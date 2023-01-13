Read full article on original website
WGAL
Assault Suspect Captured in Lancaster County
State Police in Lancaster County say a man wanted for allegedly attacking two people with a baseball bat has been caught. Police say Kerr Graham was arrested last night in Conestoga. They say Graham was spotted around 8:45 p.m. on the 3000 block of Main Street. When troopers got there,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man arrested after attempted burglary in Carbon County
FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - Police in Carbon County say a man was arrested after breaking into a home in Franklin Township. The burglary attempt was reported just before 8 a.m. Monday at a home in the unit block of Main Road, police said. When officers arrived on scene, the victim...
local21news.com
Police investigating alleged strong-arm robbery in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say they are investigating after an alleged strong-arm robbery. According to the Lititz Borough Police Department, a person reported that as they were walking on the 200 block of Landis Valley Road on January 16, around 10:00 PM, a man they did not know approached them.
Woman charged with murder after parents found dead, dismembered in Jenkintown
A family member had asked police to check on the couple, a 73-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman, after not hearing from them in more than a week.
Woman leaves 2 kids, dog in car to gamble at Pa. casino: police
A Lehigh County woman is facing child endangerment and other charges for leaving two children and a dog in a vehicle while she gambled at Wind Creek casino, Bethlehem police said. A witness Thursday night reported seeing the kids and a dog alone in a Honda Civic parked in a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Authorities highlight unsolved case, 10 years after man found dead at home in Bucks
HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - A killing in Bucks County turned 10-years-old on Wednesday. Police in Hilltown Township are now, once again, asking for the public's help in finally solving the crime. On Jan. 18, 2013, dozens of police officers responded to a home on the 300 block of Swartley Rd. in Hilltown Township. We talked with Det. Louis Bell at the scene who said, inside, officers made a gruesome discovery.
abc27.com
Pa. State Police investigating Berks County armed robbery
WOMELSDORF, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Berks County are investigating an armed bank robbery that took place on Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to State Police, the suspect entered the Fulton Bank on 2400 Conrad Weiser Parkway around 3:50 p.m. The suspect allegedly showed a 30-30 action rifle in his right hand and a camouflage backpack in his left hand.
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing mother found dead within miles of Montgomery County home
ROYERSFORD, Pa. - Jennifer Brown, a woman that went missing two weeks ago, was found dead in Royersford, Montgomery County Wednesday afternoon. Authorities announced her body was found after speaking about a double homicide in Abington at a news conference Wednesday. The body of the Limerick Township mom was found...
WFMZ-TV Online
Gun thefts from vehicles on the rise, says Reading police chief
READING, Pa. - Over the last year or two, police have noticed a significant increase in guns being reported stolen, especially out of cars. "Most of the firearms that we see in crimes are stolen," said Chief Richard Tornielli with the Reading Police Department. "Some of this is actual criminal...
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing mother found dead in Royersford, Montco
ROYERSFORD, Pa. - Jennifer Brown, a woman that went missing two weeks ago, has been found dead in Royersford, Montgomery County Wednesday afternoon. Authorities announced her body was found after speaking about a double homicide in Abington at a news conference Wednesday. Police cars and a DA forensic unit could...
WFMZ-TV Online
State police investigating Womelsdorf bank robbery
WOMELSDORF, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police continue their investigation of a robbery at a Womelsdorf bank. Officers were dispatched to the Fulton Bank in the 2400 block of Conrad Weiser Parkway around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday. According to police, the robber brandished a 30-30 lever action rifle in his right...
WFMZ-TV Online
State Police investigating theft of truck tractor from Lebanon business
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. - State Police are investigating the theft of a truck tractor from a Lebanon County business. Investigators say a maroon 2005 Peterbilt truck tractor was stolen from Owl Creek Truck Repair, LLC in Jackson Township on January 13. Video surveillance captured a white 2002-2006 Sprinter van with...
WGAL
76-year-old man shot in robbery in Reading
READING, Pa. — The Reading Police Department is asking for help after they said a 76-year-old man was shot during a robbery. Police said the violent robbery happened Friday, Jan. 13, around 5:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Wood Street. "Upon their arrival officers located a 76 year...
abc27.com
1 injured after shooting in Lebanon
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lebanon are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Police say that around 5:30 p.m., officers with Lebanon City Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Lehman Street for a report of a man with a gunshot wound. When police arrived at the scene, they spoke to the 39-year-old who had a single gunshot wound to his leg.
Missing Bucks Teen Last Seen Entering Strange Car: Police
A teenager from Bucks County is missing, and police say she might be with a man she met online. Annaliese Ludman, a 16-year-old from Springfield Township, was last seen Monday, Jan. 16 getting into a silver sedan with Virginia license plates, police said in a statement. The vehicle is believed to be a Ford Fusion with the model year 2013 to 2020, investigators added.
lebtown.com
Man shot during Monument Park argument; injury not life-threatening
A man was shot in the leg on Tuesday, Jan. 17, following an argument that took place in a Lebanon park, according to a Lebanon city police release. Lebanon police said they were dispatched at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, to the 700 block of Lehman Street for a report of a male with a gunshot wound.
Armed carjackers target South Philadelphia auto worker waiting to start shift
Police are investigating a pair of violent crimes in South Philadelphia where suspects appeared to target victims sitting in their cars.
York County mother pleads guilty to endangering two-year-old more than four years after the boy's death
YORK, Pa. — Update, 3 p.m.: Leah Mullinix, the mother of 2-year-old Dante Mullinix, who died in 2018 from a traumatic brain injury, pled guilty to one count of child endangerment on Wednesday. According to the York County Court of Common Pleas. Mullinix will be sentenced on April 20,...
Reading Hospital Nurse Killed In Berks Crash: Report
A Reading Hospital nurse was killed and three additional victims were wounded in a multi-vehicle accident in Berks County early on Monday, Jan. 16, according to a report by WFMZ. The four-car collision occurred on the 3600 block of Pricetown Road at about 6:30 a.m., the outlet wrote. Emergency personnel...
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials release ID of man killed in 422 pedestrian accident
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Authorities have released the name of a man killed on Route 422 early Monday morning. Bradley Hernandez-Resto, a 31-year-old from Lancaster County, died from blunt force injuries after being struck by multiple cars in the eastbound lanes near Route 12. His death has been ruled accidental. Investigators...
