ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHSV

The need for foster families continues in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In September 2022 the Children’s Services of Virginia (CSV) had its highest number of referrals for foster kids in its 30 years as an agency. In 2023, the need for foster parents still stands. CSV receives those referrals from Fredericksburg, Winchester, Harrisonburg and sometimes beyond...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Volunteer Fire Companies and Rescue Squads face ongoing struggles

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Volunteer rescue squads and fire companies have been hit particularly hard by inflation and the aftermath of the COVID pandemic. Harrisonburg State Senator Mark Obenshain hopes to help them out. Obenshain has introduced a bill in the State Senate that would recognize volunteer agencies as...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Sentara RMH Family Birthplace honored

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara RMH Medical Center is ranked among the best hospitals in Virginia for maternity care in the “uncomplicated pregnancy” category, according to the latest U.S. News and World Report survey. Of the 12 Virginia hospitals who earned this designation, seven were Sentara facilities. “We...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Charlottesville barbers offering kids safe space to talk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A nonprofit focused on mentoring young African-American boys has partnered with the House of Cuts Barber Studio in Charlottesville to offer comfort for those worried about violence in the area. After seeing kids involved in shootings in the Charlottesville area, 100 Black Men of Central Virginia...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg Planning Commission approves Bluestone Town Center with exceptions

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday night the Harrisonburg Planning Commission considered a proposed development that has been controversial amongst Harrisonburg Residents. Bluestone Town Center would introduce 900 units of mixed-income housing. It would be located at the intersection of Garber’s Church Road and Erickson Ave. The Harrisonburg redevelopment and...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg natural health and beauty business going international

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - withSimplicity, a Harrisonburg-based natural health and beauty company will soon be shipping its products made in the Shenandoah Valley across international borders. The business was founded eight years ago and sells sustainable and organic health and beauty products like nail polish, face masks, and makeup. Starting...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Elkton rehires Greg Lunsford as Town Manager

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Elkton has filled its Town Manager vacancy after seven months. The Town Council voted on Tuesday night to rehire former Town Manager Greg Lunsford who was fired by the previous council back in June. Lunsford will return to Elkton in February, he’s been...
ELKTON, VA
WHSV

Threat made to Harrisonburg High School

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to officials, a false threat was made to Harrisonburg High School (HHS) and the school was put on a soft-lockdown. Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards told WHSV that multiple threats were made to the school early this morning, but they were deemed ‘not credible’ and the soft-lockdown was lifted.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Wreck closes exit ramp near Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash caused delays and a closure on Interstate 81 near Harrisonburg early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, (VDOT) a tractor trailer crash had closed the south-bound ramp at MM 243, and is slowing down traffic for all traffic heading south on the highway.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

JMU holds 36th annual MLK Day celebration program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday, James Madison University students and community members got to hear from the Director of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford University. Dr. Lerone Martin spoke about Dr. King’s indifferences with racism and poverty and how doctor king would view our...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

WPD investigating alleged armed robbery

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A store in Waynesboro was robbed on the night of Jan. 14 and police are asking for help identifying the alleged suspect, according to the Waynesboro Police Department. (WPD) According to a press release sent out by the WPD, at around 9:43 pm, officers responded to...
WAYNESBORO, VA
supertalk929.com

Greene County House Fire Claims Life Of One Occupant

A house fire in Greene County claims the life of a 59 year old man. The body of 59 year old Daniel Reaves was recovered from a basement room in the house located in the 600 block of Choctaw Drive around seven fifteen Sunday morning. A family dog awakened the family who witnessed smoke coming from the basement. Occupants safely escaped the blaze but were unable to gain access to the basement from outside. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the TBI and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Crash causes delay on I-81 S

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash on I-81 S has caused delays Wednesday evening. According to VDOT, the south left shoulder at MM 237 is closed as of 6:08 p.m. Stay tuned for more updates.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Bridgewater celebrates MLK Day with community march

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day and college students and community members in Bridgewater came together to march through the town in memory of Dr. King. “It was so amazing how the community really came together and there was such a great turnout. I’m actually...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
Inside Nova

VSP: Major Culpeper cocaine supplier arrested in Gainesville

A Baltimore, Maryland man was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with multiple drug-related offenses. The investigation led the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force officers to Prince William County, where they arrested Reginald L. Morgan, 56. He was taken into custody without incident in the 14400 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy