Time to start building up customer service in Great Bend
What is there to do in Great Bend? Great Bend Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Christina Hayes is hoping to arm as many people as possible with plenty of answers to that question. With the help of Barton Community College, the CVB is rolling out the Be Our Guest Academy...
Great Bend native joins the GB Police Department
Although an officer position still comes open from time to time, the Great Bend Police Department seems to be having a much easier time filling vacancies than in years prior. At the end of last November, Police Chief Steve Haulmark introduced the Great Bend City Council to the latest hire that made his staff complete.
Most traffic through Great Bend’s Trail of Lights since 2012
As the Trail of Lights in Great Bend gets bigger and brighter each holiday season, the city recorded the most visitors in 2022 since 2012. From the Saturday after Thanksgiving to Dec. 22, the city has volunteers record vehicle tag information from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Brit Spaugh Park.
Great Bend council approves $504K truck purchase
At last month’s Great Bend City Council meeting, the governing body delayed the purchase of a $514,000 Vac-Con Combination truck for the Public Works Department. The council stated they needed more time to research the large expense. At Monday’s meeting, the board approved the purchase of the 2023 Freightliner Combination truck from Red Equipment that can vacuum both wet and dry materials and release water pressure to flush out debris lodged in a pipe, useful equipment when dealing with water main breaks.
Great Bend changing water shutoff policy Feb. 1
Effective Feb. 1, the city of Great Bend is making some changes to its water shut-off policy. After that date, any overdue water bills not paid on time will result in the disconnection of water services. Utilities Superintendent Reuben Martin explains the process. "You get your water bill the first...
Hoisington Chamber looking for 2022 Citizen of the Year
For the last 59 years, the Hoisington Chamber of Commerce has recognized that special person that lives or works in the community as its Citizen of the Year. The chamber is again accepting nominations through noon on Jan. 25, and Chamber Director Karen Baldyga said they are looking for someone who goes above and beyond.
Electronic scooters fizzle out in Great Bend with lack of use
A flock of electronic birds hit the streets of Great Bend in late March 2021. Less than two years later, the electronic scooters are no longer a form of transportation. At Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting, Community Coordinator Christina Hayes said the local investor decided they were not interested in managing the 100 scooters in Great Bend anymore. Bird Rides has also told the city of their lack of interest in bringing the scooters back.
Crews moving through Great Bend for automated water meters
Zenner USA crews will return to Great Bend next week to continue the installation of automated meter reading for the city’s water meters. The $2.46 million project requires all the water meters to be installed with an antenna for the Automated Meter Infrastructure (AMI). Interim City Administrator Logan Burns...
Barton Co. Health Dept. focusing on mindfulness in 2023
In just a couple of months, it will be three years from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kansas. Even with the restrictions letting up and less focus on the disease, the Barton County Health Department is using the New Year as a chance to catch their breath. Health...
Cop Shop (1/16)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/16) At 3:37 p.m. heart problems were reported at 140 SE 10 Road. At 6:27 p.m. the K-9 was called out to 24th & Gano. At 7:31 p.m. breathing problems were reported at 67 NW 50 Avenue. Animal Complaint. At 9:20 p.m. an...
Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (1/18)
Action from the Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Barton County Commission meeting:. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS: 13th Month: -An Accounts Payable Register for the period of December 21, 2022, and ending December 31, 2022 was approved. This is considered the first “13th Month” for 2022 expenditures. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS: -An...
Barton Commission adds executive session option to each agenda
Lots of rules and lots of money. Comparatively, county commissions yield a fair amount of power regarding local budgeting and lawmaking. That's why the Barton County Commission is taking steps to become more transparent. At Wednesday's meeting, Commission Chair Shawn Hutchinson discussed a new executive session item that will now appear on each commission agenda.
Teacher of the year nominees visit Barton's Shafer Art Gallery
The Shafer Art Gallery staff hosted a fun-filled afternoon for the Kansas State Department of Education Teacher of the Year nominees last Tuesday in the Gallery consisting of a personalized tour and an art project activity. Gallery Director Dave Barnes said he was excited to show them some of the...
Winnie the grizzly dies at Great Bend zoo
GREAT BEND — Our four grizzly bears have been bedded down and spending the winter in their stalls since mid-November. During this time, they slow down and spend much of their time sleeping and are not very active. We check them daily and offer food and they constantly have access to water. On Saturday, keepers noticed Winnie, one of our 10-year-old male bears, was not as interested in his food as he normally is. Because it’s winter, that is not something that is abnormal from time to time. On Sunday, he appeared to still not be interested in food and was more lethargic, so staff tried to give him some electrolytes and some other types of food and he did consume a small amount.
Barton County Commission meeting agenda (1/18)
The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3VqZdZv. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity 1/17
BOOKED: YaJaira Esparza on Ellinwood Municipal Court case for Domestic Battery, bond set at $2,500 C/S or 18-hour OR. BOOKED: YaJaira Esparza on two warrants for Failure to Appear, total bond set at $4,500 C/S. BOOKED: Justin Campbell on Great Bend Municipal Court case for Driving While Suspended, bond set...
greatbendpost.com
Dana (Morse) Peterson, age 37
Dana Michelle (Morse) Peterson, 37, Great Bend, Kansas, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri. Dana was born November 7, 1985, in Great Bend, Kansas, the daughter of Timothy J. “Tim” and Cecelia J. (Schoendaller) Morse. She was a resident of Great Bend, Kansas, for most of her adult life. A 2004 graduate of La Crosse High School, La Crosse, Kansas, she attended Barton Community College, Great Bend, Kansas, and McPherson College, McPherson, Kansas, graduating with a degree in Graphic Design and Studio Art. She was a cake decorator at Dillons in Great Bend, Kansas.
westernkansasnews.com
Two die in separate southwest Kansas accidents
Clark County & Ford County, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Two southwest Kansas residents were killed in separate single-vehicle accidents on Monday. The first accident happened at 9:21 am Monday morning in rural Ford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol report, a 2013 Cadillac SUV driven by 56-year-old Marca L. Berger of Ensign was traveling northbound on 105 Road, when she overcorrected, crossing the roadway again to the southbound ditch, then rolled, causing Berger to be ejected. The vehicle came to rest on the passenger side.
Two dead in Kansas house fire
RENO COUNTY— Two people died in a house fire on Saturday in Reno County. Just before 10p.m. Saturday, fire crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 200 block of north Broadway Street in Arlington, according to a release from Reno County Fire Administrator Travis Vogt. When they...
