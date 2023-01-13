HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - A killing in Bucks County turned 10-years-old on Wednesday. Police in Hilltown Township are now, once again, asking for the public's help in finally solving the crime. On Jan. 18, 2013, dozens of police officers responded to a home on the 300 block of Swartley Rd. in Hilltown Township. We talked with Det. Louis Bell at the scene who said, inside, officers made a gruesome discovery.

