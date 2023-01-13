It’s Time to Order Girl Scout Cookies-This Year There’s a New Flavor to Try

It’s time to place your order for Girl Scout Cookies this year. The cookie that sells itself with the popular tag along, thin mints, and and samoas is adding a new cookie to the lineup.

Raspberry Rally looks similar to a thin mint with its wafer like shape and chocolate coating with a raspberry flavoring, however, this cookie is only available to purchase and order online only. Find more information about Raspberry Rally here.

Here’s how to order cookies this year.