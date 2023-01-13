ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTRE

Shooting in Angelina County leaves one hospitalized

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - At approximately 10 p.m. on January 17 there was a disturbance in the 800 block of Spring Lake Dr. between two females and a male. The disturbance resulted in the male suffering a gunshot wound. He has since been transported to a local hospital were he is being treated.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Police apprehend high speed chase suspect in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - On January 17, authorities were notified of a vehicle pursuit coming into Houston County from Madison County through SH 21 West. Officers with the Crockett Police Department setup “stop sticks” near the Crockett city limits in an attempt to immobilize the vehicle. The suspect was able to evade police and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The suspect drove around Loop 304 and attempted to head into the Crockett city square. As the pursuit continued the suspect was chased west on Goliad and out of SH 7 West.
CENTERVILLE, TX
KTRE

Angelina County authorities searching for suspect in aftermath of pursuit

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Angelina County law enforcement are searching for a suspect who led officers on a pursuit. According to Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mark McLin, the suspect led officers on a pursuit that began in Corrigan and ended in the area of Davisville Road. Officers are currently searching in the wooded area near the Family Crisis Center.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Lufkin authorities release name of man killed in rollover crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officials with the City of Lufkin have released the name of the man who died in a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours on Sunday. According to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, Erie Downs, 64, of Lufkin, died when he lost control of his Ford pickup which then left the road and flipped several times. The rollover crash occurred in the 900 block of Southwood Drive around 1:15 a.m.
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Crockett high speed chase suspect apprehended

These generators will be used for water wells and lift station operations. Lufkin City Council approves FEMA grant application for new communications equipment. This $200,000 grant will supply fire trucks trucks with communications equipment compatible with a new radio system installed by the county. Cherokee County regional SWAT team takes...
CROCKETT, TX
KTRE

Cherokee County regional SWAT team takes custody of man barricaded in home during warrant service

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said that the regional SWAT team has taken a barricaded person into custody. At around 9:20 p.m. the SWAT team was able to use callout methods and tactical resources to pinpoint the man’s location in the residence, went into the house and took custody of him. No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Lufkin early Sunday morning

LUFKIN, Texas — A man died after his vehicle left the road and flipped several times early Sunday morning in Lufkin. According to the Lufkin Police Department, the man was driving southbound in the 900 block of Southwood Drive when he lost control of his Ford truck. He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, Lufkin PD said.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 men arrested, 1 at large after 31 gallons of prescription medicine seized in East Texas

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were identified after allegedly leading East Texas law enforcement on a chase and having 31 gallons of prescription medicine. The pursuit spanned across Nacogdoches, Rusk and Panola Counties on Jan. 12, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22, […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
CBS19

3 people in custody after standoff situation in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Three people were arrested after a search warrant turned into a standoff situation in Cherokee County. Sheriff Brent Dickson with Cherokee County said a search warrant issued and executed by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Jacksonville Police Department on CR 4126 at around 5:30 p.m. The search warrant was issued for stolen property in the area.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
messenger-news.com

Woman Arrested for Attacking Gas Station Attendant

CROCKETT – Crockett Police Department (CPD) were called to a disturbance at a local convenience store Hot Spot gas station at 501 West Goliad in Crockett Dec. 30, 2022. Officers had received word of a physical disturbance and went to investigate. After making contact with the employee involved, a...
CROCKETT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 killed in weekend crash near Marshall

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old man is dead after a Saturday morning single-car crash on I-20 near Marshall. According to DPS, a preliminary crash investigation found that Stephen Stec, of Longview, was driving his GMC Terrain west on I-20 when the car entered the center median. Officials said the car slid sideways after […]
MARSHALL, TX
KTRE

First Alert Weather Day: Strong thunderstorms moving through East Texas on Wednesday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A Pacific Cold Front is expected to pass through East Texas starting tomorrow morning and will be out of the area by sunset. As the front moves through, there will be a chance for a few strong/severe thunderstorms. Most should be over the eastern sections of East Texas. The chances for severe weather will end in the Tyler/Longview area by noon and through the Lufkin/Nacogdoches area by 2 p.m. and will likely be out of ETX by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
LUFKIN, TX
East Texas News

Investigation continues into head-on collision on bridge

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Charges are pending against a local man as the investigation continues into a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 3:46 p.m. Jan. 9 on the Hwy. 190 causeway in Onalaska. A 2020 Hyundai Elantra driven by...
ONALASKA, TX
KLTV

Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Life, legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrated across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds took to the streets of Downtown Tyler on Monday to march together and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This was the 37th annual celebration of Dr. King in Tyler. City leaders, religious leaders, many others began at the square then marched...
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy