ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Cash 3 Midday” game were:

7-8-3

(seven, eight, three)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll

AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses): Division 4A School Record Points Last Week 1. Federal Way (6) 15-1 68 2
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Virginia gov calls for legislation on delayed school awards

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — In response to widening concerns about how some northern Virginia school districts handled recognizing student achievements on a standardized test, Gov. Glenn Youngkin called Wednesday for legislation to require student and parental notification about certain scholastic awards. Youngkin asked two lawmakers to sponsor legislation on his behalf during the ongoing legislative session, his office said in a news release. The measures would prohibit any school or school employee from withholding information that relates to recognition or awards earned by the student — or information that may affect the student’s admission to an institution of higher...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

State: EPA will help extinguish ongoing landfill fire

MOODY, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is stepping in, at the request of Alabama officials, to help extinguish an underground landfill fire that has been burning in the state for nearly two months, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management said the...
MOODY, AL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy