GA Lottery
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 3 Evening
8-2-9
(eight, two, nine)
Cash 3 Midday
7-8-3
(seven, eight, three)
Cash 3 Night
1-5-3
(one, five, three)
Cash 4 Evening
8-7-9-8
(eight, seven, nine, eight)
Cash 4 Midday
2-9-9-1
(two, nine, nine, one)
Cash 4 Night
5-5-3-5
(five, five, three, five)
Cash4Life
01-13-16-20-50, Cash Ball: 4
(one, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, fifty; Cash Ball: four)
Fantasy 5
04-08-10-23-26
(four, eight, ten, twenty-three, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
Georgia FIVE Evening
9-7-3-5-5
(nine, seven, three, five, five)
Georgia FIVE Midday
8-2-0-4-6
(eight, two, zero, four, six)
Mega Millions
30-43-45-46-61, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2
(thirty, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 404,000,000
