EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A Pacific Cold Front is expected to pass through East Texas starting tomorrow morning and will be out of the area by sunset. As the front moves through, there will be a chance for a few strong/severe thunderstorms. Most should be over the eastern sections of East Texas. The chances for severe weather will end in the Tyler/Longview area by noon and through the Lufkin/Nacogdoches area by 2 p.m. and will likely be out of ETX by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO