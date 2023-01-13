BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge police officer was arrested Wednesday morning for a domestic violence incident from September 2022. According to arrest paperwork, BRPD officer Michael Mitchell got in a fight with a woman he was seeing when he accused her of cheating on Sept. 25. Mitchell allegedly pointed his department-issued handgun at her and threatened to kill her. Documents say Mitchell then hit her in the face with the gun, causing a cut above her eye.

