OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Lucky For Life
03-17-21-24-44, Lucky Ball: 10
(three, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four, forty-four; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
30-43-45-46-61, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2
(thirty, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, sixty-one; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
3-2-2
(three, two, two)
Pick 3 Midday
2-0-9
(two, zero, nine)
Pick 4 Evening
9-3-1-3
(nine, three, one, three)
Pick 4 Midday
5-0-7-4
(five, zero, seven, four)
Pick 5 Evening
7-5-4-6-5
(seven, five, four, six, five)
Pick 5 Midday
6-4-4-1-2
(six, four, four, one, two)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 404,000,000
Rolling Cash 5
06-10-28-31-32
(six, ten, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $295,000
