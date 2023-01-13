Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Georgia Ports sails to record year despite choppy waters
The Georgia Ports Authority in 2022 handled 5.9 million twenty-foot equivalent units — more containers than ever before and a 5% increase over 2021. “It was a challenging year, but collaborative effort across Georgia’s supply chain ensured cargo movement remained fluid,” Executive Director Griff Lynch said in a news release.
freightwaves.com
Bank of America bullish on TL stocks as ‘truck demand near floor’
Bank of America said Tuesday it was more bullish on truckload stocks in 2023 as truck demand appears to have bottomed. BofA Securities (NYSE: BAC) research analyst Ken Hoexter made a rare two-step rating upgrade to “buy” from “underperform” on the shares of Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN). Below-historical-valuation multiples, “truck demand near [the] floor” and a leveling in spot rates were some of the catalysts for the call.
freightwaves.com
Chinese e-commerce logistics company Zongteng inaugurates Paris air route
Zongteng Group, a large China-based provider of cross-border warehousing and logistics services for e-commerce sellers, on Monday celebrated its inaugural freighter flight to Paris Charles de Gaulle International Airport. The company purchased the used Boeing 777 aircraft last year to increase its line-haul transport capabilities for better control and speed...
freightwaves.com
BoxC links with FDA for faster e-commerce customs clearance
Global shipping platform BoxC announced that through a data-sharing initiative with U.S. Customs and Border Protection its e-commerce merchants shipping Food and Drug Administration-regulated products will have the capability to send products individually to the U.S. and receive the same clearance rate as bulk shipping. Chad Schofield, co-founder and chief...
freightwaves.com
White Paper: State of the Industry – January 2023
The January 2023 “State of the Industry Report” — presented in affiliation with Ryder — shares an in-depth overview across the trucking, maritime and intermodal markets, as well as what to expect in the coming weeks. The data contained within the report provides breakdowns of capacity, volumes and rates as we enter into the first quarter.
freightwaves.com
Logistics giant Ryder to lay off 800 workers in Texas
Ryder System Inc. is set to lay off hundreds of employees after losing work at an Applied Materials semiconductor plant in Austin, Texas, according to a recent notice sent to state officials. The logistics and transportation provider said it will cut 801 jobs by March 31 and expects its operations...
freightwaves.com
UPS should make MLK Day paid holiday for Teamster workers, group says
UPS Inc. should make Martin Luther King Jr. Day a paid holiday and not require any unionized employee to work on it, a Teamster dissident group said Monday. In a statement published to coincide with the holiday, Teamsters United said that if the U.S. Postal Service can respect MLK day as a national holiday, “so can UPS.”
freightwaves.com
Check Call: Accessibility for all
Welcome to Check Call, our corner of the internet for all things 3PL, freight broker and supply chain. Check Call the podcast comes out every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. EST. Catch up on previous episodes here. If this was forwarded to you, sign up for Check Call the newsletter here.
freightwaves.com
Rail intermodal to ‘struggle’ in 2023, consulting firm says
Consulting firm FTR Transportation Intelligence expects rail intermodal to face a tough year in 2023 amid weaker demand, a competitive truck market and a shift in U.S. port activity away from the West Coast to East and Gulf ports that utilize shorter inland hauls. All of the rail intermodal segments...
freightwaves.com
Mexico breaks record for cargo vehicle production, exports
Exports of heavy-duty cargo trucks to the U.S. helped propel truck makers in Mexico to their best year ever, as production increased 20.6% year over year (y/y), according to Miguel Elizalde, president of Mexico’s National Association of Bus, Truck and Tractor Producers (Anpact). During 2022, the 16 truck makers...
freightwaves.com
Forum Mobility in $400M JV for electric truck infrastructure
Trucking-as-a-service startup Forum Mobility has formed a $400 million joint venture with CBRE Investment Management and Homecoming Capital to create charging depots for electric drayage trucks in California. The move aims to bring electric charging availability into better alignment with the growth in battery-powered trucks. Most early sales and leases...
freightwaves.com
Tech company seeks to be Waze for trains
What if rail shippers could track not only the location of their rail cars but also the train that those rail cars are on and how that train performs on a certain line segment over time?. That is the question industry consultant John Schmitter seeks to answer through the rail...
