Person of interest sought in juvenile fatal shooting on Malapart Road
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Crime Stoppers need help locating the man who they say is a person of interest in the Nov. 2022 fatal shooting on Malapart Road. Authorities said they located the body of a juvenile Hispanic male on Nov. 11, 2022. in the middle of the roadway. Video surveillance from cameras nearby […]
wbrz.com
Detectives investigating fatal shooting in Donaldsonville that left 18-year-old dead
DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies and detectives are investigating a reported fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday on Railroad Avenue in Donaldsonville. Deputies arrived and found the victim, Kennth Hathorn, 18, inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.
One woman shot on Elementary Lane in Opelousas
Opelousas Police are currently on the scene of a shooting that happened Monday night.
wbrz.com
Teenager shot while walking to school Wednesday; former student arrested in recent muggings
BATON ROUGE - A teenager ran home for help after being shot by a former classmate who was trying to rob him on his way to school Wednesday morning. Police believe the 15-year-old victim was either walking to his bus stop or heading straight to his school, Broadmoor High when a teenage robber approached him with a gun.
wbrz.com
Lawyer was wearing ankle monitor when he allegedly set ex's home on fire; brazen crime caught on camera
BATON ROUGE - A Texas-based lawyer is accused of repeatedly violating a protective order by harassing the mother of his child in a troubling pattern of behavior that culminated in him allegedly setting her home on fire. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, 30-year-old Christian King set the door...
Juvenile's body found in New Iberia; police say suspect is 14
The body of a juvenile was found yesterday near the Iberia Village apartment complex; police say the child died of an apparent gunshot wound.
Louisiana man arrested after shooting into a local business
A Napoleonville man was arrested on multiple charges including attempted 2nd degree murder when he shot into a business with people inside.
wbrz.com
BRPD officer arrested for domestic violence allegedly threatened to shoot victim, hit them in the face with gun
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge police officer was arrested Wednesday morning for a domestic violence incident from September 2022. According to arrest paperwork, BRPD officer Michael Mitchell got in a fight with a woman he was seeing when he accused her of cheating on Sept. 25. Mitchell allegedly pointed his department-issued handgun at her and threatened to kill her. Documents say Mitchell then hit her in the face with the gun, causing a cut above her eye.
brproud.com
Man sentenced in deadly 2018 Baton Rouge shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man who was found guilty by a jury of a fatal 2018 shooting in May was sentenced Tuesday. Willie Mitchell, 44, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for manslaughter and 40 years for attempted second-degree murder. He will serve both sentences concurrently without the possibility of parole or probation with time served. Mitchell was also ordered to pay restitution to the surviving victim.
wbrz.com
Police looking for vandals who defaced dozens of graves at Denham Springs cemetery
DENHAM SPRINGS - Families visiting their loved ones' graves were shocked to find dozens of burial sites defaced at a Livingston Parish cemetery over the weekend. Pictures shared with WBRZ showed several headstones overturned and other items destroyed at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery on Range Avenue. City officials said about 40 graves were damaged sometime over the weekend, with numerous headstones and urns either damaged or missing.
New Iberia Police investigating body found behind apartment complex
The New Iberia Police Department is investigating a body that was found near an apartment complex Monday.
wbrz.com
Group of alleged thieves stole thousands of dollars from Nike store
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are searching for a group of alleged thieves that stole several thousands of dollars from a Nike store over the course of the past few months. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the group of suspects reportedly worked together over the last few months to commit several retail thefts from the Nike store in Towne Center. The thefts reportedly totaled several thousands of dollars.
wbrz.com
Officer-involved shooting in Lafayette prompts State Police response
LAFAYETTE - An officer-involved shooting early Monday morning prompted an investigation by the Louisiana State Police. According to LSP, the Lafayette Police Department responded to a report of shots being fired on Guilbeau Road shortly after midnight Monday. Officers saw a vehicle speeding away from the scene and tried to pull them over, but the driver reportedly refused to stop until they reached Marilyn Drive.
Major vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler and pickup truck
Officials are currently investigating a major vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler and pickup truck that occurred on Darnall Road and Highway 90 E.
wbrz.com
Man arrested for setting fire to home on Southmoor Drive
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for an alleged arson at a home along Southmoor Drive on Saturday. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, 30-year-old Christian King set the door of a home on fire. Firefighters were able to put out the flames before the fire caused significant damage.
UPDATE: Police say guards were down, driver drove around them
Lafayette Police are investigating a crash involving a train and 18- wheeler that took place Monday, January 16, 2023.
wbrz.com
Southern University student among several hurt in deadly shooting at Texas club
HOUSTON - A 20-year-old Southern University student was among the victims rushed to a Texas hospital after a mass shooting over the weekend. Harris County deputies swarmed the Touch Lounge in Houston after roughly 50 shots were fired in the parking lot outside the club around 2 a.m. Sunday. Investigators...
wbrz.com
Cyber attack on clerk of court systems prompts sheriff's sale cancellations
DENHAM SPRINGS - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is calling off its next two sheriff's sales because of a cyber attack that has crippled dozens of Louisiana Clerk of Court operations. The WBRZ Investigative Unit reported earlier this month that at least 32 offices statewide were affected by the computer...
wbrz.com
Pair from Baton Rouge caught hauling more than 200 pounds of marijuana in California
REDDING, Calif. - Officers arrested two people from Baton Rouge in a drug bust that resulted in the seizure of more than 200 pounds of marijuana. According to the Redding Police Department, officers saw a "suspicious vehicle" at a gas station Sunday evening, and when the vehicle passengers noticed the nearby officers, they reportedly showed "increasingly suspicious" behavior.
Washington Teen Dies in a Crash on I-49 Near Opelousas, Louisiana
A 17-year-old was killed Monday night in a crash on I-49.
