Larned, KS

Great Bend native joins the GB Police Department

Although an officer position still comes open from time to time, the Great Bend Police Department seems to be having a much easier time filling vacancies than in years prior. At the end of last November, Police Chief Steve Haulmark introduced the Great Bend City Council to the latest hire that made his staff complete.
Great Bend council approves $504K truck purchase

At last month’s Great Bend City Council meeting, the governing body delayed the purchase of a $514,000 Vac-Con Combination truck for the Public Works Department. The council stated they needed more time to research the large expense. At Monday’s meeting, the board approved the purchase of the 2023 Freightliner Combination truck from Red Equipment that can vacuum both wet and dry materials and release water pressure to flush out debris lodged in a pipe, useful equipment when dealing with water main breaks.
Great Bend changing water shutoff policy Feb. 1

Effective Feb. 1, the city of Great Bend is making some changes to its water shut-off policy. After that date, any overdue water bills not paid on time will result in the disconnection of water services. Utilities Superintendent Reuben Martin explains the process. "You get your water bill the first...
Hoisington Chamber looking for 2022 Citizen of the Year

For the last 59 years, the Hoisington Chamber of Commerce has recognized that special person that lives or works in the community as its Citizen of the Year. The chamber is again accepting nominations through noon on Jan. 25, and Chamber Director Karen Baldyga said they are looking for someone who goes above and beyond.
Electronic scooters fizzle out in Great Bend with lack of use

A flock of electronic birds hit the streets of Great Bend in late March 2021. Less than two years later, the electronic scooters are no longer a form of transportation. At Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting, Community Coordinator Christina Hayes said the local investor decided they were not interested in managing the 100 scooters in Great Bend anymore. Bird Rides has also told the city of their lack of interest in bringing the scooters back.
Cop Shop (1/16)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/16) At 3:37 p.m. heart problems were reported at 140 SE 10 Road. At 6:27 p.m. the K-9 was called out to 24th & Gano. At 7:31 p.m. breathing problems were reported at 67 NW 50 Avenue. Animal Complaint. At 9:20 p.m. an...
Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (1/18)

Action from the Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Barton County Commission meeting:. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS: 13th Month: -An Accounts Payable Register for the period of December 21, 2022, and ending December 31, 2022 was approved. This is considered the first “13th Month” for 2022 expenditures. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS: -An...
Barton Commission adds executive session option to each agenda

Lots of rules and lots of money. Comparatively, county commissions yield a fair amount of power regarding local budgeting and lawmaking. That's why the Barton County Commission is taking steps to become more transparent. At Wednesday's meeting, Commission Chair Shawn Hutchinson discussed a new executive session item that will now appear on each commission agenda.
Winnie the grizzly dies at Great Bend zoo

GREAT BEND — Our four grizzly bears have been bedded down and spending the winter in their stalls since mid-November. During this time, they slow down and spend much of their time sleeping and are not very active. We check them daily and offer food and they constantly have access to water. On Saturday, keepers noticed Winnie, one of our 10-year-old male bears, was not as interested in his food as he normally is. Because it’s winter, that is not something that is abnormal from time to time. On Sunday, he appeared to still not be interested in food and was more lethargic, so staff tried to give him some electrolytes and some other types of food and he did consume a small amount.
Barton County Commission meeting agenda (1/18)

The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3VqZdZv. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity 1/17

BOOKED: YaJaira Esparza on Ellinwood Municipal Court case for Domestic Battery, bond set at $2,500 C/S or 18-hour OR. BOOKED: YaJaira Esparza on two warrants for Failure to Appear, total bond set at $4,500 C/S. BOOKED: Justin Campbell on Great Bend Municipal Court case for Driving While Suspended, bond set...
Dana (Morse) Peterson, age 37

Dana Michelle (Morse) Peterson, 37, Great Bend, Kansas, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri. Dana was born November 7, 1985, in Great Bend, Kansas, the daughter of Timothy J. “Tim” and Cecelia J. (Schoendaller) Morse. She was a resident of Great Bend, Kansas, for most of her adult life. A 2004 graduate of La Crosse High School, La Crosse, Kansas, she attended Barton Community College, Great Bend, Kansas, and McPherson College, McPherson, Kansas, graduating with a degree in Graphic Design and Studio Art. She was a cake decorator at Dillons in Great Bend, Kansas.
Two die in separate southwest Kansas accidents

Clark County & Ford County, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Two southwest Kansas residents were killed in separate single-vehicle accidents on Monday. The first accident happened at 9:21 am Monday morning in rural Ford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol report, a 2013 Cadillac SUV driven by 56-year-old Marca L. Berger of Ensign was traveling northbound on 105 Road, when she overcorrected, crossing the roadway again to the southbound ditch, then rolled, causing Berger to be ejected. The vehicle came to rest on the passenger side.
Two dead in Kansas house fire

RENO COUNTY— Two people died in a house fire on Saturday in Reno County. Just before 10p.m. Saturday, fire crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 200 block of north Broadway Street in Arlington, according to a release from Reno County Fire Administrator Travis Vogt. When they...
