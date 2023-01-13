ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

BRPD officer arrested for domestic violence allegedly threatened to shoot victim, hit them in the face with gun

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge police officer was arrested Wednesday morning for a domestic violence incident from September 2022. According to arrest paperwork, BRPD officer Michael Mitchell got in a fight with a woman he was seeing when he accused her of cheating on Sept. 25. Mitchell allegedly pointed his department-issued handgun at her and threatened to kill her. Documents say Mitchell then hit her in the face with the gun, causing a cut above her eye.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man sentenced in deadly 2018 Baton Rouge shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man who was found guilty by a jury of a fatal 2018 shooting in May was sentenced Tuesday. Willie Mitchell, 44, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for manslaughter and 40 years for attempted second-degree murder. He will serve both sentences concurrently without the possibility of parole or probation with time served. Mitchell was also ordered to pay restitution to the surviving victim.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police looking for vandals who defaced dozens of graves at Denham Springs cemetery

DENHAM SPRINGS - Families visiting their loved ones' graves were shocked to find dozens of burial sites defaced at a Livingston Parish cemetery over the weekend. Pictures shared with WBRZ showed several headstones overturned and other items destroyed at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery on Range Avenue. City officials said about 40 graves were damaged sometime over the weekend, with numerous headstones and urns either damaged or missing.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
wbrz.com

Group of alleged thieves stole thousands of dollars from Nike store

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are searching for a group of alleged thieves that stole several thousands of dollars from a Nike store over the course of the past few months. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the group of suspects reportedly worked together over the last few months to commit several retail thefts from the Nike store in Towne Center. The thefts reportedly totaled several thousands of dollars.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Officer-involved shooting in Lafayette prompts State Police response

LAFAYETTE - An officer-involved shooting early Monday morning prompted an investigation by the Louisiana State Police. According to LSP, the Lafayette Police Department responded to a report of shots being fired on Guilbeau Road shortly after midnight Monday. Officers saw a vehicle speeding away from the scene and tried to pull them over, but the driver reportedly refused to stop until they reached Marilyn Drive.
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Man arrested for setting fire to home on Southmoor Drive

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for an alleged arson at a home along Southmoor Drive on Saturday. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, 30-year-old Christian King set the door of a home on fire. Firefighters were able to put out the flames before the fire caused significant damage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Pair from Baton Rouge caught hauling more than 200 pounds of marijuana in California

REDDING, Calif. - Officers arrested two people from Baton Rouge in a drug bust that resulted in the seizure of more than 200 pounds of marijuana. According to the Redding Police Department, officers saw a "suspicious vehicle" at a gas station Sunday evening, and when the vehicle passengers noticed the nearby officers, they reportedly showed "increasingly suspicious" behavior.
BATON ROUGE, LA

