Shooting in Angelina County leaves one hospitalized
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - At approximately 10 p.m. on January 17 there was a disturbance in the 800 block of Spring Lake Dr. between two females and a male. The disturbance resulted in the male suffering a gunshot wound. He has since been transported to a local hospital were he is being treated.
Cherokee County regional SWAT team takes standoff suspect into custody
"We decided to raise money because we knew that the dogs that were there needed to be adopted and that they probably needed more money because it's pretty expensive to to feed dogs and give them baths," one student said.
Police apprehend high speed chase suspect in Centerville
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - On January 17, authorities were notified of a vehicle pursuit coming into Houston County from Madison County through SH 21 West. Officers with the Crockett Police Department setup “stop sticks” near the Crockett city limits in an attempt to immobilize the vehicle. The suspect was able to evade police and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The suspect drove around Loop 304 and attempted to head into the Crockett city square. As the pursuit continued the suspect was chased west on Goliad and out of SH 7 West.
Officials identify suspect involved in SWAT standoff in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Cherokee County authorities have now identified the suspect in an incident in which the suspect barricaded himself with firearms inside a Cherokee County residence. Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said officers were on the scene of CR 4126 at around 5:30 p.m. to conduct a...
Angelina County authorities searching for suspect in aftermath of pursuit
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Angelina County law enforcement are searching for a suspect who led officers on a pursuit. According to Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mark McLin, the suspect led officers on a pursuit that began in Corrigan and ended in the area of Davisville Road. Officers are currently searching in the wooded area near the Family Crisis Center.
Lufkin authorities release name of man killed in rollover crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officials with the City of Lufkin have released the name of the man who died in a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours on Sunday. According to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, Erie Downs, 64, of Lufkin, died when he lost control of his Ford pickup which then left the road and flipped several times. The rollover crash occurred in the 900 block of Southwood Drive around 1:15 a.m.
Crockett high speed chase suspect apprehended
These generators will be used for water wells and lift station operations. Lufkin City Council approves FEMA grant application for new communications equipment. This $200,000 grant will supply fire trucks trucks with communications equipment compatible with a new radio system installed by the county.
Cherokee County regional SWAT team takes custody of man barricaded in home during warrant service
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said that the regional SWAT team has taken a barricaded person into custody. At around 9:20 p.m. the SWAT team was able to use callout methods and tactical resources to pinpoint the man’s location in the residence, went into the house and took custody of him. No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said.
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 31 gallons of prescription Promethazine following a high-speed chase that began in their county, went through Rusk County, and ended in Panola County on Jan. 12. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22,...
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Lufkin early Sunday morning
LUFKIN, Texas — A man died after his vehicle left the road and flipped several times early Sunday morning in Lufkin. According to the Lufkin Police Department, the man was driving southbound in the 900 block of Southwood Drive when he lost control of his Ford truck. He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, Lufkin PD said.
Woman Arrested for Attacking Gas Station Attendant
CROCKETT – Crockett Police Department (CPD) were called to a disturbance at a local convenience store Hot Spot gas station at 501 West Goliad in Crockett Dec. 30, 2022. Officers had received word of a physical disturbance and went to investigate. After making contact with the employee involved, a...
1 killed in weekend crash near Marshall
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old man is dead after a Saturday morning single-car crash on I-20 near Marshall. According to DPS, a preliminary crash investigation found that Stephen Stec, of Longview, was driving his GMC Terrain west on I-20 when the car entered the center median. Officials said the car slid sideways after […]
First Alert Weather Day: Strong thunderstorms moving through East Texas on Wednesday
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A Pacific Cold Front is expected to pass through East Texas starting tomorrow morning and will be out of the area by sunset. As the front moves through, there will be a chance for a few strong/severe thunderstorms. Most should be over the eastern sections of East Texas. The chances for severe weather will end in the Tyler/Longview area by noon and through the Lufkin/Nacogdoches area by 2 p.m. and will likely be out of ETX by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Investigation continues into head-on collision on bridge
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Charges are pending against a local man as the investigation continues into a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 3:46 p.m. Jan. 9 on the Hwy. 190 causeway in Onalaska. A 2020 Hyundai Elantra driven by...
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
East Texas man sentenced to federal prison for firearms violation
BEAUMONT, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, a Lufkin man was sentenced to federal prison for a firearms violation in East Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. After being busted for a drug trafficking crime, Fabian Fernando Hernandez was found to be in possession of a firearm and pleaded guilty to the charges in July 2022. […]
Life, legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrated across East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds took to the streets of Downtown Tyler on Monday to march together and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This was the 37th annual celebration of Dr. King in Tyler. City leaders, religious leaders, many others began at the square then marched...
