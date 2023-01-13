Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A yearlong inspection of child care centers across Nevada in 2022 uncovered a pattern of lax oversight and weak policies at five facilities, according to a report released this month. The review comes just three months after a U.S. Justice Department investigation that found Nevada was failing its children with behavioral disabilities by relying too heavily on institutionalization. State legislative auditors identified “significant issues” ranging from unsanitary living conditions and children self-administering anti-psychotic medication to unsecured chemicals and tools. In one instance, according to their report, a hatchet was left out on a table at a foster care home. And in another, it said, a storage room with an outside lock was being used as a place to sleep. During the inspections between January and November last year, auditors said they found piles of dirty clothing and trash in children’s rooms, clogged toilets, exposed pipes and a blood-stained pillow. They also said they reviewed inventory and files at the facilities and found missing medication, medical files and paperwork related to training and background checks for staff.
Comments / 0