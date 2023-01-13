OH Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Lucky For Life

03-17-21-24-44, Lucky Ball: 10

(three, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four, forty-four; Lucky Ball: ten)

Mega Millions

30-43-45-46-61, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2

(thirty, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

3-2-2

(three, two, two)

Pick 3 Midday

2-0-9

(two, zero, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

9-3-1-3

(nine, three, one, three)

Pick 4 Midday

5-0-7-4

(five, zero, seven, four)

Pick 5 Evening

7-5-4-6-5

(seven, five, four, six, five)

Pick 5 Midday

6-4-4-1-2

(six, four, four, one, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 404,000,000

Rolling Cash 5

06-10-28-31-32

(six, ten, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $295,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

