WHSV
The need for foster families continues in the Valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In September 2022 the Children’s Services of Virginia (CSV) had its highest number of referrals for foster kids in its 30 years as an agency. In 2023, the need for foster parents still stands. CSV receives those referrals from Fredericksburg, Winchester, Harrisonburg and sometimes beyond...
WHSV
Volunteer Fire Companies and Rescue Squads face ongoing struggles
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Volunteer rescue squads and fire companies have been hit particularly hard by inflation and the aftermath of the COVID pandemic. Harrisonburg State Senator Mark Obenshain hopes to help them out. Obenshain has introduced a bill in the State Senate that would recognize volunteer agencies as...
WHSV
Sentara RMH Family Birthplace honored
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara RMH Medical Center is ranked among the best hospitals in Virginia for maternity care in the “uncomplicated pregnancy” category, according to the latest U.S. News and World Report survey. Of the 12 Virginia hospitals who earned this designation, seven were Sentara facilities. “We...
WHSV
Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham holds annual MLK Day of Service food drive
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham held its annual MLK Day of Service drive-through food distribution at the Lucy Simms Center on Monday. Each year the organization partners with the Brent Barry Family Food Drive to provide free meals to families in need. “We’ve seen a...
WHSV
Charlottesville barbers offering kids safe space to talk
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A nonprofit focused on mentoring young African-American boys has partnered with the House of Cuts Barber Studio in Charlottesville to offer comfort for those worried about violence in the area. After seeing kids involved in shootings in the Charlottesville area, 100 Black Men of Central Virginia...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Planning Commission approves Bluestone Town Center with exceptions
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday night the Harrisonburg Planning Commission considered a proposed development that has been controversial amongst Harrisonburg Residents. Bluestone Town Center would introduce 900 units of mixed-income housing. It would be located at the intersection of Garber’s Church Road and Erickson Ave. The Harrisonburg redevelopment and...
WHSV
Harrisonburg natural health and beauty business going international
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - withSimplicity, a Harrisonburg-based natural health and beauty company will soon be shipping its products made in the Shenandoah Valley across international borders. The business was founded eight years ago and sells sustainable and organic health and beauty products like nail polish, face masks, and makeup. Starting...
WHSV
Elkton rehires Greg Lunsford as Town Manager
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Elkton has filled its Town Manager vacancy after seven months. The Town Council voted on Tuesday night to rehire former Town Manager Greg Lunsford who was fired by the previous council back in June. Lunsford will return to Elkton in February, he’s been...
WHSV
Threat made to Harrisonburg High School
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to officials, a false threat was made to Harrisonburg High School (HHS) and the school was put on a soft-lockdown. Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards told WHSV that multiple threats were made to the school early this morning, but they were deemed ‘not credible’ and the soft-lockdown was lifted.
WHSV
New Elkton Town Council to consider several projects at first regular meeting
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The new Elkton Town Council will hold its first regular meeting on Tuesday night with a trio of new members. The council has a packed agenda for its first meeting and will consider several potential projects. The meeting will begin with a public hearing on the...
WHSV
Wreck closes exit ramp near Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash caused delays and a closure on Interstate 81 near Harrisonburg early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, (VDOT) a tractor trailer crash had closed the south-bound ramp at MM 243, and is slowing down traffic for all traffic heading south on the highway.
WHSV
JMU holds 36th annual MLK Day celebration program
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday, James Madison University students and community members got to hear from the Director of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford University. Dr. Lerone Martin spoke about Dr. King’s indifferences with racism and poverty and how doctor king would view our...
WHSV
WPD investigating alleged armed robbery
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A store in Waynesboro was robbed on the night of Jan. 14 and police are asking for help identifying the alleged suspect, according to the Waynesboro Police Department. (WPD) According to a press release sent out by the WPD, at around 9:43 pm, officers responded to...
supertalk929.com
Greene County House Fire Claims Life Of One Occupant
A house fire in Greene County claims the life of a 59 year old man. The body of 59 year old Daniel Reaves was recovered from a basement room in the house located in the 600 block of Choctaw Drive around seven fifteen Sunday morning. A family dog awakened the family who witnessed smoke coming from the basement. Occupants safely escaped the blaze but were unable to gain access to the basement from outside. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the TBI and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
WHSV
Crash causes delay on I-81 S
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash on I-81 S has caused delays Wednesday evening. According to VDOT, the south left shoulder at MM 237 is closed as of 6:08 p.m. Stay tuned for more updates.
WHSV
Bridgewater celebrates MLK Day with community march
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day and college students and community members in Bridgewater came together to march through the town in memory of Dr. King. “It was so amazing how the community really came together and there was such a great turnout. I’m actually...
WHSV
Harrisonburg & EMU hold annual community worship service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday is the federal holiday in recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but Sunday is his actual birthday, he would’ve been 94 years old. The Harrisonburg community along with Eastern Mennonite University gathered Sunday afternoon for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration and community worship service.
WHSV
Bridgewater College honoring Martin Luther King Jr. through campus events, encouraging active conversations
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Staff and students at Bridgewater College are carrying on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s passion for social change, but not only on the annual holiday. “One of the most important things that I think we need to realize about Dr. King’s work is that he...
Inside Nova
VSP: Major Culpeper cocaine supplier arrested in Gainesville
A Baltimore, Maryland man was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with multiple drug-related offenses. The investigation led the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force officers to Prince William County, where they arrested Reginald L. Morgan, 56. He was taken into custody without incident in the 14400 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville.
