 Night

1-5-3

(one, five, three)

Cash 4 Evening

8-7-9-8

(eight, seven, nine, eight)

Cash 4 Midday

2-9-9-1

(two, nine, nine, one)

Cash 4 Night

5-5-3-5

(five, five, three, five)

Cash4Life

01-13-16-20-50, Cash Ball: 4

(one, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, fifty; Cash Ball: four)

Fantasy 5

04-08-10-23-26

(four, eight, ten, twenty-three, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

9-7-3-5-5

(nine, seven, three, five, five)

Georgia FIVE Midday

8-2-0-4-6

(eight, two, zero, four, six)

Mega Millions

30-43-45-46-61, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2

(thirty, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 404,000,000

